Precinct redevelopment sets a precedent for community consultation

The Living Museum of Logan, one of the final components of the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct redevelopment, was officially opened with a Community Day on Saturday 20 August 2023.

The museum features three display areas on the building’s ground floor, including a dedicated First Nations space, and climate-controlled vitrines throughout. Exhibitions designed to both inform visitors about the region and provide a forum for locals will be changed every three to four months.

The first suite of exhibitions was received with resounding applause from local residents, whose favourite ‘foodies’ were recognised in one of the shows, as well as visiting members of the museum and gallery sector of South-East Queensland.

Forgoing a collection in favour of creating a safe space for community dialogue using contemporary artefacts, this reimagined ‘seat of the muses’ upturns exhibition conventions that date back to their inception in Alexandria during the 3rd century BCE.

The innovative approach results from consultation with a First Nations Advisory Board, including the Yugambeh elders whose ancestors also used the site for meetings. Their perceptions of museums as a concept were inextricable from the sinister ethnographic collecting model which emerged during the 19th century.

Locals celebrated and showcased

Distinctly post-colonial, the Living Museum of Logan serves to enfranchise all locals – from First Peoples to the most recent arrivals – as both content producers and subjects.

The happiness brought from Lebanon to Logan by ‘foodie’ Malake Breis through her business, Soo Sweet Cafe, is shared through Portraits (2021) in the Nourish: Food Stories Connecting People Cultures and Countries exhibition.

In addition to photographs of six subjects by Jacqueline Bawtree, their journeys are candidly captured through interview excerpts and everyday artefacts. On loan from the Breis family is an exquisite brass stand, the kind which typically displays trays of sweets for consumption during religious calendar observances such as Ramadan and Eid. Although contemporary, the techniques of repoussé and chasing engaged to embellish the object date back to the 3rd century BCE.

Exhibiting comparatively accomplished skills is a triangular shaped “sieve” crafted by another subject, Savia Rumeous Aziku. The ingenuity and dogged resilience of this incidental gardener, survivor of war-torn Sudan, and Global Food Market store holder, is evident in this modest object. In its creation, she applied traditional palm frond weaving to contemporary materials such as pallet straps.

Read: Some practical steps to truth-telling in museums

In the First Nations Space, the materiality of Erub Islander artist Sylvia Nakachi’s woven circular shapes is symbolic. The home of her ancestors in the Torres Strait was the first in Australia to receive Christianity, with The London Missionary Society arriving in 1871, an event annually celebrated by Nakachi’s community with The Coming of the Light festival.

In her work, fashioned from wool and banana fibres, colours representing the First Nations people of Australia radiate from the work’s centre in a call for respect and reconciliation. Whereas wool has clear connotations of British colonialism, the engagement of introduced flora is a more subtle signifier of change. It also has a personal reference to the plantation owned by the artist’s late father.

Nakachi differentiates her weaving by saying, ‘I see them as artworks … Aunty Paula, she is a traditional weaver, but mine is an adaptation’.

Although her people traditionally weave coconut palm frond, in Bringing History, Showing Respect Through Acknowledgement (2019) Nakachi used ‘a huge needle and various strings, fabrics and [other] materials’ to ‘give meaning’ to her story. In the case of banana trees, she harvests both the leaves and the trunks.

Under the Canopy, designed and painted by Sam Tupou at Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct. The artwork will likely strike a chord with local residents, 7.1% of whom share the artist’s birthplace of New Zealand. Photo: Pamela See.

Under the Canopy (2021), a vibrant and playful mural designed and painted by Logan artist of Tongan and New Zealander parentage, Sam Tupou, depicts bananas. It reflects his impression of the Kingston Butter Factory as a ‘canopy for all these art organisations’. Upon hearing about the project, Tupou, ‘had a flashback of visiting an uncle’s plantation up in Yirrkala … we used to play hide and seek under the banana trees’. Tupou recalls the trees providing both food and shelter from the intense Northern Territory heat.

Banana trees are abundant in the urban landscape of Logan, and both the fruit and leaves are extensively used in Pacific Islander cuisine.

Tupou’s nostalgia will be broadly appreciated in the Logan community, with a significant 7.1% of the population naming New Zealand as their birthplace in the Australian Bureau of Statistics Census of Population and Housing 2021. Waitangi Day, an event celebrating a treaty between the British settlers and Maori Tribal leaders, annually attracts an attendance of over 3000 to the Kingston Butter Factory site, while Pacific Islanders are among 217 cultural groups represented in the broader population of Logan.

