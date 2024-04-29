New musical celebrates Australian inventiveness

A new musical theatre production inspired by Australian research scientist David Warren’s invention of the black box flight recorder, which records both instrument readings and pilots’ voices to aid in understanding the cause of potential plane crashes, will have its world premiere at QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre in May.

Black Box features a book, music and lyrics by Queenslander Paul Hodge (whose Queensland Theatre production Round the Twist the Musical premieres later this year), and will be presented as a binaural musical, with the audience wearing headphones in order to properly experience the work’s immersive 3D soundscape.

Helen Dallimore (Wicked, Legally Blonde the Musical) and Michael Cormack (Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera) star in the production, which also features numerous pre-recorded voice talents as part of the binaural sound design.

Black Box is driven by the death of David Warren’s father in an unexplained plane crash when he was eight. The show follows Warren’s fight to create a device that could record the final moments of a flight before it crashes – the black box.

His obsession around his invention placed his career, marriage and mind at risk, resulting in a production described as being about memory and how we hold onto – and let go of – those we love.

Read: Queensland Symphony Orchestra announces five-year regional commitment

Warren developed a prototype of the black box recorder in 1956, while working at the Defence Science and Technology Organisation’s Aeronautical Research Laboratories in Melbourne, but it wasn’t until he presented his idea to aviation experts in the UK in 1958 that the concept literally took off.

Black Box creator Paul Hodge has enlisted an army of practitioners to realise his new musical, over 30 of whom are Queenslanders, including The X Factor winner and Eurovision runner-up Dami Im, who has recorded a song for the musical that will also be released as a single.

‘It’s so wonderful to be working with Paul Hodge, a fellow UQ (University of Queensland) Music program alumni on this new Australian musical that is premiering in our home state. I love the song ‘A New Era’ and am thrilled that it will not only feature in the production, but I will also be releasing it as a single,’ Im said in a statement.

The production’s cast also features Bernard Curry (Wentworth, Neighbours, Home and Away), a recent transplant to Queensland, as well as Hugh Parker, Bryan Probets, Liz Buchanan and Taylah Johns.

Probets, who voices David Warren’s father, said, ‘Although there are only two performers physically on stage (Helen Dallimore and Michael Cormack) the audience will experience a 360-degree world of sound through their headphones allowing them to meet other characters like mine and be fully immersed in the people and music that shape David’s story.’

Black Box is not the first artistic exploration of Warren’s invention, which is now ubiquitous on aircraft internationally, though it may be the most ambitious given the production’s use of the binaural technology.

Flight Memory, a song cycle commissioned by The Street Theatre and co-written by playwright Alana Valentine and composer Sandra France that explored Warren’s creation of the black box flight recorder, premiered in Canberra in November 2019.

The world premiere production of Black Box will be directed by David Berthold, former Artistic Director of Queensland Festival and Griffin Theatre Company and currently the Artistic Director in Residence at NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art).

Black Box was recently selected for presentation at the prestigious American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Musical Theatre Workshop in Los Angeles with Stephen Schwartz, the writer behind Wicked, The Prince of Egypt and Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The production’s premiere season takes place at QPAC’s Cremorne Theatre from 10-19 May 2024.