How tight economic conditions affect arts audiences

The latest economic reports continue to warn of darkening storm clouds over global markets, and interest rates and inflation are rising – both here and around the world.

In tight times like these, do arts companies suffer hard downturns as audiences tighten their spending? Or do the crowds keep attending because art gives their lives meaning and brings delight in bleak times?

In fact, historically speaking, in economic slumps (excluding COVID-19), most arts businesses manage to weather rocky waters and witness neither catastrophic losses nor noticeable booms.

Yet the latest findings of research agency Patternmakers indicate that many of us are already reprioritising our arts spending as we brace for harder times.

Latest data on arts audiences

Patternmakers’ latest Audience Outlook Monitor (drawn from surveys in October) shows more people are choosing financial reasons as a cause of their changed arts-going habits.

In the Monitor 40% of Patternmakers’ 5438 survey respondents said financial reasons would inhibit their attendance at arts events over the next 12 months. That choice has now overtaken COVID-19 as being the most common obstacle to audience attendance of arts events, with a 24% increase on August 2022 data.

Reflecting on these trends, Patternmakers Director Tandi Palmer Williams tells ArtsHub that while 40% of the respondents ‘isn’t a small number’, the art-spending picture isn’t necessarily as straightforward as that percentage suggests.

‘Attitudes to arts spending range a lot across different socioeconomic groups and demographics,’ she says.

‘For example, young people – under 35s ­– are almost twice as likely as arts audiences over 75 to say that financial reasons will limit their attendance at arts events in the next 12 months.’

Digging deeper into people’s comments around their arts choices in the next 12 months, audiences are also becoming more conscious of the add-on spends that often accompany a night out.

As one respondent put it, ‘I live in a more rural area, [so] it’s not just the ticket I need to purchase; it’s also travel, accommodation and meals. So the cost becomes significant.’

Ticket prices only part of the picture

According to the latest data from US cultural sector research agency IMPACTS Experiences, people in the US are still spending less on arts experiences than they did pre-pandemic. However, the cost of tickets or admission prices are not currently huge factors in their decisions to spend less.

Rather, US audiences are staying connected to the arts experiences they love by strategically cutting down on associated costs – such as travel and eating out – to maintain their arts routines.

Tactics like carpooling, catching public transport to arts shows and saving on dining spends are ways US audiences are continuing to attend arts events with less money in their pockets.

While this data suggests companies need not go hard on discounted tickets to retain their audiences, many Australian arts companies already offer a range of pricing options to maximise their reach – in good times and bad.

Sydney Festival, for example, offers both peak and off-peak prices to its shows, as well as having a TIX FOR NEXT TO NIX program, which releases a limited number of $25 tickets on the day of certain shows on a first come, first served basis.

Reflecting on audience behaviour during tough economic times, Executive Director of Sydney Festival, Chris Tooher says that, while deeply challenging, the Festival’s COVID-19 experience reassures him that arts audiences are loyal and continue to support the arts through difficult periods.

‘During COVID we had smaller numbers because of social distancing and other restrictions, but even among all of that, when we managed to get work on, the audiences were there,’ he says.

‘So, I think there is a resilience there, and I don’t think [the arts] suffers nearly as much during downtimes as some other industries do.’

Arts audiences are resilient

Similar feelings are evident at Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC), where company Co-CEO and Executive Director Virginia Lovett has observed continued support from audiences through economic downturns.

‘Looking back on our historical data, we can see that our subscriptions have remained pretty consistent during recessions,’ she says.

‘Our subscriptions provide up to 30% discounts anyway, so there is already a price incentive. But still, it’s a big financial commitment and people continue to make it.’

Lovett reports that people who may normally subscribe to 10 or 11 MTC shows a year, may drop that by one or two shows during economic downtimes. And for single tickets, she thinks they remain steady because people continue to crave special nights out to brighten their lives.

‘People still want to have experiences that will take them out of their circumstances – whether that’s a play or a visit to a museum,’ she says.

‘They want to stay connected to things that bring them joy. And that’s especially true in Victoria at the moment where we are valuing going out after our difficult lockdown periods.’

But Lovett concedes there are still many unknowns around what the economy will look like over the next six to 12 months.

‘There are strong headwinds. Will it hit 30 to 40-year-olds with mortgages really hard? Will it be people with fixed incomes, like retirees? We just don’t know yet,’ she says.

However, she continues to feel optimistic about audiences’ continued hunger for the artists that mean a lot to them.

‘People will still flock to see Kate Mulvaney live on stage because they’ve seen her on TV and they love her,’ Lovett says. ‘And Virginia Gay has just played to full houses here.

‘So, while there may be a scaling back on some shows for some people, whatever happens, I think we will always find a way to see someone we really love,’ she concludes.