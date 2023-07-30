Exit interview: Robyn Ayres, Arts Law Australia

The Arts Law Centre of Australia was established in January 1983. Since then it has had six serving CEOs, with Robyn Ayres holding the leadership role for 21 years (by the time she steps down later this year) – her tenure longer than all past CEOs collectively.

‘It is a long journey, but it’s flown by,’ says Ayres.

In the last few years, the organisation has been forced to move location three times, from The Gunnery at Woolloomooloo, to the Registrar-General’s building and, currently, the temporary location of the old UTS Law School at Haymarket, while it lobbies for a permanent home.

‘I don’t know what’s going to happen after that,’ Ayres says. ‘It’s not great not having a long-term home. We have to try and get the Arts Minister to understand the importance of our service.’

The Arts Law Centre of Australia is the only organisation of its kind in the world and is respected internationally for its independent, specialised legal advice, education and resources to Australian artists and arts organisations across all art forms.

Placing social justice and artist rights first

Ayres spent a considerable part of her legal career working to achieve social justice for different community groups, even before joining Arts Law. She was a lawyer with the Royal Commission Into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (1988-1991), a Public Interest lawyer at the Aboriginal Legal Service WA (1993-1998) and the Executive Director of the Mental Health Law Centre WA (1998-2002).

When the Arts Law CEO position came up in 2002, she says she wasn’t looking to move. ‘I was in quite a different role. I was heading up the Mental Health Law Centre of Western Australia. So it probably seemed like a strange move. But I was also very immersed in the arts in Western Australia. I was on the board of an arts organisation. My husband’s a practising artist. My whole circle of friends in Western Australia were artists.’

She continues: ‘I would not have envisaged being here that long, but it’s such a fantastic organisation to work for, and there have been wonderful lawyers I’ve met along the way and wonderful artists who we serve. It’s always been interesting.’

When asked about the cultural evolution of Arts Law over that 20-year period, Ayres says that the aspect that she dwells on most is scale. ‘It is still quite a small organisation, when you look at our brief. We’ve only got 15 full-time equivalent staff, and we’re a national community legal centre for all arts in Australia, including a significant practice with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, and not only for individual artists across all art forms, but also for arts organisations.

‘We do have to be a little bit pragmatic about some issues. Some things are so important that you’ve just got to persevere,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Significant legislation and change under Ayres’ tenure

While by and large the law moves slowly – especially legislatively – Ayres says there are some changes that she is proud to have been part of.

‘We have had some significant changes such as moral rights, then we got Resale Royalty Rights. Another one we achieved was a sort of a slight tax concession for artists – it’s not great but it is something – and now we have a government commitment to recognising and protecting Indigenous Cultural Intellectual Property (ICIP). That’s not quite there yet. But we have got a promise.’

She adds: ‘I think that as long as you’ve got people who are strongly advocating for things that are needed, then you know you can hold governments to their promises.’

When it comes to advocacy, there is a further example of the organisation’s perseverance, she says. Ayres has been involved in getting across the line a piece of legislation in Western Australia that means when an Aboriginal person of a certain percentage of Aboriginality dies without a will, the estate will now go to the beneficiaries rather than automatically to the public trustee to administer, at great cost.

‘That would use up lots of the estate determining who the beneficiaries were, when it really was just having to talk to the family and work it out, and not pay thousands of dollars for genealogies. It took about five years to get the law changed in Western Australia, which then had a benefit for the whole Aboriginal community in Western Australia.’

Fake Art Harms Campaign. Image courtesy NAVA. Photo: Jamie James, 2017.

Passion for empowering First Nations artists

Considering Ayres’ commitment to Indigenous issues, it is unsurprising then, that after just two years under her tenure, the organisation established Artists in the Black in 2004, a legal advice service specifically for Indigenous artists.

An Arts Law formal statement that announced her resignation said: ‘Robyn’s passion for protecting the rights and empowering First Nations artists was the driving force behind the establishment of Artists in the Black… In all, approximately 50% of Arts Law’s education delivery and 35% of legal advice and services falls under Artists in the Black.’

Ayres tells ArtsHub, ‘We’ve had some great outcomes through that service. I think that’s really been delivering on much more than we had ever anticipated. One of the things that’s a hallmark of that success is that we do a lot of outreach and deliver that face-to-face to develop trust and confidence in the service.

‘I think, if you look at our footprint, there’d be very few organisations in Australia that would have the size of delivery that we have, especially given the resources that we have,’ she continues.

Part of that success has been about building connections. ‘You have to develop allies, not only other organisations that we can collaborate with, but also the media and other influences,’ she says.

An example of the organisation’s ability to be effective in today’s climate was its vital role in the Fake Art Harms Culture campaign.

