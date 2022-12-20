Most popular reviews in 2022

Here are the most popular reviews this year across an array of art forms. After the last few years of COVID-led shuttered shows and closed shops, everything went (almost) back to normal as audiences piled back into live performance spaces, exhibition venues and bookstores nationwide. There are some sure-fire hits among the selection, but some surprises too.

Performing Arts

Girl from the North Country, Theatre Royal Sydney

Who would have thought that a show using the lesser-known songs of Bob Dylan would be the most widely read performing arts review of 2022? With its melancholic plot lines and chiaroscuro lighting, this production was assuredly not an upbeat musical.

As Dennis Clements pointed out, there were no dancing girls à la Moulin Rouge here, ‘But what you will get is a cast of incredible talents who bring their quite singular vocal skills to these reinvented Dylan songs. There really are very few of his “greatest hits” used in the show, and that might be a blessing really, as there are fewer giggles of recognition to deal with…’

Prima Facie, National Theatre Live

A film production of a West London play about sexual assault and the (lack) of redress in the courtroom proved to be powerful in both mediums.

Stephen Russell said: ‘”Turn left, turn right”… That’s all it takes for a row of women anywhere in the world to see a survivor of sexual assault if, indeed, it’s not their own story. In truth, this devastating statistic is a terrible roll call of real lives shattered by despicable brutality perpetrated by men, in an epidemic of violence that shows no sign of abating – one propped up by millennia-old patriarchal power systems written into the fabric of our laws.’

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Regent Theatre Melbourne

There was little surprise that the lavish production of Cinderella would be so appealing to the masses. This particular iteration of a classic catered to a contemporary audience, but had all the old-fashioned charm of its earlier renditions.

Sarah Halfpenny said: ‘The fact it was penned by Rodgers and Hammerstein definitely gives this production of Cinderella a leg-up, as it harks back to the golden era of musical theatre but, most importantly, the new writing lends it themes that feel relevant to today.’

Visual Arts

Elvis: Direct from Graceland, Bendigo Art Gallery

The King drew crowds to regional Victoria to witness all manner of Presley memorabilia, from photos to scribbled notes, to bedazzling jumpsuits.

Elvis Presley in the 1968 NBC television special, ‘Singer Presents… Elvis’, later known as the ‘Comeback Special’. Photo: Fathom Events/CinEvents.

Annabel Harz was impressed by the sheer detail on show: ‘Chronologically and thematically arranged, the Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition allows audiences to access the life of a private man in a pre-digital public arena, when celebrities’ private time could counterbalance the intrusions of their fame.’

TIME • RONE, Flinders Street Station Melbourne

This ambitious set-up amid the genteelly shabby rooms above Flinders Street Station blurred the line between past and present, fact and fiction. Rone and his team of collaborators magicked a post-WII reality from all manner of created and found objects.

Celina Lei: ‘From a ceramic boxer lying on the floor with a broken leg to the nub of a well-used pencil in the Work Room, stories and characters linger vividly. Breadcrumbs of struggles and aspirations are hidden in places like an incomplete letter sitting dormant in one of several seemingly-abandoned typewriters, speaking of their desire for art and escape.’

Installation

Tyama, Melbourne Museum

An immersive installation – with animation and sound that recreate the natural environment – Tyama is the Indigenous word for ‘knowing’ and explores the world around us through a First People’s perspective.

Mem Capp said: ‘A mindfully developed exhibition that artfully combines the aims of contemporary museums as places of learning through enquiry-based pedagogy and multisensory experiences, as well as places of entertainment.’

Lightscape*, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Set among the trees of Royal Botanic Gardens, Lightscape was a gorgeous dusk-to-night fairytale of an installation, with the foliage and lake all a-glitter with millions of tiny lights in different formations.

Despite a few quibbles about the surging masses of people that disrupted the peaceful ambience, I said: ‘There’s a field of enormous flowers of bright pink and orange that stand tall on blue stalks, laser technology gliding over a liquid sky, a lake dotted with hundreds of pulsating dots, canopies lit up in a kaleidoscope of colour, poppies elevated in the air, and in the large-scale Winter Cathedral you can walk under a luminous archway made up of 100,000 tiny flower lights. There’s even an installation called the Fibonacci Sequenced.’

*Lightscape will be returning to Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne in 2023.

Books

A Question of Age, Jacinta Parsons

Ageing as a woman in the Western world was the topic of the most read book review of this year, which underlines our collective preoccupation with the cultural, sexual and political ramifications of getting old.

In a mixed review, Cherie Gorman said: ‘Parsons uses Odyssean descriptions of elements – fire, wind and water – to describe the experience of being a woman. She reaches for mythological archetypes like “the witch”, “the mother” and “the slut” to demonstrate how women have been placed in boxes their whole lives, subjected to street harassment and told to comply with societal expectations.’

Bad Art Mother, Edwina Preston

The eternal juggle of trying to be creative as well as fulfil maternal responsibilities is at the crux of this fiery, feminist novel.

Nanci Nott said: ‘Preston’s cast of creative characters expose gendered differences in artistic reception and perception; is it even possible for a woman to be a successful artist, poet or mother in 20th century Melbourne, amid the double standards, invisible barriers and the traditionally masculine power move of abstaining from acts of love? Women as real people (rather than as the roles they inhabit) are measured against impossible standards earning them judgement regardless of ability, according to the deeply ingrained attitudes that set women up for failure.’