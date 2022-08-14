Exit Interview: Amy Barrett Lennard, PICA

In 2006, when Amy Barrett Lennard was appointed Director of Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) – Perth’s most prominent contemporary arts space – she had already notched up an impressive career in the visual arts, working for some years in London during the notorious Young British Artists (YBA) years, and in Melbourne as the Director of Linden Centre for Contemporary Art (now Linden New Art).

After 16 years as PICA’s Director, Barrett Lennard views this particular leadership role, which has not been without its challenges, as her most rewarding to date.

Signing off on the cusp of change for PICA

Speaking to ArtsHub as she entered her final days on the job, Barrett Lennard said couldn’t readily think of another arts director who had been in their role for as many years as she has.

‘I’m actually struggling to think of other people in this small-to-medium sector that have stayed as long – certainly not many,’ she said, prompting the question of why she’s chosen this moment as the right time to move on.

‘It’s time for me to look for some new challenges,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘And it’s a really good time for PICA. PICA has come out of COVID in a strong position, and that has taken a lot of work,’ she said, adding that the organisation was now on the precipice of a new chapter of growth.

What’s most exciting is that there is now the potential for an upgrade and expansion to PICA’s building.

‘And I believe that [three to five year] project needs a Director who is going to see that through to the end,’ Barrett Lennard explained.

PICA’s planned building upgrade is part of the WA State Government’s plan to revitalise Perth’s Cultural Centre, with a $15 million investment in the project from the 2022-23 State Budget, in addition to a $20 million joint State-Commonwealth investment already committed.

The Cultural Centre revitalisation forms part of a landmark $1.7 billion Perth City Deal – a State, Federal and local government agreement finalised earlier this year that will bring major new education, arts and business infrastructure to Perth’s CBD.

For Barrett Lennard, the prospect of an upgrade to PICA’s building will be a huge achievement and an important boost to the organisation in terms of accessibility.

‘The building can be a bit of a fortress,’ she said. ‘It can sometimes be hard for people to work out how to get in, so this next phase of an upgrade and a potential expansion of PICA’s site is very exciting.’

Achieving greater artist and audience diversity

On the subject of audience access, Barrett Lennard says one thing she is especially proud of is the way PICA’s scope has widened during her tenure.

‘I think one of the changes we’ve been able to make ­is moving the organisation towards programming with much more of a multiplicity of artistic voices and concerns,’ she said.

‘That definitely was something that wasn’t that present when I started. And that wasn’t just a situation for PICA, but for a whole lot of arts organisations, including the other contemporary arts organisations around Australia.’

Read: 4 ways to drive institutional change

At the forefront of Barrett’s Lennard’s vision for PICA is that its programs speak to the diversity of Australian society.

‘That includes First Nations artists, those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, LGBTQI+, people living with a disability, etcetera,’ Barrett Lennard said.

‘It’s been incredibly rewarding and enriching for me personally, and for the organisation, and I think for the art world, to be actively engaging in this opening up of who is allowed to play in this sphere – particularly the contemporary arts sphere,’ she told ArtsHub.

Putting artists first

Another key priority for Barrett Lennard during her tenure has been PICA’s relationships with artists, and the initiatives the organisation developed in response to their needs.

As well as forging international artist exchanges and residencies – most notably with the South East Asian region since 2019 – she cites the co-production model PICA introduced for its Performance Space in 2016 as an important milestone.

‘That co-production model saw PICA shift from being a subsided venue for hire, to being a fully-curated performance program that contributes to artists’ fees and takes a box office risk,’ she said.

‘It’s the only co-production model of its kind still, in Perth,’ she continued. ‘And with the [more recent] introduction of a commissioning program, in which we’ve been able to garner support from donors and Foundations, we’ve been able to support countless new performance works, right from their inception.’

Barrett Lennard regards this model as lending important weight and credibility to new independent projects, especially those in their initial stages.

‘It does requires project funding as well as these productions are expensive,’ she said. ‘But they [the artists] get their fees covered by PICA, they get rehearsal space, and the chance to present that work at the end.’

Read: How to make a National Cultural Policy submission (and why you should)

Barrett Lennard also pointed out how influential PICA’s early stage backing for these projects can be in helping them continue and reach even larger audiences.

‘Those projects become more competitive for future funding with the Australia Council or the DLGSC [the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries WA],’ she said.

Clearly, these support measures have allowed numerous independent artists to develop new works – often over long periods and with little additional backing – to help forge sustainable pathways for this work and their practices overall.

‘I’m really proud of how PICA works with artists the way it does,’ Barrett Lennard said. ‘It’s always been a very close, collaborative way of working, and I think will only continue as PICA continues to evolve as an organisation.’

Barrett Lennard’s final day at PICA is Friday 26 August. PICA is currently recruiting a new CEO.