Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet

Li Cunxin famously recounted his extraordinary life story in his memoir, Mao’s Last Dancer, which became an international best-seller. The book was also turned into a hugely successful film in which his rags to riches story depicted how an early life of grinding poverty and adversity was transformed through determination, hard work and resilience into one of high achievement in the world of dance.

Li joined Queensland Ballet (QB) in 2012, his 11-year tenure marked by inspirational leadership as its Artistic Director. He is credited with having created a world-class ballet company with state-of-the-art facilities. Announcing in June his impending retirement at the end of 2023 due to ill health sent shock waves among the ballet community and he leaves the company on a recognised high.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘I came to QB with a view of revisioning the company, which involved projecting, sharing and communicating my rather ambitious goal. To build anything world-class is very daunting and, for a small regional company in Brisbane, Queensland, this was a really daring idea.

‘I believed it was highly achievable, but just my believing was not enough. I had to be able to effectively communicate that vision and, most importantly, bring people along on the journey,’ he says.

Candidly, he says: ‘I battled with some people thinking that “Li is a star, he’s a famous person, but is he going to stay?” There was a lingering doubt whether I would just use this as a stepping stone, a springboard to bigger things.’

It was important was for him to be given the benefit of that doubt. He explains: ‘It was challenging to come here, but I was excited at the prospect and looked at the positives. After my near-death experience in Houston [when he was incarcerated in the Chinese Embassy] I promised myself that anything I put my mind to, I would give it my utmost and would not hold back in anyway. Once you throw yourself in totally, then I think magical things happen and your passion, love and energy will inspire others to follow you as a leader.’

Creating a world-class ballet company

Two separate events illustrate the grit and determination of Li’s early vision and his commitment to Queensland. He says: ‘When I first arrived at QB I was given a tour of the old building and was absolutely disheartened at viewing the dancers’ change rooms. They were so cramped, with no change cubicles, no shower facilities and no place to put their clothes – everything was on the floor. I felt that if I really wanted to build a world-class company, then everything had to change from the ground up.’

He flew a carpenter friend up from Melbourne at his own expense and leveraged business contacts, managing to get all the materials he needed donated, so improvements to the facilities could be made.

Li also focused on delivering artistic success through new programs and improving dance standards. He tells ArtsHub: ‘At first, I had to do some begging through my contacts for iconic works, works staged by the great companies, including attracting a Kenneth MacMillan ballet to Queensland. It was very audacious of me, but I asked for his very best work, Romeo and Juliet, to be staged two or three years down the track, so we had time to budget it and reach the standard required.’

Li regards staging Romeo and Juliet in 2014, engaging national and international dancers, as ‘a glass ceiling shattering moment’. He says: ‘We had to pull out all the stops to make it work, but it was a turning point for the company and broke all box office records. After that, the company was strengthened and gradually year after year we started to grow.’

He inherited a company of 23 dancers and now has an ensemble of 48 with a young artist program of 12. ‘With 60 dancers we can virtually do any ballet production,’ he adds.

Li Cunxin and Mary McKendry in ‘Manon’, Queensland Ballet. Image: Supplied.

Additionally, QB has created a best practice stand-alone dance academy in a dedicated $20 million home at Kelvin Grove State College. Li tells ArtsHub: ‘Students can do their academic and dance work in the one place, which is hugely beneficial. Our ballet syllabus offers six levels from 11 to 17 years with students graduating into the pre-professional course, leading to the Young Artist Program with a distinct pipeline into the main company.

‘We have 12 salaried young artists every year,’ he adds proudly.

New facilities and physical centres

Along with artistic growth, Li recognised that the facilities to produce world-class ballet productions needed to improve exponentially. His dream to redevelop the modest Thomas Dixon Centre was the culmination of 10 years’ work in gaining government support, attracting corporate and philanthropic donors, and encouraging community support. Donors collectively contributed over $26 million, with the rejuvenated Centre opening in 2022.

‘Would I have dreamed of a building like this?’ he asks. ‘No, but I did want a world-class building and this is better than I had ever imagined.’

The building offers excellent facilities for dancers, with a gym and splash pool, six large studios and a 350-seat theatre with a stage that replicates the size of the Lyric Theatre at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC). Additionally, the Centre houses the administration and the wardrobe departments, while offering a rooftop entertainment terrace and several other spaces to host corporate or arts functions.

Additionally, the foundations of a major Production Centre at Yatala on the Gold Coast are now in place. ‘It will be able to offer production services to other arts companies too,’ Li says.

Achievements and wish list

Alongside the iconic staging of Romeo and Juliet, Li regards his annual programming of Ben Stevenson’s Tchaikovsky ballet, The Nutcracker, as a major highlight of his time at QB. He has made it an annual Christmas tradition, as it is in Europe, and it sells out every year.

He tells ArtsHub: ‘With my business hat on, I thought if I can make this work annually, it will give us reliable box office, which then allows me to take risks with newer ballets. As artists, we must always keep pushing the boundaries.

‘I am proud of the size of the company now and of having been able to offer many more job opportunities to independent artists and the small to medium sector, and creating good partnerships with the arts community.’

Queensland Ballet Company 2023. Image: Supplied.

He continues: ‘When I came to the QB, we had 50 employees, now we have over 200. The annual budget was $5 million and now it is $27 million. The growth has been extraordinary.

‘I am most proud of the company culture we have created,’ he says. ‘It’s very important to have that aspiration of a hardworking culture. Success is not going to be sustainable or lasting without it.’

He has few regrets, though he says: ‘The Production Centre in Yatala is unfinished business. And it is a shame that I cannot move the company into the new theatre at QPAC, which opens next year, as I was such an advocate for this new space.’

Additionally, he had anticipated driving an endowment campaign for QB, part of his sustainable business plan to ensure the company’s future. His other wish would have been to showcase QB across and outside Australia, with national and international tours. He must now leave these goals to his successor.

Retirement plans and the future

After 11 years Li and his wife, Mary Li, are both retiring at the end of the year, their major priority being to fix their respective health problems. Additionally, they want to spend more time with each other as a couple, not just at work, and also with their three children. Family is immensely important to them. They would like to travel and visit friends around the world, while Li indicates that he may do some more writing.

‘Mary and I have decided to stay and make Brisbane our permanent home after retirement,’ he says. ‘Mary is a Queenslander and was born here and we had a really soft spot for Brisbane, even before we moved here. We have enjoyed great colleagues, have wonderful friends and we just love the people. Our lives have been enriched here’, he adds.

Li says he is also grateful for how he has been accepted into the Australian community and has been humbled by the many awards that have been bestowed on him. He was Australian Father of the Year, then Queensland Australian of the Year and also received an AO for his distinguished service and contribution to the arts and ballet.

Just this week, he received a very special honour from the Brisbane Lord Mayor, Adrian Schrinner, who awarded both him and Mary the Keys to the City. This has only been awarded to four previous arts recipients, and Li was visibly touched at Schrinner’s warm and generous speech about his amazing achievements.

One thing is clear, Li Cunxin has changed the face of ballet in Queensland and this has been recognised both within Australia and further afield. Despite leaving QB for a well-deserved retirement, his passion and enthusiasm for the art form has not wavered and we may hope will remain part of his life well into the future.

Queensland Ballet presents Derek Deane’s Strictly Gershwin at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC from 28 September to 7 October.