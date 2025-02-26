News

Green Music Australia set to pilot certification scheme for live venues

As pressure builds on the arts and music industries to improve sustainability measures, Green Music Australia has announced a pilot certification for green venues.
26 Feb 2025 9:43
David Burton
Green Mujsic Australia is touring the New South Wales through March to assist venues in improving their sustainability. Image: Supplied.

As Creative Australia announced its multi-year support of a peak body for climate solutions, the New South Wales Government has launched its Green Venue Program through Green Music Australia. It is piloting the new Green Venue Certification scheme, designed to assist venues in addressing sustainability issues.

Venues are a significant source of carbon emissions in the music industry. In 2024, Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour raised eyebrows when experts estimated its carbon footprint (and Swift’s associated private jet travel) was immense. Worldwide, live music venues face pressure to change sustainable practices. 

“Music venues are the beating heart of our music scene,” says National Program Manager of Green Music Australia, Emma Bosworth. “They are where artists connect with audiences, and culture comes to life. Ensuring these spaces are environmentally sustainable is critical not just for the planet, but for the longevity of live music itself.”

The pilot program comes at a time of pressure for the live music industry. Festivals across the country are fighting to stay economically viable, and multiple investigations have revealed the oppressive effect of international ticketing corporations on the local industry

Green Music Australia has launched free workshops across New South Wales through March. The workshops are designed to improve environmental literacy among artists, industry and venues. More information is available at Green Music Australia

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

