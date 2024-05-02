Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Stella Prize 2024

Alexis Wright has become the first author to win the Stella Prize twice, receiving $60,000 for her fourth novel, Praiseworthy, published by Giramondo Publishing. Wright first won the prize in 2018 for her book, Tracker.

The 2024 judges, Beejay Silcox (Chair), Eleanor Jackson, Cheryl Leavy, Bram Presser and Dr Yves Rees, were unanimous in their decisions regarding this year’s winner.

The Judges’ report said: ‘Praiseworthy walks the same Country as companion novel, Carpentaria, published in 2006, and here, Wright demonstrates further mastery of form. Reflecting the landscape of the Queensland Gulf Country where the tale unfolds, Wright’s voice is operatic in intensity. Wright’s use of language and imagery is poetic and expansive, creating an immersive Blak multiverse. Readers will be buoyed by Praiseworthy’s aesthetic and technical quality, and winded by the tempestuous pace of Wright’s political satire. Praiseworthy belies its elegy-like form to stand firm in the author’s Waanyi worldview and remind us that this is not the end times for that or any Country. Instead, it asks, which way, my people? Which way is humanity?’

Silcox, Chair of the judging panel, added, ‘Praiseworthy is mighty in every conceivable way: mighty of scope, mighty of fury, mighty of craft, mighty of humour, mighty of language, mighty of heart. Praiseworthy is not only a great Australian novel – perhaps the great Australian novel – it is also a great Waanyi novel. And it is written in the wild hope that, one day, all Australian readers might understand just what that means. I do not understand. Not yet. But I can feel history calling to me in these pages. Calling to all of us. Imagine if we listened.’

In her acceptance speech on winning Wright said, ‘2023 was an extremely strong year for Australian literature. Our writers sit alongside the best in the world in terms of how we are bringing literature into new, important and exciting forms and content. The level of achievement is impressive and must be applauded. I thank the Stella judges for all your hard work. I know you had such a huge task this past year, and you have my admiration. I am deeply touched that you gave your heart and mind to a deep reading of all 227 entries for the Stella award. It was such a great honour for me that Praiseworthy was included, firstly, in the Stella long list, and then, in the shortlist…

‘I am humbled, and somewhat amazed that Praiseworthy now sits alongside Tracker, and that I have been awarded this enormous honour, the work of a dreamer, for the second time.



‘I do not write expecting to win prizes. In the Aboriginal world we work very hard, but that often does not equate to great success, or accolades. My work has flowed from a commitment I made long ago to always challenge myself as a writer, to take risks and explore the world through my imagination. My main motivation with Praiseworthy was to complete the book and rise to the challenges it presented…

‘I was inspired to write Praiseworthy after asking some hard questions about climate change, and the concerns I have about the survival of our ancient culture. I was concerned to explore what unabated global warming will mean for increasing numbers of poor people in the world. What will it mean for many Aboriginal people who are already living through unprecedented times on a daily basis, as they have done for well over two centuries without much relief, nor respect for their sovereign rights.



‘How do we survive an uncertain future? In Praiseworthy, I looked at the reality of our circumstances and what it would mean to face the challenge of living on a burning planet, and carrying our culture and ancient wisdom into the future. I wanted to capture this spirit of the times at home and across the world, and for a work of literature that was not just about ourselves, but that was also capable of capturing the beauty and joy of all things, the big and the small…’

Praiseworthy also won the University of Queensland Fiction Book Award. It has been shortlisted for the Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance, the Dublin Literary Award and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize. It was published last year in the UK by And Other Stories, and this year in the US by New Directions.

This year the Stella Prize received 227 entries and the prize winnings were gathered from two major prize sponsors: the Stella Forever Fund and McLean Foundation.

Read: 2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement

The Stella Prize is open to books by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or graphic novel will be deemed by the judges to be original, excellent and engaging. Books entered in the 2024 Stella Prize were first published between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023.