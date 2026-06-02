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Profits or losses for contemporary dance companies: who’s in best and worst shape?

In lean times for the sector, contemporary dance companies are maintaining stability while some are securing partnerships to extend their reach.
2 Jun 2026 14:15
Jo Pickup
contemporary dance: a photo of four dancers, three of whom are dressed in a bright red costume moving vigorously on stage against a black background. One of the four, a male dancer, is bare-chested and his head is covered with a drum (musical instrument). There is another drum on stage pictured at the of the photo.

Dance

Dancenorth dancers performing the company’s work NOISE, which premiered in 2019. Photo: Amber Haines.

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The current reporting season for the not-for-profit sector makes it a good time to survey the landscape and reflect on arts companies’ recent financial results.

Particularly interesting is to look at outcomes over the past three years for some prominent Australian contemporary dance companies – a genre typically associated with niche audiences, but also one known for its creative dynamism and works that support high levels of experimentation.

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Jo Pickup

ArtsHub's Arts Feature Writer Jo Pickup is based in Perth. An arts writer and manager, she has worked as a journalist and broadcaster for media such as the ABC, RTRFM and The West Australian newspaper, contributing media content and commentary on art, culture and design. She has also worked for arts organisations such as Fremantle Arts Centre, STRUT dance, and the Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub of WA, as well as being a sessional arts lecturer at The Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

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