More music venues at risk as insurance cost hikes continue

Escalating insurance cost pressures are pushing the independent live music scene to a new tipping point.
23 Jan 2024
Jo Pickup
If you had walked into the small bar and music venue Pride of our Footscray in Melbourne a few years ago, you would have seen a live music hotspot on the rise.

Pride was a fast-growing new venue with a reputation for exciting Australian live music acts and quality cabaret on most nights of the week.

But, as venue CEO Mat O’Keefe reveals, his venue ­– like many others around Australian right now – is facing dire economic threats that are proving almost insurmountable.

Insurance jumps from $49,000 to over $100,000

While some people’s bar-going and spending habits have shifted since the pandemic (not everyone is returning to their regular bar or pub-going routines), by far the largest obstacles to keeping many independent live music venues open currently are the massive insurance price increases and sudden insurance policy cancellations they are facing.

As O’Keefe explains, their building and public liability insurance costs have soared 500% to 10,000%, after their previous insurer abandoned them completely.

‘Our building insurance used to be $7000 a year, but the best quotes we could get late last year were between $37,000 and $70,000 per year,’ he tells ArtsHub, adding that the reason their previous insurers offered them to explain their decision to walk away was that Pride’s venue – which is a 1970s double-brick and concrete building – was ‘too dangerous’ for them to continue to cover.

‘Our public liability insurance situation is even worse,’ O’Keefe continues. ‘That policy has gone up an unbelievable 9900% on what we were paying in 2018. It was less than $1000 in 2018, before it rose to $7000 in 2020, then to $49,000 in 2022, and now [in 2024] they’re asking for over $100,000.’

Unfortunately, these figures are comparable to other small live music venues ArtsHub spoke to for this story, who say their insurance is costing them at least two to three times, and sometimes four times as much, as what they have paid in recent years.

New prices with little explanation

As ArtsHub reported last year, what’s most concerning about these insurance changes is that no other arts and cultural venues are facing such hikes. It’s only the late-night bars playing live music and serving alcohol that are bearing the brunt of these new premiums.

But, as far as the insurance companies are concerned, there is little need to elaborate on the cost increases in precise detail.

As O’Keefe explains, ‘When we questioned our previous [public liability] insurer about why they would no longer insure us, the response we got was, “tenant activities falling outside [our] underwriting guidelines”.

‘We can only assume the reason is that they have suddenly deemed us a more risky venture, with a higher level of danger attached to our spaces than before. But that’s completely ridiculous, because nothing has changed for us in terms of how we operate as a business, and we have never once made an insurance claim.

‘The most offensive treatment is that the insurance companies never actually tell you anything straight,’ O’Keefe adds.

‘For instance, we’re required by government [liquor licensing laws] to have three security guards on-site when we have between 100 and 200 people in the building, so you can’t burp without a security guard noticing and yet, apparently, our activities are still too dangerous to insure.’

Dire ripple effects for wider music sector

While O’Keefe, and other small live music venues operators like Liam Matthews at The Old Bar in Fitzroy (also in Melbourne), remain bemused by their insurance companies’ new approach, they are in no doubt about what the situation is doing to the Australian music sector at large.

‘What it means for us is that the number of independent bands and music acts we can present is reduced to almost nothing,’ O’Keefe explains.

‘We have to redirect our focus to our comedy nights and drag nights, because those are safer for us financially,’ he continues.

‘Two or three drag artists can entertain a large crowd, whereas our band nights often involve 15 musicians, a sound technician and a booking agent, in addition to all the security guards required by our licence.

‘Obviously, we want to get back to a position where we can present more live music acts, but we can’t afford to lose a cent right now, so we just can’t justify presenting as much live music.’

The Westwood music venue in Footscray (Melbourne) closed in 2023, as did the much-loved Commercial Hotel, or the “Mersh” (also in Melbourne), at least temporarily.

In WA, the iconic Perth live music venue Badlands also shut up shop in 2023, as did Perth music venues The Sewing Room, Convenients and The Aardvark.

Mamma Chen’s in Footscray (Melbourne) is another popular small live music venue that has recently turned to running a Patreon campaign to help it stay afloat.

A life-long music supporter questioning how to continue

As this domino effect of small music venues falling over continues, perhaps the sharpest sign that the crisis has reached a new tipping point is when a staunch local music industry advocate who entered the music business for their love of the sector, not for the money, is weighing up how to continue.

James Martelletti is an entrepreneur who took co-ownership of one of Melbourne’s most beloved live music venues, The Gasometer Hotel (“The Gaso”) in Collingwood, two and half years ago.

Martelletti has a deep passion for the Australian live music spanning more than two decades, and his latest venture in running the The Gaso was born from his desire to support independent musicians and see the local music sector thrive.

‘I’m not in this to make a profit,’ Martelletti tells ArtsHub. ‘All I want to do is do my bit to support the sector and see this place break even and be viable enough to continue to present Australian live music.’

But, despite prudent management and strong financial backing, The Gaso has not turned a profit since Martelletti and his business partner entered the scene, and the co-owners have identified the recent insurance cost pressures as pushing them further into a financial danger zone.

Read: Why did this multi-arts organisation lose its federal arts funding?

‘I approach the renewal of our insurance policies with a real sense of dread,’ Martelletti says. ‘It just feels like, how much more is it going to be this time?

He adds that while he and his business partner are committed to supporting emerging Australian musicians, The Gaso will have difficulty staying open if its insurance and music licensing costs remain at their new highs.

‘We’re a small, independent venue, so we run on very tight margins,’ he says. ‘We have no buffer, and these [cost increase] conditions are putting many of us at the smaller, independent end of the scene at risk of dying.’

Government action needed to stem collapse

For O’Keefe at Pride of our Footscray, the cost issues have reached a point where the commercial insurance market is no longer able to support the needs of independent live music venues.

‘As smaller venues, we’re not looking to make millions of dollars out of it,’ he says. ‘All we want is to be viable, sustainable businesses that can support the local arts scene, but these [insurance] costs are making it impossible for us to do that.’

The CEO adds that while he understands that both state and federal governments are trying to help the sector through grant schemes and other support initiatives, it’s time for bolder action.

‘It doesn’t make us feel good that taxpayers’ money is effectively going straight back to these insurance companies through some of these grant programs, which we acknowledge are there to try and help us. But it’s not an effective long-term solution,’ he says.

Instead, O’Keefe wants to see the Federal Government become a publicly-owned insurer of last resort for the parts of the cultural and tourism sectors that commercial insurance companies have effectively abandoned.

‘Otherwise soon, all we will have left are the casinos and big concert halls,’ he says. ‘The independents will just cease to exist.’

This grant program, which will conclude later this year, has targeted two of its eight grant rounds specifically to supporting small to medium live music venues.

The government spokesperson stated that round six of this program, delivered in 2023, awarded 62 grants to small to medium venue applicants to the tune of $2.5 million (see grant recipients here).

The final round of this program, which opens in February, will once again have a focus on venue-based live music activities, and will distribute another $2.5 million in funding to the sector.

Read: Which festivals are breaking records despite cost of living crisis?

The Federal Government also ‘acknowledges the live music industry has experienced a significant period of disruption, and continues to face challenges in presenting and touring live music,’ and says it is ‘actively monitoring the accessibility and affordability of public liability insurance and has been working to promote connections between industry associations, insurers and businesses’.

APRA/AMCOS’s most recent Year in Review report reveals a total of 1300 Australian small to medium live music venues have been lost since 2018.

ArtsHub continues to follow this story.

Jo Pickup

ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

