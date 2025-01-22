Text Publishing joins Penguin Random House

It’s been a big week of news for Text Publishing, the Melbourne-based publisher that has just recently announced the discontinuation of its Text Prize For Children and Young Adults Writing after a 16-year run. The publisher has now notified its social media pages that it has signed an agreement to join Penguin Random House (PRH), the largest trade publishing house.

Such an acquisition is inclusive of all the company’s publishing material in Australia, but Text will retain its creative independence in a move that echoes Affirm Press’ recent merger with international behemoth Simon & Schuster.

In a press release, Text Publisher Michael Heyward says, “Text has created an unparalleled space for itself in Australian publishing. Now it’s time for a new owner to provide a home for the company’s entrepreneurial energies and its family of brilliant authors… We have agreed on a Charter of Independence that will allow Text to retain full publishing control as we continue our work of acquiring, editing, curating, designing, marketing, publicising and selling rights in our books…”

Julie Burland, CEO of Penguin Random House, says, “As long-standing partners, Penguin Random House and Text Publishing know each other well, and have built a relationship based on trust, respect and shared goals. I have always been inspired by the values that drive Text’s success and we deeply admire the legacy that Text Publishing has established in our industry. We believe that PRH is uniquely positioned to preserve and honour that legacy with integrity, passion and vision.”

Text Publishing’s stable of authors includes Australian luminaries such as Helen Garner, Garry Disher, Tim Flannery, Gail Jones, Robbie Arnott, Melanie Cheng, Michelle de Kretser, Kate Grenville and Peter Singer, among others.

Industry and community responses to the merger have been mixed; some have welcomed the news of shared resources, while others are concerned about the possible editorial compromise of a former independent publishing house.