Pop-up theatre space will aid flood recovery

A year on from the so-called ‘rain bomb’ that deluged the Northern Rivers community at the end of February 2022, NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) is utilising the power of the arts to rekindle creativity in the region and reconnect with its community.

The first step in this process is the development of the NORPA Makers Hub: a pop-up theatre-making space and studio in a pavilion at Lismore Showground that will be the focus of NORPA’s activity for 2023.

A home for artists to reconnect with one another through workshops and other initiatives, the space will also be used to seed and develop future NORPA productions in 2024 and beyond.

‘I think the thing that happens [in a disaster] is that it tests your current plans. It really does bring you back to first principles,’ says NORPA Artistic Director Julian Louis.

‘And for us, those first principles are as a maker, a creative worker and a producer in an organisation that really wants to be connected to its community, both artists and the wider community. So we see this as a great opportunity to put more resources and more time into our making programs,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Read: The future of disaster preparedness

NORPA’s usual base of operations, including offices and a theatre at Lismore Town Hall, were inundated in the floods and recovery has been both slow and hard.

‘It has been a really difficult time for the company. We had to, unfortunately, say goodbye to eight staff and we had to restructure somewhat to reflect a company that’s without a venue… We’ve been in a temporary office in Byron Bay, which has been great, but we also feel disconnected from the epicentre of this disaster there – and the impacts of this disaster are highly visible still. The waters have receded but the trauma and destruction has not,’ says Louis .

The new Makers Hub is designed to provide NORPA with a way to reconnect with the local community and assist with an arts-led recovery, while also providing the company with a much-needed space in which to create original works again.

The first project at the Hub, LIFT, is a free workshop program for young people in partnership with physical theatre company Strings Attached, which specialises in aerial performance.

Strings Attached workshop. Image courtesy of Academy of Music and Performing Arts (AMPA) Bachelor of Dance Students. Photo: Wenny Tan.

As Louis explains, ‘When you think about going through school through those pandemic years, those two years of lockdowns – to be going through that as a young person – what is the mental state of young people today? I’m a father to two teenagers, so I get to see some of that first-hand, but this project looks to ask the question, “what lifts you up?” and it’s a collaboration with Strings Attached. We’re setting up 15 by 15 metres of trussing. There’ll be aerial choreography workshops investigated and the theme of “what lifts you up” workshopped with these young people. And we think it’s the seeding of a new work for 2024.’

The LIFT workshop will run from 17-21 April at the NORPA Makers Hub at Lismore Showground. Applications are now open for young people aged 14 to 21.

Creating an artist-led environment

Installing a circus truss in the Makers Hub is one of several steps NORPA has taken to ensure the temporary Showground venue will be fit for purpose.

‘We’re really making this an artists’ space, an artist-led environment. There’ll be a sprung floor purposely put into the space … and there’ll be things like rolling mats, lighting, really high-calibre sound. There’ll be the ability to bring in projection if and when we ever need it. There’ll also be a green room for artists and a kitchen,’ says Louis.

‘We want to have a space that really is looking to make our artists feel valuable – as they are and should be – and also connected. We want a space where people feel a sense of belonging to NORPA, which we’ve always had, and we want that to return. It’s been a really hard few years for the arts, in this area particularly, and we want to make people feel good,’ he says.

As well as enabling local practitioners to reconnect with one another and visiting artists (the NORPA Makers Hub will host a program of free workshops by local and national practitioners, including Kaz Therese, Nigel Poulton and Thomas E S Kelly in May and June), the space is also envisaged as a potential performance venue for touring artists.

‘We could present work in this space very easily and I’m looking at doing that. I’ve just been to Adelaide looking at work and wondering what special projects we could present here as well. But we’ll also have showings and works shared from the region out of the Makers Hub workshops,’ Louis explains.

Read: Flooded theatre; the show goes on… in a pub

The NORPA Makers Hub will also host a ‘Creative Speed Dating’ event on the evening of Thursday 25 May for all local creatives working in any discipline to gather, connect, share their practice and find out more about each other in an entertaining and informal way.

‘This program is supposed to be fuel for local artists. It’s important that we acknowledge that there are local artists who want to build employment in the industry that they’ve chosen. And we fully support that. We also acknowledge the value of having outside practitioners come in and support us through what’s been a very difficult time – that’s what’s on offer here.’

In August, NORPA will present the second edition of Bundjalung Nghari – Indigenise, readings of new writing by Bundjalung writers and creatives, while in November the company will stage a large-scale, free outdoor performance of Mitch King’s previously presented Yaegl and Bundjalung work, Flow.

‘This is big for us, a big show. Flow is part music concert and then a theatre show … but the powerful thing here is that the show is about the water system and the waterways in this area. It’s a Yaegl and Bundjalung story and we want to provide a space for the community to come together and reflect and think about the river and also hear directly from local Elders.’

As well as the production itself, the presentation of Flow will be accompanied by ‘a symposium of talks and workshops that really get to the heart of how people are feeling about the river, their understanding of it and their coming to terms with the river,’ Louis says.

‘We need to understand First Nations perspectives around living with the river, living with nature and now living with this climate disaster situation.’

Visit NORPA’s website to learn more about the Makers Hub program.