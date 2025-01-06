32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

Feel like a career change in 2025? ArtsHub looks back at the careers we profiled over the past year, to offer a few insights from arts professionals within our sector to whet your appetite.

Whether you have visions of being in the spotlight, leading from behind the scenes or going out on your own, these arts professionals offer their insights to aid your decision-making.

In the spotlight

Arts Broadcaster

Claudia Chan Shaw talks to ArtsHub about her job as a TV and radio arts broadcaster … among other things.

Illusionist

From world-renowned dancer to grand illusionist, Anthony Street talks to ArtsHub about his career in stagecraft.

Cosplayer

Kirilee Cosplay has been in the field of cosplaying for nearly a decade, representing Australia in international competitions and championing cosplay for all.

Live wedding painter

Do you have the skills to spend five to seven hours painting at a wedding? Live wedding painter Rebekka Lord-Johnson does, and it pays off.

Conductor

If you are intuitive, passionate, generous and able to understand a piece of music as a whole, perhaps conducting is the right career for you?

Street Dancer

Alice ‘Arisse’ Tauv uses her skills, passion and platform to champion street dance.

Careers behind the scenes

Interpretation and Content Development Officer

In her role of interpretation at the Museum of Australian Democracy, Alice McKenzie Ebbels deals with history rather than languages.

Gallery Retail Manager

Blending an eye for the visual arts and design with business acumen, Ali Carpenter gives us a look into JamFactory’s retail outlets.

Magazine Art Director

“I am the one that makes the magazine look good!” says Kim Douglas, the Art Director of Selector magazine.

Legal Editor

Erin O’Dwyer brings her combined experience in law and journalism to the table as legal editor of The Law Handbook.

Dog Wrangler

What kind of skills do you need to train dogs to perform on cue? Let’s take a look.

Venue Technical Manager

If you possess a broad range of technical skills, are calm under pressure and can solve problems creatively, then being a venue and technical manage may be the role for you.

Scenic Painter

Take your painting skills into a new domain – ArtsHub talks with Melita Tickle on being a scenic painter.

Specialist careers

Games Curator

The gaming sector is booming, so we take a look at what it means to be a Games Curator for a museum.

Design + Colour Consultant

Sally Evans walks ArtsHub through this specialised area of interior design.

Museum Shipkeeper

The gallery and museum sector is home to some of the most specialised jobs. ArtsHub takes a look at one of them – Museum Shipkeeper, Mirjam Hilgeman.

Playwright

Emily Sheehan shares the realities of her work as a playwright, her advice for others starting out and crucial skills in the profession.

Paper Artist

Artist Melinda Schawel shares her unconventional approach to paper as a versatile medium and had a show in April and May this year at Flinders Lane Gallery.

Time-Based Art Conservator

AGNSW Time-Based Art Conservator, Lisa Mansfield, shares how they embarked on this career, its most exciting aspects and why digital preservation is relevant for everyone.

2D Type Artist

Ever wondered how words can convey emotions through design and animation? UK-based Mat Voyce offers his insights on building a career as a Type Artist.

Wearable Art and Fibre Artist

The fibre and wearable pieces of Sunshine Coast-based artist Karen Lynch can be seen across festivals and competitions. Here is how she started.

Architect Photographer

One of Australia’s most celebrated photographers, John Gollings has snapped everything from our iconic buildings to Mick Jagger. He tells ArtsHub how it all began.

Wildlife Illustrator

Peter Schouten has been a freelance Wildlife Illustrator for five decades, with the depiction of prehistoric animals being his speciality.

Manuscript Assessor

What are the parameters of manuscript assessment and what is beyond the assessor’s remit?

Librarian

Want to be a librarian? You won’t get much – if any – time to read books.

Design Curator

Design Curator Tonya Meyrick of Geelong Design Week in Australia’s only UNESCO City of Design shares insights into her role.

Mural Artist

A graphic design background and early career success have landed Taiya Bukovsky with a solid career painting murals.

Photography Curator

Understanding the powers of photography to reflect the zeitgeist and tell a story is vital for anyone interested in the role of photography curator, says Angela Connor.

Assistant Director

If you are willing to be an extra set of eyes and ears for the director, working as an assistant director may be the job for you, suggests Guy Simon.

Leadership dreams

Peak Body Executive Director

Katherine Connor from PAC Australia talks us through her role and the demands of an average week.

Theatre Critic

Aside from the glamour of swanning around on opening nights among the glitterati, being a theatre critic necessitates a lot of work and many long nights.

Independent Theatre Director

If you love collaborative storytelling that helps communities form around a common goal, directing indie theatre productions may be the job for you, explains director Cassandra Fumi.