‘The Aboriginal community has been talking about this for a very long time. And it was really just kind of gathering together, and working very collaboratively and closely with both the Indigenous Art Code and the Copyright Agency to run that campaign with no money,’ explains Ayres.

Having allies helped, she says. ‘People could see how important it was, and [they] ran with it. And finally the government can’t not listen.’

She notes that the “icing on the cake” in the job has been visiting those artists in their communities. ‘It has provided me with a real richness in my life, and I always try and do a little bit of that work on Country to keep it real.’

If Ayres were to receive a gift of any legislation upon leaving, she says it would be the aforementioned legislation on ICIP. ‘Definitely,’ she says. ‘No doubt about that.’

Accessing resources

The greatest challenge that the 40-year-old organisation has always faced, Ayres says, and still does on her departure, is that it is under resourced.

‘It’s always the same, and I know it’s boring because arts organisations in Australia are probably going to say the same thing, but our work, especially our work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and organisations across the country, is so under resourced, and there’s such a huge need. That’s a challenge, just going anywhere near meeting the need for delivering that service.’

She continues: ‘People are looking to us for leadership to understand what’s happening, not only in the arts, but also in the legal world. They’re asking, “What does that mean for artists? And how is that affecting people’s practice? And what are the implications?” So we’ve got to be quite up-to-date, or ahead.

‘We’ve had to become very on top of things like AI, social media, online and digital art and NFTs (non fungible tokens), because that’s the changing world. So that all obviously has an impact, and a lot of the time is spent playing catch up.

Ayres says that the organisation survives because people are dedicated. ‘We wouldn’t have anyone working here who didn’t have an active interest in the arts, and that makes it much easier for everyone to be connected and motivated. Because, it’s not just a law firm.

‘It’s that enthusiasm within the team that we want to grow – we want to provide the best possible service we can to Australia’s artists.’ Ayres adds that the search is on for a next CEO with a strong grasp of some of those digital and technical implications for artists and the law.

‘I hope that whoever takes over has got a bigger understanding of how technology can assist the organisation both internally and externally, because I think that we need to be using technology to help deliver our services – not that it will ever replace the in-person – but seeing how that could also assist us,’ she says.

In some ways, the organisation never fully recovered from the Brandis cuts, she adds. ‘We lost a significant amount of money, around $250,000, which is a lot for an organisation our size, so we have been working at how we could become more sustainable, more secure, and not so totally reliant on government funding. We’ve worked really, really hard and have put a lot of resources into developing income streams, so that now our budget is more like 50/50 government support and our own earned income, or donation income.

‘That’s been a huge challenge, and we are continuing to work at that. We are piloting a social enterprise model, where we’re modelling best practice advice for larger organisations in order for local government to offset all of our free services.’

Closing thoughts on two decades?

Robyn Ayres, outgoing CEO, Arts Law Centre of Australia. Photo: Stephen Oxenbury.

Ayres describes the organisation as ambitious. ‘I don’t think that there’s anything that we’re doing that’s superfluous or not needed. It’s really about being innovative, and about how we can really attract more income or earn more income so that we can do more – we need to grow in order to deliver all the things that people need.’

Part of that growth has been nurturing the pro bono community under Ayres’ tenure.

‘One of the other things that I think that we need to recognise is how much pro bono support we have now, and that’s worth millions of dollars to Australia’s arts communities. I’ve really noticed the legal community stepping up to do that work, and wanting to be more involved, especially for First Nations artists. We have over 350 lawyers on our pro bono panel now – we had less than half that when I started. And we have the law firms contributing to the outreach trips, and that makes a really big difference to what we can achieve.’

Standing back and reflecting on the organisation’s reputation, Ayres says: ‘I think nationally, we’re reasonably healthy. I think internationally, arts law in Australia is unique. And there are a lot of places we go and they say, “Wow, that’s an amazing organisation.” So I think that, as Australians, we can be proud that we have Arts Law. I think the rest of the world is actually looking to Australia for leadership in this area of ICIP. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll have the legislation before I finish. But if we can get that right, I think that’s something that Australia can offer the whole world, especially countries with significant First Nations populations. It’s a great model – and people are looking to us for that!’

Ayres says she has no immediate plans to take on another position, but is looking forward to consultation work.

And her closing remarks? ‘I wouldn’t have done this job for 20 years if it wasn’t for all the fantastic artists out there who enrich our lives, and I don’t think we ever really pay enough tribute to them. So I’m very grateful,’ she concludes.

The Arts Law Centre of Australia is the nation’s only community legal centre dedicated to providing legal advice and support to the arts community.

Applications are currently open for the CEO position, closing Thursday 10 August 2023.