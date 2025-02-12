Creative Australia invests in new peak body for climate solutions

For decades, there has been a lot of talk about climate solutions. For the arts sector, that has bubbled up in different ways – from a more efficient use of materials to production and touring solutions. However, going green is not always the cheapest option.

It is welcome news that Australia’s peak arts organisation, Creative Australia, will invest $800,000 over four years to support Creative Climate, a newly established consortium dedicated to driving impactful change and embedding sustainable practices for the creative industries. Indeed, Creative Climate is being tagged as a new peak body in its own right.

This consortium is made up of Angharad Wynne-Jones, Catherine Jones, Green Music Australia, Centre for Reworlding, pvi collective, A Climate for Art and Matt Wicking. It is described as “an artist-centred consortium of groups and individuals, all with significant track records working at the intersections of art and climate response”.

Consortium co-Facilitator Wynne-Jones says: “The creative sector is already engaging with climate action in powerful ways, but there is a clear need for coordinated support to scale these efforts.

“Creative Climate brings together leading practitioners who understand both the complexity of these challenges, and the opportunities for artists and creative organisations to drive change,” she continues.

What will Creative Climate do?

The consortium’s key role, stated on its webpage, is to help the creative sector “transition from a carbon economy and adapt to the impacts of climate change”.

While details are thin on the ground at the moment, the new organisation has issued a formal statement explaining: “Creative Climate is aimed at bringing together expertise across climate response, with creative practice and leadership within the arts sector. It is the perfect marriage, and one that creative thinkers are primed for.”

Green Music Australia CEO, Berish Bilander, adds: “We are excited to collaborate with Creative Australia and our consortium partners to provide the sector with practical tools and knowledge needed to integrate sustainability into their operations and practice … to build a more resilient future.”

A media release further explains: “The investment is part of Creative Australia’s 2025-28 Delivery Partners program, a stream of multi-year investment, supporting sector wide initiatives that benefit artists, creative workers, organisations, and enterprises.”

Creative Australia CEO, Adrian Collette AM, continues: “We recognise there is growing demand from the sector for leadership and practical solutions to address climate challenges. Creative Climate will equip the sector with the expertise and tools needed to embed sustainable practices, empowering artists, organisations and creative businesses to adapt and thrive in a changing world.

“This investment reflects our commitment to enabling sector-led solutions to build a resilient and sustainable future for the creative industries.”

Creative Climate will roll out further program details and updates during 2025.