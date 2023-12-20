News

 > All Arts > Features

Fun arts and crafts for kids and teens this school holidays

Egyptology, circus lessons and street art classes are some of the more unexpected creative offerings to get kids through the long summer break.
20 Dec 2023
Rochelle Siemienowicz
A mural featuring a Christmas Beetle on the side of the 7-eleven on the corner of Errol St and Queensberry St, North Melbourne, made by Blender Studios.

All Arts

Visit the Christmas beetle mural on the side of the 7-Eleven on the corner of Errol Street and Queensberry Street, North Melbourne. Image: Blender Studios.

Share Icon

As the long summer break stretches out in front of us, the offerings available for kids and families are endless, especially in Australia’s big cities. Almost every gallery, museum or performing arts company will have its own targeted school holiday program – ranging from simple paints and sketchpads, to ceramics, filmmaking workshops or ballet clinics.

Here are a few of the less obvious, or more far-flung, programs to consider, with at least one entry from each state or territory. And remember, kids and teens don’t necessarily need special programs to enjoy the arts. The simplest visit to a gallery or street art site can be inspiring, educational and fun.

ACT

Emily Kam Kngwarray for kids and families, NGA, Canberra

National Gallery of Australia (NGA), Canberra
Saturday and Sunday 6 January – 28 April 2024

Tying in with the NGA’s stunning major exhibition of paintings, textiles and works on paper by senior Anmatyerr Australian artist Emily Kam Kngwarray, the Gallery’s kids’ program includes stories, play, creative activities, and games such as the Leaf Game, a storytelling game using sand and leaves, which was played by Emily Kam Kngwarray as a child.

Also on at the NGA in conjunction with the Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition is an artist-led workshop for older kids – design your own batik tote bag where textile artist Helena Geiger of the Gumbaynggirr people, will guide students through the process of creating their own batik tote bag, drawing inspiration from their dreams, experiences, beliefs and stories. Geiger will also share her approach to preparing reactive dyes to infuse the bag with vibrant colours.

Australia

The Cat in the Hat live show

Albury – 15 January
Canberra – 16 January
Dandenong – 19 January
Geelong – 20 January
Warrnambool – 21 January
Bendigo – 22 January
Melbourne – 24 and 25 January
Launceston – 27 January
Hobart 28 January
Cost: Family $35

Two bored kids, one rainy day. Enter a zany cat in a red-striped hat. This summer live theatre tour of Dr Seuss’ kids’ classic 1957 short story, The Cat in the Hat features a full-scale set with over 70 original props and costumes, including audience interaction with the world’s most iconic anthropomorphic cat, and his friends, Thing One and Thing Two. The nostalgic 50-minute production pays homage to Dr Seuss’ flamboyant design aesthetic and introduces a new generation to this book.

‘The Cat in the Hat’ live stage show. Image: Showcase Entertainment Group.

NSW

Exploring Egypt at the Chau Chak Museum, Sydney

Chau Chak Wing Museum, University Place, Camperdown, Sydney 
Monday 15 to Friday 19 January 
Aimed at children aged 6-12
Cost: $15 per child, parents and caregivers free. Museum entry free 

Explore ancient Egypt with archaeologists and historians from the Chau Chak Wing Museum as they take you on a journey through the collection of amulets, scarabs, shabti figurines and coffins. Throughout the workshops, kids will be able to handle ancient Egyptian artefacts, learn about the process of mummification, make their own scales to weigh their hearts against “the feather of truth” and learn how to write their names in hieroglyphs on papyrus.

Audiovisual workshops, Creative Studio: Scott Baker – Bega

Bega Connected Learning Centre
15-17 January 2023
Three-day workshop recommended for high school students in grades 7 to 12.

High school students based in Bega, Bermagui and surrounding townships have the opportunity to dive into the basics of content creation and projection mapping technologies alongside multidisciplinary artist, Scott Baker.

Presented by Powerhouse Museum’s Creative Studio, in partnership with TAFE NSW and Regional Futures, in this immersive workshop, Scott Baker will take students through his process of capturing, editing and rigging for video projected installations. Utilising smart devices and accessible software, students will create their own audiovisual works followed by an introduction to video projection mapping and VJing. This workshop will round out the series with participants ready to develop and present a live video projection event for their family and friends.

