News

 > News

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Stella Prize 2024

The celebrated Waanyi author is now a two-time winner of the Stella Prize.
2 May 2024
Thuy On
Alexis Wright. Praiseworthy. Stella Prize. A middle aged First Nations woman sits on couch that is covered with a striped throw. The couch is angled towards the camera and her arm lies along the top of it, holding a pair of glasses. There is a bookcase behind her and she has shoulder length brown wavy hair, a grey ish jacket over a blue shirt and a light blue and brown mottled scarf.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Vincent Long.

Share Icon

Alexis Wright has become the first author to win the Stella Prize twice, receiving $60,000 for her fourth novel, Praiseworthy, published by Giramondo Publishing. Wright first won the prize in 2018 for her book, Tracker.

The 2024 judges, Beejay Silcox (Chair), Eleanor Jackson, Cheryl Leavy, Bram Presser and Dr Yves Rees, were unanimous in their decisions regarding this year’s winner.

The Judges’ report said: ‘Praiseworthy walks the same Country as companion novel, Carpentaria, published in 2006, and here, Wright demonstrates further mastery of form. Reflecting the landscape of the Queensland Gulf Country where the tale unfolds, Wright’s voice is operatic in intensity. Wright’s use of language and imagery is poetic and expansive, creating an immersive Blak multiverse. Readers will be buoyed by Praiseworthy’s aesthetic and technical quality, and winded by the tempestuous pace of Wright’s political satire. Praiseworthy belies its elegy-like form to stand firm in the author’s Waanyi worldview and remind us that this is not the end times for that or any Country. Instead, it asks, which way, my people? Which way is humanity?’

Silcox, Chair of the judging panel, added, ‘Praiseworthy is mighty in every conceivable way: mighty of scope, mighty of fury, mighty of craft, mighty of humour, mighty of language, mighty of heart. Praiseworthy is not only a great Australian novel – perhaps the great Australian novel – it is also a great Waanyi novel. And it is written in the wild hope that, one day, all Australian readers might understand just what that means. I do not understand. Not yet. But I can feel history calling to me in these pages. Calling to all of us. Imagine if we listened.’

In her acceptance speech on winning Wright said, ‘2023 was an extremely strong year for Australian literature. Our writers sit alongside the best in the world in terms of how we are bringing literature into new, important and exciting forms and content. The level of achievement is impressive and must be applauded. I thank the Stella judges for all your hard work. I know you had such a huge task this past year, and you have my admiration. I am deeply touched that you gave your heart and mind to a deep reading of all 227 entries for the Stella award. It was such a great honour for me that Praiseworthy was included, firstly, in the Stella long list, and then, in the shortlist…

‘I am humbled, and somewhat amazed that Praiseworthy now sits alongside Tracker, and that I have been awarded this enormous honour, the work of a dreamer, for the second time.  
 
‘I do not write expecting to win prizes. In the Aboriginal world we work very hard, but that often does not equate to great success, or accolades. My work has flowed from a commitment I made long ago to always challenge myself as a writer, to take risks and explore the world through my imagination. My main motivation with Praiseworthy was to complete the book and rise to the challenges it presented…

‘I was inspired to write Praiseworthy after asking some hard questions about climate change, and the concerns I have about the survival of our ancient culture. I was concerned to explore what unabated global warming will mean for increasing numbers of poor people in the world. What will it mean for many Aboriginal people who are already living through unprecedented times on a daily basis, as they have done for well over two centuries without much relief, nor respect for their sovereign rights.  
 
‘How do we survive an uncertain future? In Praiseworthy, I looked at the reality of our circumstances and what it would mean to face the challenge of living on a burning planet, and carrying our culture and ancient wisdom into the future. I wanted to capture this spirit of the times at home and across the world, and for a work of literature that was not just about ourselves, but that was also capable of capturing the beauty and joy of all things, the big and the small…’      

Praiseworthy also won the University of Queensland Fiction Book Award. It has been shortlisted for the Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance, the Dublin Literary Award and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize. It was published last year in the UK by And Other Stories, and this year in the US by New Directions. 

This year the Stella Prize received 227 entries and the prize winnings were gathered from two major prize sponsors: the Stella Forever Fund and McLean Foundation. 

Read: 2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement

The Stella Prize is open to books by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or graphic novel will be deemed by the judges to be original, excellent and engaging. Books entered in the 2024 Stella Prize were first published between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
No Church in the Wild. Murray Middleton. Image on the left is an author upper body shot of a white man in his 20s/30s sitting at a wooden table with his hands clasped on the table, and wearing a blue jumper. On the right is the book cover, which features a facade of a block of commission flats with the book's title laid over the balconies.
Reviews

Book review: No Church in the Wild, Murray Middleton

A complex and confronting story about migrant youth from the towers of Melbourne's inner west, their teachers and the local…

Mia Ferreira
The Story Thief, Kyra Geddes. Image on left is an author shot of a white woman in a white shirt, with a brown bob, smiling at the camera and leaning on a mantelpiece. On the right is the book cover showing the back of an 1800s woman in black striding along a dusty outback track with her back to us.
Reviews

Book review: The Story Thief, Kyra Geddes

A feminist perspective on Henry Lawson's 'The Drover’s Wife'.

Tinashe Jakwa
Photo: Anna Shvets, Pexels. A hand reaching out from the right hand corner of the image holding a trophy in baby pink and blue. There is confetti in the air and the background is also pink.
News

Opportunities and awards

Fifty Squared Art Prize open for entries, plus winner of Calibre Essay Prize and finalists of wearable art, and more!

Celina Lei
Excitable Boy. Image on left is a head and shoulders shot of a white man in his 30s wearing a blue shirt under a grey jumper. On the right is a book cover with a photo of a young ragamuffin boy standing on a garden path between bushes and with a cigarette in his hand.
Reviews

Book review: Excitable Boy: Essays on Risk, Dominic Gordon

Dominic Gordon's first book takes us down Melbourne's lesser known paths.

Clara Copland
Dirt Poor Islanders. Image on left is an author shot from the thighs up of a young Islander woman all in black with long black hair and her arms crossed in front of her against a red backdrop. On the right is a book cover of an empty yellow drink can with pink flowers wound around it. Winnie Dunn.
Reviews

Book review: Dirt Poor Islanders, Winnie Dunn

Winnie Dunn's debut is the first novel to explore the diffusion of a Tongan-Australian culture.

Dorcas Maphakela
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login