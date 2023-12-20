Fun arts and crafts for kids and teens this school holidays

As the long summer break stretches out in front of us, the offerings available for kids and families are endless, especially in Australia’s big cities. Almost every gallery, museum or performing arts company will have its own targeted school holiday program – ranging from simple paints and sketchpads, to ceramics, filmmaking workshops or ballet clinics.

Here are a few of the less obvious, or more far-flung, programs to consider, with at least one entry from each state or territory. And remember, kids and teens don’t necessarily need special programs to enjoy the arts. The simplest visit to a gallery or street art site can be inspiring, educational and fun.

ACT

National Gallery of Australia (NGA), Canberra

Saturday and Sunday 6 January – 28 April 2024

Tying in with the NGA’s stunning major exhibition of paintings, textiles and works on paper by senior Anmatyerr Australian artist Emily Kam Kngwarray, the Gallery’s kids’ program includes stories, play, creative activities, and games such as the Leaf Game, a storytelling game using sand and leaves, which was played by Emily Kam Kngwarray as a child.

Also on at the NGA in conjunction with the Emily Kam Kngwarray exhibition is an artist-led workshop for older kids – design your own batik tote bag where textile artist Helena Geiger of the Gumbaynggirr people, will guide students through the process of creating their own batik tote bag, drawing inspiration from their dreams, experiences, beliefs and stories. Geiger will also share her approach to preparing reactive dyes to infuse the bag with vibrant colours.

Australia

Albury – 15 January

Canberra – 16 January

Dandenong – 19 January

Geelong – 20 January

Warrnambool – 21 January

Bendigo – 22 January

Melbourne – 24 and 25 January

Launceston – 27 January

Hobart 28 January

Cost: Family $35

Two bored kids, one rainy day. Enter a zany cat in a red-striped hat. This summer live theatre tour of Dr Seuss’ kids’ classic 1957 short story, The Cat in the Hat features a full-scale set with over 70 original props and costumes, including audience interaction with the world’s most iconic anthropomorphic cat, and his friends, Thing One and Thing Two. The nostalgic 50-minute production pays homage to Dr Seuss’ flamboyant design aesthetic and introduces a new generation to this book.

‘The Cat in the Hat’ live stage show. Image: Showcase Entertainment Group.

NSW

Chau Chak Wing Museum, University Place, Camperdown, Sydney

Monday 15 to Friday 19 January

Aimed at children aged 6-12

Cost: $15 per child, parents and caregivers free. Museum entry free

Explore ancient Egypt with archaeologists and historians from the Chau Chak Wing Museum as they take you on a journey through the collection of amulets, scarabs, shabti figurines and coffins. Throughout the workshops, kids will be able to handle ancient Egyptian artefacts, learn about the process of mummification, make their own scales to weigh their hearts against “the feather of truth” and learn how to write their names in hieroglyphs on papyrus.

Bega Connected Learning Centre

15-17 January 2023

Three-day workshop recommended for high school students in grades 7 to 12.

High school students based in Bega, Bermagui and surrounding townships have the opportunity to dive into the basics of content creation and projection mapping technologies alongside multidisciplinary artist, Scott Baker.

Presented by Powerhouse Museum’s Creative Studio, in partnership with TAFE NSW and Regional Futures, in this immersive workshop, Scott Baker will take students through his process of capturing, editing and rigging for video projected installations. Utilising smart devices and accessible software, students will create their own audiovisual works followed by an introduction to video projection mapping and VJing. This workshop will round out the series with participants ready to develop and present a live video projection event for their family and friends.

Ngununggula, Bowral, Southern Highlands NSW

Monday 15 and Wednesday 17 January, 10am – 12 noon

A special two-hour creative play workshop that combines performance art with drawing and a mystery exhibition tour engaging with theatre play, New Dog Old Tricks. Kids will participate in a range of activities, including theatre warm-ups, poetry and storytelling, drawing and abstract movement exercises.

Also on at Ngununggula, a school holiday workshop | fabric splash with artist Sonja Fernando on 19 January, where kids aged 10+ can learn how to make a colourful sculptural woollen felted vessel using high-quality merino wool and shimmering silk fibres.

NT

Discovery Centre, Museum and Art Gallery NT, Darwin

Tuesday 16 and Thursday 18 January

Kids can learn to up-cycle old T-shirts and make an eco-friendly tote that they can use many times over. Creativity, resourcefulness and dedication to reducing waste are the aim of the game with local artist and teacher, Maeve McCambridge.

