News

 > Q&A

So you want my arts job: Wildlife Illustrator

Peter Schouten has been a freelance wildlife illustrator for five decades, with the depiction of prehistoric animals being his speciality.
2 Sep 2024 9:00
Celina Lei
Wildlife Illustrator Peter Schouten. A black and white photo of an elderly man wearing slim glasses and a shirt on a digital gold background with the text 'so you want my arts job?'

Visual Arts

Wildlife Illustrator Peter Schouten. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Peter Mark Schouten AM FRSN is an Australian artist and wildlife illustrator whose work is featured in publications across zoology and paleontology (prehistoric life forms).

Over the past 50 years, Schouten has illustrated End of the Megafauna: The Fate of the World’s Hugest, Fiercest, and Strangest Animals, among countless others. He is a Member of the Order of Australia for his contribution to Australian art and science, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of New South Wales.

British comic book writer and fellow paleo-artist Steve White has described Schouten as a ‘rare individual’ who is able to ‘use their nigh clairvoyant gift of projecting their mind backwards in time in order to predict the future’. Paleo-artists have the ability to glean information from fossils and combine that with imagination and craftsmanship.

Schouten has always seen himself more as a drawer than a painter, even though his father was an artist who worked predominantly in oil. He also wanted to work in a zoo, but ended up pursuing a degree in architectural draughting in the late 1970s. It was his sustained drawing practice that landed him the first gig doing wildlife illustrations professionally.

By the early 80s, Schouten was working at the University of New South Wales’ School of Zoology as a fossil preparator, which only fuelled his passion for depicting prehistoric animals, before the age of the internet provided ease of access to the necessary information.

Schouten’s work has been displayed in exhibitions across Australia and in Europe. In 1996, his solo exhibition in London, Tree Kangaroos – A Curious Natural History was opened at the Fine Art Society Gallery by beloved British natural history broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

His recent projects include an artist residency at Megafauna Central in Alice Springs to create a 2.5-metre wide mural that depicts an artistic interpretation of the Late Miocene environment of Alcoota.

How would you describe what you do?

I am a wildlife artist that specialises in the depiction of prehistoric animals. My preferred medium is watercolour and gouache on Arches paper and I usually work on long-term book projects.

How did you get started?

When young, I was good at drawing and I always had a fascination with animals, especially those that were long extinct. In my later school years, I created a collection of drawings depicting Australian prehistoric animals. Seeking appraisal, I showed them to Professor Mike Archer at UNSW and he liked them so much that he suggested I collaborate with his team and produce a book on Australian prehistory. That book, Prehistoric Animals of Australia, was the first of what would become 11 books over the past 40 years.

What’s an average day?

After walking the dog at sunrise I settle down with a cup of tea and start painting at about 7am. It’s not all painting though. Before picking up a paint brush, I need to fully research my subject, take copious notes and produce preliminary sketches.

Wildlife illustrator Peter Schouten inside his studio. He is sitting in front of a painting of wildlife animals that he is working on. He is an elderly man with pale skin, balding gray hair and wearing a pair of slim glasses and a blue shirt and jeans. He is holding a paintbrush, with more brushes lying across the desk.
Peter Schouten. Photo: Supplied.

As a distraction, I punctuate my workday with gardening and all the day-to-day chores required of running a household and rural property. I finish my work day at around 5.30pm after completing preparatory research for the next day.

What’s the most exciting part of the job?

I love painting all animals both extinct and extant; however, every now and then I will be asked to create a painting of a newly described species to accompany the media release and publication of a scientific paper.

For me it is a great honour to have the opportunity to be able to increase the popular awareness of species that are new to science.

Read: So you want my arts job: Dog Wrangler

What is the most common misconception about being a wildlife illustrator?

Wildlife illustration is, by nature, a very solitary profession and, as such, it is hard for me to know what misconceptions other people may have. However, from what I have gleaned from conversations, I guess the main misconception would be the idea that I spend a lot of time in the bush sketching animals. This does not happen. Animals do not sit still long enough to be sketched.

In saying that, I do photograph the birds, mammals and reptiles that abound on my bush block and I will use those photographs as a reference for my compositions.

If you were interviewing someone for your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

First and foremost the interviewee must have a passion for their subject.

Second, they must be able to appreciate that an animal is a three-dimensional living thing and not just a 2D photograph. It helps to view an animal from multiple aspects and, where possible, study how the animal moves and behaves.

Third, look at the work of other wildlife artists, but do not copy them. Develop your own style.

Fourth, have some proficiency in your preferred medium. If you are good at drawing and just a so-so painter, then stick to drawing. The other mediums will follow after developing confidence.

And finally … be patient.

A wildlife illustration by Peter Schouten. Image: Supplied.

What is the best thing that happening in your field at the moment?

As I predominately work in the field of palaeoart, I am privileged to be living at a time where palaeontology is experiencing a “golden age”. Recent decades have seen major advances in fossil discoveries and our understanding of the evolution of life on Earth.

For more in the So you want my arts job series.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Scott Redford, 'Auto Rothkos', installation view at NAP Contemporary in Mildura, one of the new regional galleries. A minimalistic space with a hot pink care to the left hand side.
Features

Transforming a car warehouse and reviving a flooded city: what 2 private galleries bring to the regional ecology

Commercial galleries in regional settings are attracting artists and visitors through innovative means.

Celina Lei
Culture Business. Image is a group of business people sitting around a table comparing notes and networking.
Sponsored

With a softening economy, Culture Business could give you the edge

In a competitive funding and philanthropy market, getting tips by international leaders is a boon for Australian arts professionals.

Gina Fairley
Fungi Futures mushrooms glowing yellow in a green growing environment.
Reviews

Talk review: Fungi Futures, Now or Never 2024

Fungi Futures invited Melbourne audiences to discover the hidden properties of fungi and their implications for the planet's survival.

Madeleine Swain
Banksy. Image is a stencil on a wall of a soldier spread against the wall with his arms up while a young girl in a pink dress frisks him and a broken rifle is next to her.
Reviews

Exhibition review: The Art of Banksy: Without Limits

Banksy's extraordinary work to date is brought together in this unofficial exhibition. It's wonderful for viewers, but what would the…

Madeleine Swain
‘No Vacancy Annual’ at No Vacancy Gallery in Melbourne’s central business district. The concrete and industrial gallery space is filled with paintings and drawings on its white walls, with smaller sculptures and objects on display on white plinths and raised metal platforms.
Reviews

Exhibition review: No Vacancy Annual, No Vacancy

The biggest group exhibition at No Vacancy showed a full spectrum of local talent.

Joshua So
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login