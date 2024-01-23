More music venues at risk as insurance cost hikes continue

If you had walked into the small bar and music venue Pride of our Footscray in Melbourne a few years ago, you would have seen a live music hotspot on the rise.

Pride was a fast-growing new venue with a reputation for exciting Australian live music acts and quality cabaret on most nights of the week.

But, as venue CEO Mat O’Keefe reveals, his venue ­– like many others around Australian right now – is facing dire economic threats that are proving almost insurmountable.

Insurance jumps from $49,000 to over $100,000

While some people’s bar-going and spending habits have shifted since the pandemic (not everyone is returning to their regular bar or pub-going routines), by far the largest obstacles to keeping many independent live music venues open currently are the massive insurance price increases and sudden insurance policy cancellations they are facing.

As O’Keefe explains, their building and public liability insurance costs have soared 500% to 10,000%, after their previous insurer abandoned them completely.

‘Our building insurance used to be $7000 a year, but the best quotes we could get late last year were between $37,000 and $70,000 per year,’ he tells ArtsHub, adding that the reason their previous insurers offered them to explain their decision to walk away was that Pride’s venue – which is a 1970s double-brick and concrete building – was ‘too dangerous’ for them to continue to cover.

‘Our public liability insurance situation is even worse,’ O’Keefe continues. ‘That policy has gone up an unbelievable 9900% on what we were paying in 2018. It was less than $1000 in 2018, before it rose to $7000 in 2020, then to $49,000 in 2022, and now [in 2024] they’re asking for over $100,000.’

Unfortunately, these figures are comparable to other small live music venues ArtsHub spoke to for this story, who say their insurance is costing them at least two to three times, and sometimes four times as much, as what they have paid in recent years.

New prices with little explanation

As ArtsHub reported last year, what’s most concerning about these insurance changes is that no other arts and cultural venues are facing such hikes. It’s only the late-night bars playing live music and serving alcohol that are bearing the brunt of these new premiums.

But, as far as the insurance companies are concerned, there is little need to elaborate on the cost increases in precise detail.

As O’Keefe explains, ‘When we questioned our previous [public liability] insurer about why they would no longer insure us, the response we got was, “tenant activities falling outside [our] underwriting guidelines”.

‘We can only assume the reason is that they have suddenly deemed us a more risky venture, with a higher level of danger attached to our spaces than before. But that’s completely ridiculous, because nothing has changed for us in terms of how we operate as a business, and we have never once made an insurance claim.

‘The most offensive treatment is that the insurance companies never actually tell you anything straight,’ O’Keefe adds.

‘For instance, we’re required by government [liquor licensing laws] to have three security guards on-site when we have between 100 and 200 people in the building, so you can’t burp without a security guard noticing and yet, apparently, our activities are still too dangerous to insure.’

Dire ripple effects for wider music sector

While O’Keefe, and other small live music venues operators like Liam Matthews at The Old Bar in Fitzroy (also in Melbourne), remain bemused by their insurance companies’ new approach, they are in no doubt about what the situation is doing to the Australian music sector at large.

‘What it means for us is that the number of independent bands and music acts we can present is reduced to almost nothing,’ O’Keefe explains.

‘We have to redirect our focus to our comedy nights and drag nights, because those are safer for us financially,’ he continues.

‘Two or three drag artists can entertain a large crowd, whereas our band nights often involve 15 musicians, a sound technician and a booking agent, in addition to all the security guards required by our licence.

‘Obviously, we want to get back to a position where we can present more live music acts, but we can’t afford to lose a cent right now, so we just can’t justify presenting as much live music.’