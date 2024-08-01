OzAsia Festival’s 2024 Artistic Producer shares career insights and what to look out for in this year’s program

Brisbane-born Joon-Yee Kwok is the new Artistic and Executive Producer of OzAsia Festival, taking over from Annette Shun Wah who was in the position from 2020-2023.

Kwok is a second generation Chinese Australian who grew up in the 1980s, attended a multicultural school and once had the dream of pursuing acting as a professional career.

’I have this really distinct memory of being at uni as a drama student in my third year and going, “You know what, you’re never going to get the jobs that you want as an actor”,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘When I was growing up, the person I wanted to be was Nicole Kidman – this young Australian actor, making it big in Hollywood. But at that moment in my third year I realised it wasn’t going to happen.’

Kwok continues that the lack of diverse representation in the sector then was a major discouragement. ‘Why wasn’t colourblind casting or, what we call now, colour conscious casting, happening more? I knew at that time I wasn’t strong enough to keep going to audition after audition, never knowing if I’m not being cast because I’m not talented enough or because of some unconscious bias,’ says Kwok.

Fast forward 20 years and Kwok has over a decade of arts experience under her belt as a producer and arts administrator. She began thinking about ways to celebrate the Asian Australian experience and created BrisAsia Festival over 10 years ago, now the city’s biggest cultural event focusing on local artists and bringing community together.

Kwok has been working with Shun Wah alongside the OzAsia Festival in recent years, but even before then, Shun Wah was one of the few Asian Australian trailblazers visible in the sector and Kwok looked up to her. ‘Annette was someone I would see on television growing up, who created all these opportunities for other Asian Australian artists in mainstream companies,’ says Kwok.

Building a network for Asian Australian artists and art workers has always been a priority for Kwok, and in 2013 she set up the Australian Bureau of Asian Creatives Facebook group to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaborations.

Collective efforts toward diversity and inclusion, what Kwok calls ‘tailored interventions’, have become a major motivation for her and a source of optimism that things are changing for the better.

As Kwok prepares to helm her first OzAsia Festival, she is confident that the vibrant and diverse arts landscape now may give next generation artists, and her 20-year-old self, some hope.

Program highlights for the 2024 OzAsia Festival

In conjunction with the launch of this year’s OzAsia Festival program, Kwok says there are several interlinking themes.

’I’m thinking about the difference between generations of migrants. For example, for first generation migrants, they are looking for a taste of home and I’d really love to engage more with that. As a second generation migrant, in my own experience, I’m really interested in how artists are referencing or taking inspiration from traditions, customs and culture, and reimagining them in a contemporary context to help understand their own cultural identities better.’

Some of these insights have been gained through OzAsia Festival’s ambassadors program, which engages community leaders from different cultural backgrounds.

Some of the 2024 programming highlights include Anh Do’s The Happiest Refugee Live!, A Passage to Bollywood by Navdhara India Dance Theatre, and Filipino drag queen turned TikTok sensation, Taylor Sheesh, with her The Errors Tour.

Taylor Sheesh performing at Federation Square, Melbourne, February 2024. Photo: Tobias Titz.

Deaf Japanese artist Chisato Minamimura will bring Scored in Silence for an Australian exclusive, unveiling hidden perspectives of Deaf survivors from the 1945 atomic bombings in Japan. The work was created in British Sign Language but Minamimura will be performing this iteration in Auslan. Every time the work travels, the artist learns and performs in the local sign language of that country.

When it comes to selecting international works to bring to Australia, Kwok looks for those ‘that may appeal to all the different communities and audiences we’re trying to attract, perhaps in different ways’.

For example, Por Por’s Big Fat Surprise Wedding ‘is a story about a Chinese Singaporean woman, but the themes of family and traditions will be relatable to people of different cultural backgrounds,’ says Kwok. The show stars Koh Chieng Mun – some may recognise her as the flamboyant mother of Peik Lin (Awkwafina) in Crazy Rich Asians – with a story revolving around the 70-year-old matriarch as she sets off to marry a mysterious groom unbeknown to the rest of the family. As Por Por hosts her friends at an Indian restaurant, audiences will also enjoy a full-course Indian wedding banquet, complete with karaoke and dancing.

‘Por Por’s Big Fat Surprise Wedding’ starring Koh Chieng Mun by Singapore Repertory Theatre, to be performed at OzAsia Festival 2024. Photo: Supplied.

OzAsia flagship programs, including The Special Comedy Comedy Special, Weekend of Words (curated by Sami Shah), Moon Lantern Trail and Lucky Dumpling Market, will return, alongside a free music line-up of Asian Australian artists at the market, K-pop concerts and the AnimeGO! Japan Pop Culture Festival.

The 2024 program also features talents like rapper L-FRESH The LION, cabaret artist Dyan Tai, Vietnamese Australian artist Phuong Ngo, OzAsia Festival cover artist Jessie Hui and the massive dragon puppet, Mizu, from Terrapin and Contemporary Asian Australian Performance.

Kwok sees the Festival as not only a platform for art, but also a gathering place for reunion, one that brings pride and joy. ‘I think the Festival tells a really important story about who we are as a nation and allowing Asian Australian artists to offer that perspective,’ she says.

Her advice for other Asian Australians looking to find a footing in the arts is to ‘keep going and be a part of that change’. She adds, ‘Keep asking questions, keep making work and find each other. Just know you are not alone in this journey.’

Celebrations like OzAsia Festival, BrisAsia, Asia TOPA and the numerous arts organisations, arts workers and diaspora artists driving this change are what will help build connection and confidence. It’s a message to communities and emerging practitioners that says, “We are here and we see you”.

OzAsia Festival 2024 runs from 24 October to 10 November; program out now.