Ngununggula Creative Play and Fabric Workshops – Bowral

Ngununggula, Bowral, Southern Highlands NSW
Monday 15 and Wednesday 17 January, 10am – 12 noon

A special two-hour creative play workshop that combines performance art with drawing and a mystery exhibition tour engaging with theatre play, New Dog Old Tricks. Kids will participate in a range of activities, including theatre warm-ups, poetry and storytelling, drawing and abstract movement exercises.

Also on at Ngununggula, a school holiday workshop | fabric splash with artist Sonja Fernando on 19 January, where kids aged 10+ can learn how to make a colourful sculptural woollen felted vessel using high-quality merino wool and shimmering silk fibres.

NT

T-shirt to Tote Transformation: craft workshop at MAGNT, Darwin

Discovery Centre, Museum and Art Gallery NT, Darwin
Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 January

Kids can learn to up-cycle old T-shirts and make an eco-friendly tote that they can use many times over. Creativity, resourcefulness and dedication to reducing waste are the aim of the game with local artist and teacher, Maeve McCambridge.

Qld

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street, HOTA, Gold Coast

HOTA, Gold Coast, until 18 February 2024. All ages.

Charting the design and cultural journey of sneakers, Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street invites audiences of all ages to discover the footwear phenomenon that’s challenged design, inspired subcultures and shaken the world of fashion – not to mention clogging up the cupboards of many a teenager. This exhibition looks at the history of trainers designed for particular athletes (like the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and the Puma Disc), and how sneakers have become cultural symbols of our times. In these squishy shoes, cultural history, industry practice and issues of sustainability converge. 

Sneakers Unboxed at HOTA, Qld.

Also if you’re in Queensland, here are some other school holiday recommendations, courtesy of our Brisbane-based writer, David Burton:

SA

Art Gallery South Australia (AGSA), Adelaide
Sunday 7 January, 11am – 3pm
Free
Aimed at ages 3-12

Power in a Paintbrush is a day of free family fun art activities, tours and live performances at AGSA in Adelaide. The day includes discovery tours, workshops teaching kids how to create an expressive painted portrait and Evelyn Roth’s colourful inflatable wonderland.

Also on at AGSA until 28 January is The Studio: All Stars, where kids can make a trading card inspired by the work of Tarnanthi exhibiting artist Vincent Namatjira.

painting featuring three impressions of artist Vincent Namatjira. One man is playing a guitar. Another is leaning out of a green ute. Another is wearing a KISS t-shirt.
Vincent Namatjira, ‘studio self-portrait’ 2018, synthetic polymer paint on linen canvas, 152 x 198 cm, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Gift of Geoff Ainsworth AM and Johanna Featherstone 2018. Image: © Vincent Namatjira.

Read: AI is now available to everyone: three things parents should teach their kids – and themselves

Vic

Circus Workshops with the Gravity Dolls, Bunjil Place

Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
Tuesday 23 January. Cost: $8

Open since 2017, Bunjil Place, the flash arts and entertainment precinct in Melbourne’s south-east, has a stack of school holiday options, but this one looks fun. Kids can learn the art of circus through one of three tailored workshops across the day, including juggling, acrobatics and more. Seasoned professionals and expert instructors from Gravity Dolls will guide and ensure a safe and exciting learning experience. No experience necessary. After a day of training, participants are welcome back to the Summer Stage to watch the Gravity Dolls’ jaw-dropping circus performance LEVEL UP!

Harlow Carey of Gravity Dolls. Photo: Aaron Walker.

OPEN Play: Building our Community, Collingwood Yards

Open House Melbourne, Collingwood Yards
For families and all ages
Wednesdays, 6 December 2023 – 17 January 2024

Open House Melbourne’s educational program for young people explores the role that good design plays in shaping our community and city. This series of creative small group art and craft workshops revolves around the theme of “designing for humanity”. Kids are invited to utilise recycled materials, interesting objects and their creativity to be inspired by and build a future community. During each session, participants will be given a design challenge and, in a supportive environment, find ways to create new and interesting solutions. The design challenges will be inspired by the surrounding Yarra built and natural environment.

