Getting the balance right in a festival of Asian Australian cultures

The annual OzAsia Festival returns to enthral audiences in a three-week program including contemporary dance, theatre, food, conversations and music. Running from 19 October to 5 November around and beyond the Adelaide Festival Centre, OzAsia is an ode to the power of art in spotlighting diversity and connection.

Artistic Director Annette Shun Wah, who took over the role in 2020, tells ArtsHub: ‘There are three main pillars in my approach to OzAsia. They are: to showcase the breadth of contemporary works by Asian creatives internationally, highlight artists from the Asian Australian diaspora and the topics they are exploring, and connect with people and community.’

Ultimately it’s about showcasing the depth of Asian cultures, without falling into the narrative of being “historical” or “traditional”.

This year’s program features more than 300 national and international artists from 13 countries, alongside popular hallmark events including the Moon Lantern Trail and Lucky Dumpling Market.

Shun Wah added in a media release: ‘It’s such a joy that for my third OzAsia Festival program, I’ve been able to reconnect with artists in our region… Reflecting the times, the themes of freedom, survival of endangered cultures and resilience are occupying the thoughts of many artists right now, both locally and abroad, providing profound and provocative works for our 2023 program.’

Across the sector we can see strong engagement between Australian First Nations and Asian Indigenous cultures, and one highlight of OzAsia this year will be tiaen tiamen Episode 1 (19-21 October) by Bulareyaung Dance Company (led by choreographer Bulareyaung Pagarlava). The Indigenous performing arts group from Taiwan will present a fusion of traditional motifs with neon-coloured visuals, commenting on the survival of culture and identity.

‘tiaen tiamen Episode 1’ by Bulareyaung Dance Company. Photo: Kim Lee.

Also utilising technology to create engaging experiences will be Singapore’s The Human Expression (T.H.E) Dance Company. Infinitely Closer (27-28 October) invites audiences up onto the stage where performers, sound and holographic displays create a transportive experience.

Read: First Nations artist exchange between Taiwan and Australia

Critically acclaimed works returning to Australian stages include Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream from 19-21 October (Sydney Festival 2023) and Wang Chong’s powerful Made in China 2.0 from 27-28 October (Malthouse 2023).

Dung Nguyen and Peter Knight’s music performance 1988 (24 October) will also feature a series of personal and archival images curated by Melbourne-based Vietnamese artist Phuong Ngo.

Local talented creatives have been pushed to create ambitious new works, including Rainbow Chan for her theatrical debut, The Bridal Lament (1-2 November), which draws upon her Weitou ancestry (the first settlers of Hong Kong).

Other signature events return, such as the Special Comedy Comedy Special (28 October), bringing together a stellar line-up of national comedic talents, and the In Other Words writing and ideas program (3-5 November).

This year’s OzAsia Festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Adelaide Festival Centre and furthers sector-wide collaborations across Adelaide and nationally. OzAsia has teamed up with the Adelaide Film Festival to present the best of contemporary Asian cinema, while an array of visual arts programs will also run throughout the festival, such as Misty Mountain, Shining Moon: Japanese landscape envisioned at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA).

Participating OzAsia Festival artists will also present workshops and masterclasses throughout the festival to share, learn and co-create with local Adelaide creative practitioners.

Program announced for OzAsia Festival 2023

Performances

tiaen tiamen Episode 1 by Bulareyaung Dance Company, 19-21 October

Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream by Indian Ink Theatre Company, 19-21 October

MotherTongue, MotherLand by Sunny Kim, 22 October

1988 by Dung Nguyen and Peter Knight, 24 October

I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron by Music Picnic x Creative Links (composed and performed by Njo Kong Kie, based on poetry by Xu Lizhi), 25-26 October

Infinity Closer by The Human Express (T.H.E) Dance Company, 27-28 October

Made in China 2.0 by Wang Chong and Emma Valente, Malthouse Theatre, 27-28 October

The Special Comedy Comedy Special featuring Jenny Tian, Suren Jayemanne, AJ Lamarque, Michael Hing, Leela Varghese, Trio Sepia, Sashi Perera, Jason Chong, Patrick Golamco, Jennifer Wong and MC Sami Shah, 28 October

Buried TeaBowl – OKUNI by Yumi Umiumare, 28-29 October

The Bridal Lament by Rainbow Chan, 1-2 November

A Notional History by Five Arts Centre, 3-4 November

Saudara Sound System featuring Joelistics, Komang, JIWA, Gamelan DanAnda and special guests, 4 November

I Swalloed a Moon Made of Iron by Music Picnic x Creative Links, composed and performed by Njo Kong Kie, based on poetry by Xu Lizhi. Photo: Dahlia Katz.

Community events

Moon Lantern Trail, 19-22 October

Lucky Dumpling Market, featuring free live music from 1300, Hyoshi in Counterpoint, Big Bao, Jaguar Jonze, SAtheCollective and more, 19 October to 5 November

AnimeGO! Japanese Pop Culture Festival, 29 October

Bubble Tea Garden, 4-5 November

In Other Words runs from 3-5 November, curated by Jennifer Wong, with guest curators Sami Shah and Durkhanai Ayubi; full program to be announced in September.

Visual art exhibitions will be at Nexus Art Gallery, The Galleries in Festival Theatre Foyer, Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), Children’s Artspace and more.

OzAsia Festival runs from 19 October to 5 November; program out now.

$25 early-bird tickets are available to all shows when purchased between 17 August 10am ACST and 20 August 11.59pm ACST.