Qld

HOTA, Gold Coast, until 18 February 2024. All ages.

Charting the design and cultural journey of sneakers, Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street invites audiences of all ages to discover the footwear phenomenon that’s challenged design, inspired subcultures and shaken the world of fashion – not to mention clogging up the cupboards of many a teenager. This exhibition looks at the history of trainers designed for particular athletes (like the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star and the Puma Disc), and how sneakers have become cultural symbols of our times. In these squishy shoes, cultural history, industry practice and issues of sustainability converge.

Also if you’re in Queensland, here are some other school holiday recommendations, courtesy of our Brisbane-based writer, David Burton:

SA

Art Gallery South Australia (AGSA), Adelaide

Sunday 7 January, 11am – 3pm

Free

Aimed at ages 3-12

Power in a Paintbrush is a day of free family fun art activities, tours and live performances at AGSA in Adelaide. The day includes discovery tours, workshops teaching kids how to create an expressive painted portrait and Evelyn Roth’s colourful inflatable wonderland.

Also on at AGSA until 28 January is The Studio: All Stars, where kids can make a trading card inspired by the work of Tarnanthi exhibiting artist Vincent Namatjira.

Vincent Namatjira, ‘studio self-portrait’ 2018, synthetic polymer paint on linen canvas, 152 x 198 cm, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Gift of Geoff Ainsworth AM and Johanna Featherstone 2018. Image: © Vincent Namatjira.

Read: AI is now available to everyone: three things parents should teach their kids – and themselves

Vic

Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

Tuesday 23 January. Cost: $8

Open since 2017, Bunjil Place, the flash arts and entertainment precinct in Melbourne’s south-east, has a stack of school holiday options, but this one looks fun. Kids can learn the art of circus through one of three tailored workshops across the day, including juggling, acrobatics and more. Seasoned professionals and expert instructors from Gravity Dolls will guide and ensure a safe and exciting learning experience. No experience necessary. After a day of training, participants are welcome back to the Summer Stage to watch the Gravity Dolls’ jaw-dropping circus performance LEVEL UP!

Harlow Carey of Gravity Dolls. Photo: Aaron Walker.

Open House Melbourne, Collingwood Yards

For families and all ages

Wednesdays, 6 December 2023 – 17 January 2024

Open House Melbourne’s educational program for young people explores the role that good design plays in shaping our community and city. This series of creative small group art and craft workshops revolves around the theme of “designing for humanity”. Kids are invited to utilise recycled materials, interesting objects and their creativity to be inspired by and build a future community. During each session, participants will be given a design challenge and, in a supportive environment, find ways to create new and interesting solutions. The design challenges will be inspired by the surrounding Yarra built and natural environment.

Blender Studios, West Melbourne

10 January

Mixed ages, 14+

From sketching and cutting to freehand spraying, these street art workshops promise to teach the secrets of the DIY processes around street art and stencilling. For a taste of what the Blender crew do, check out their mural, created to spread the Christmas spirit across Melbourne, which incorporates the Christmas beetle to capture the essence of Australian tradition, while also embedding elements of the protea and waratah flower. ‘This artwork serves as a visual reminder to the local community of the transformative features a mural can [provide] in the streets.’

Tas

Throughout January, summer kids’ holiday workshops run at the Nolan Art gallery, a former whaling warehouse, in Hobart’s Salamanca Place. Activities include painting lessons with Caroline McGregor, anime classes with Jessica Lui, watercolour workshops with Phoebe Webb and plein-air sketching with Josh Lamb.

WA

Art Gallery WA (AGWA), Perth, until 21 April, 2024

Perhaps more suited to teens, this Australia-first exhibition of work by US photographers Deanna Templeton and Ed Templeton features more than 140 photos taken between 1995 and 2022. The exhibition is full of the couple’s most famous photos — ‘from Deanna’s mesmerising swimming pool series to Ed’s legendary pictures documenting the global skate scene – and those shot on their home turf of Huntington Beach, California, depicting the unravelling of the American suburban dream and the social breakdown of late capitalist life’ according to the Gallery’s Instagram post.

Thursday 11 January, 2024

Many of the Fremantle Arts Centre’s excellent art and craft workshops for kids are booked out already, but this one still has places at the time of writing. Get lost in the world of clay with Mel Ellero, learning a range of hand-building techniques and creating your very own intricate ceramic labyrinth. Ceramics works will all be glazed and fired at FAC.

Also check out Ceramic Garden Bells for Younger Kids, Art History for Older Kids and Hammer Textured Earrings for a Teen and an Adult.

