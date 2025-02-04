News

 > Features

Australian publishing faces unprecedented consolidation – will it help or hurt local authors?

In a massive sea change for Australian publishing, three independent publishers have been acquired in less than six months. Experts warn this is a disaster. Publishers say they don't have an option.
4 Feb 2025 15:37
David Burton
Australian publishing is being swallowed by international conglomerates. (Image: Laurianne Langlais on Unsplash)

Writing and Publishing

Australian publishing is being swallowed by international conglomerates. Image: Laurianne Langlais, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Last week, Melbourne-based Text Publishing announced that it had been acquired by Penguin Random House Australia. This is the third acquisition of an Australian independent publisher in less than six months. Affirm Press was acquired by Simon & Schuster, and Pantera Press was purchased by Hardie Grant late last year. 

The trilogy of acquisitions represents a stark sea change in Australian publishing. Some in the industry welcome the news of shared resources as print and distribution costs continue to rise, while others fear editorial compromises are inevitable. 

In a press release announcing the acquisition, Text Publisher Michael Hayward said that Text would retain complete publishing control of its work. This also appears true for Affirm Press. Former CEO Martin Hughes said that not selling the company would be “mad”. The acquisition allowed the company to “focus on the things that we love, which is publishing great books and delighting readers”.

Still, industry experts say the purchases are bad for the Australian publishing ecology. Dr Ben Eltham, a lecturer in media and communications at Monash University, told the ABC that title homogenisation is inevitable. 

“Ultimately, I think it will be bad for readers and Australian literature,” he said. “It’s going to mean a lack of diversity, but it’s also going to mean an industry that’s very focused on blockbusters, on a few big-name authors, rather than … bringing through interesting books, difficult books, creative works of fiction that may not be [otherwise] publishable.”

BookTok’s effect on Australian publishing

Worldwide, publishing is experiencing a wave of volatility. BookTok’s mind-boggling success and influence have affected every corner of the industry. TikTok’s uncertain future with the US and the incoming Australian youth ban has created uncertainty. Ultimately, however, the homogeneity of book marketing on these platforms has silenced Australian authors and publishers. 

Penguin Random House publisher Ali Watts says marketing a book in the 2020s has become a new challenge. “I believe it’s mathematically impossible to generate a bestseller, a TikTok phenomenon from Australia,” Watts told the ABC. “Our population here is so much smaller that we just haven’t got the vast numbers of people all reading it at once and making the algorithm spike. So it’s very hard to break into that space.”

The industry agrees on a single factor: Creative Australia’s systematic funding cuts to the literature sector has not helped. In 2021-22, literature saw its federal funding cut to $4.7 million. It is the least funded art form in Australia.

Independent publishers have felt the financial pinch, naturally gravitating towards acquisition by larger companies to help balance their books. Whether this will ultimately save or damn Australian authors is yet to be seen. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Iconic Melbourne queer bookshop Hare & Hyenas is facing financial hardship and calling on readers for support.
News

Melbourne's historic queer bookshop facing financial hardship

Eighteen months after moving to the Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda, the iconic queer bookshop Hares and Hyenas is…

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is of writer Geraldine Brooks. She has dark hair in a bob style and is wearing a black and white pattern jumper. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Memorial Days', with a picture of large rocks.
Reviews

Book review: Memorial Days, Geraldine Brooks

A memoir about grief by a writer at the top of her form.

David Burton
A young woman with black hair and wearing black has her head on an angle. She is smiling and has on hand on her head.
News

New writing program for Pasifika-Australian authors

A project set to amplify the voices of Pasifika-Australians.

Thuy On
Close detail of a clown's painted face. arts news
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels. On the left is author Jacquie Pham, who has long black hair and wearing a white shirt and standing in a doorway. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Those Opulent Days', which feature a man in silhouette. Golden pieces of paper are showered over him.
Reviews

Book review: Those Opulent Days, Jacquie Pham

A crime thriller set in 1920s Vietnam.

Karen Leong
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login