From sugarcane to performing arts

The radical approach to curatorship seen at the Living Museum of Logan befits a city which is young, culturally diverse, and recognised for its innovative approach to industry.

Logan’s presence relates to the 19th century cultivation of sugar. With the global downturn in sugar prices of the late 19th century, a pivot to dairying led to the formation of The Southern Queensland Co-operative Dairy Company and the subsequent building of the Butter Factory for £3,600 in 1907.

In the 1930s, when bricks were added to the façade, the Kingston Butter Factory received milk from as far west as Maclean and as far south as Tallebudgera. In addition to producing up to 50 tons of butter a week, Queensland’s largest butter factory of its time also supported an adjacent piggery and glue factory.

The Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct. Image supplied.

After ceasing operation in 1983, it was acquired by the Logan City Council and subsequently developed into the Kingston Butter Factory Community Arts Centre. The project received over $200,000 in State Commonwealth Bicentennial funding and through the Commonwealth’s Community Employment Program, with the Logan Council also contributing $100,000. It opened in February 1988, with the Beverley Parker Academy of Dance, the Butterbox Theatre, and the Logan City History Museum, among its long-term occupants.

This 21st century iteration of the Butter Factory welcomes back the latter two stalwarts of the cultural landscape.

Black box in style, the refurbished foci for the performing arts in Logan is intimate yet versatile. The tiered banks of upholstered seating, which can accommodate an audience of 156, are retractable. The latest in LED lighting is discretely accessible during performances through a catwalk walkway.

The state-of-the-art sound system is complemented by a ‘hush room’ to accommodate viewers with sensory issues. The original brickwork has been restored and may be left exposed to add atmosphere. The floor level stage beneath is sprung masonite to accommodate physical theatre and circus.

$22.5 million in renovations

The most recent renovations at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct, which reflect an investment of $22.5 million – including $6.57 million from the State Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program – feature a cavernous outdoor stage and greenspace with a capacity of 5,000, a cafe converted from the caretaker’s cottage, and a heritage centre.

The latter was purpose-built to rehome the Logan City History Museum, which outgrew the Butter Factory in scope. For the past three decades, its society of dedicated volunteers has been promoting the European history of the region. Artefacts evidencing the evolution of the site, the events bestowed upon it and the people who occupied it, have been carefully conserved. Dating back to 1826, they include an array of tools used to build the Beenleigh Railway Line in the 1880s, a plough used by cattle farmers in the 1900s, and an industrial cream separator from the 1950s.

Read: What makes an arts precinct?

Public artworks can, at times, seem separate and superfluous as opposed to integral to the infrastructure. Conversely, the monumental Milky Way by Lincoln Austin (pictured top) epitomises the celestial brilliance and precision with which the community consultation for this redevelopment has been handled.

Embracing pattern as a means of cross-cultural engagement, a ‘proto-geometric’ star radiates from the stage. It poetically ‘drips and melts’ along paths which bind the other outdoor elements of the precinct.

A taste of history at the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct. Image supplied.

Austin said, ‘The colours came out of two things. They are the colours of various products made from milk – so milk, cream, butter, caramel, milk chocolate and dark chocolate … and also just talking about that diversity of cultures and skin tones that exist within this location’. He surmised his intentions by saying: ‘I want to speak simply about this idea of community and diversity, and the location which was a Butter Factory’.

The artwork takes its name from the street leading up to the site.

The power of reimagining

The revelatory reimagining of the Kingston Butter Factory infrastructure and the modus operandi with which cultural centres are managed is a testament to the late Robyn Daw. The creative industries visionary, who fostered education and community engagement in several institutions including the National Gallery of Australia, the Queensland Art Gallery and Arts Queensland, sadly passed away mere months before the project’s completion.

The new cultural precinct embodies her dedication to ensuring equitable access and representation to all demographics. On display are delicate dichotomies of tradition and innovation, the handcrafted and manufactured, and the Indigenous and diasporic. The post-colonial, cross-disciplinary and consultative approach elevates the role of artists, and fosters a sense of ownership amongst the diverse communities living in the vicinity. This primes a canvas, one built upon rustically renovated yet versatile venues.

With the potential to encompass a variety of elements from the performing to culinary arts, the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct is certain to be favoured by organisers of events of all scales, from corporate functions to cultural festivals. The community is now equipped to stage dynamic events and exhibitions for the coming decades.

Learn more about the Kingston Butter Factory Cultural Precinct.