Blender Studios Street Art and Stencil Workshops, West Melbourne

Blender Studios, West Melbourne
10 January
Mixed ages, 14+

From sketching and cutting to freehand spraying, these street art workshops promise to teach the secrets of the DIY processes around street art and stencilling. For a taste of what the Blender crew do, check out their mural, created to spread the Christmas spirit across Melbourne, which incorporates the Christmas beetle to capture the essence of Australian tradition, while also embedding elements of the protea and waratah flower. ‘This artwork serves as a visual reminder to the local community of the transformative features a mural can [provide] in the streets.’

Tas

Nolan Art school holiday workshops, Hobart

Throughout January, summer kids’ holiday workshops run at the Nolan Art gallery, a former whaling warehouse, in Hobart’s Salamanca Place. Activities include painting lessons with Caroline McGregor, anime classes with Jessica Lui, watercolour workshops with Phoebe Webb and plein-air sketching with Josh Lamb.

WA

Death Metal Summer: Deanna Templeton and Ed Templeton, AGWA, Perth

Art Gallery WA (AGWA), Perth, until 21 April, 2024

Perhaps more suited to teens, this Australia-first exhibition of work by US photographers Deanna Templeton and Ed Templeton features more than 140 photos taken between 1995 and 2022. The exhibition is full of the couple’s most famous photos — ‘from Deanna’s mesmerising swimming pool series to Ed’s legendary pictures documenting the global skate scene – and those shot on their home turf of Huntington Beach, California, depicting the unravelling of the American suburban dream and the social breakdown of late capitalist life’ according to the Gallery’s Instagram post.

Craft your own ceramic labyrinth, Fremantle Arts Centre

Thursday 11 January, 2024

Many of the Fremantle Arts Centre’s excellent art and craft workshops for kids are booked out already, but this one still has places at the time of writing. Get lost in the world of clay with Mel Ellero, learning a range of hand-building techniques and creating your very own intricate ceramic labyrinth. Ceramics works will all be glazed and fired at FAC.

Also check out Ceramic Garden Bells for Younger Kids, Art History for Older Kids and Hammer Textured Earrings for a Teen and an Adult.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She was previously a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Education & Student News Features News Performing Arts Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Young writers from Story Factory programs benefit in Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP). Photo: Aamina Musthafa. Three figures stand with a book in hand smiling towards the viewer with a green lawn behind them. The women on the left is wearing a black hijab and black long sleeve dress. The figure in the middle has black long hair and brown skin, wearing a black cardigan and light jeans. The figure on the right has light skin and dark brown long hair, wearing a white t shirt and jeans.
News

$9.3 million in funding ensures employment of 10,000 NSW creative workers

138 creative and culture projects and programs share in funding for 2023/24, ArtsHub breaks down the stats.

ArtsHub
ArtsHub editors Thuy On and Richard Watts presenting the Crafting Insightful Criticism workshop at The Channel, Arts Centre Melbourne. Photo: ArtsHub. Two figures sit on stage beside a small coffee table with purple lighting. The figure on the left has black long hair and wearing a black dress with stockings and ankle boots. The figure on the right has grey short hair and a mid-length beard, wearing a black shirt, black pants and converse sneakers.
Features

ArtsHub writing workshop 1: Crafting insightful criticism

Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts, and our Reviews Editor, Thuy On share their tips and examples on what makes a…

ArtsHub
Finalist in 'Exit Art' exhibition 2023, Jasper Mules from The Essington School, NT. Photo: Supplied. Inside an artwork stockroom a figure with curly blond hair looks towards a 3D fashion garment on the mannequin. The garment appears to be a short dress made out of translucent, petal-like materials that is cream in colour. The figure is smiling, wearing glasses and a colourful patterned shirt with jeans.
News

Opportunities and awards

International art award in Taiwan, a call-out for a Feminist Historian in Residence, plus winners of the Emerging Playwright Commission…

Celina Lei
office work. A group of three young people (in their twenties) sitting around a table with their laptops, laughing,
Features

How often have we worked at the office this year?

Many of us are now in hybrid working arrangements, and this year showed there are positives and negatives to this…

Jo Pickup
Christmas. A clapping and joyful standing audience looking around, while a performer with a red dress throws their arms in the air on the stage behind them.
Features

Christmas concerts are keeping Australian artists employed

For the performing artists who get busier than ever at this time of year, the main focus of their work…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login