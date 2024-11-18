So you want my arts job: Assistant Director

Guy Simon graduated from the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in 2010 and has since become a well-respected and popular performer who has worked extensively on the stage. Featuring frequently in productions for the Sydney Theatre Company (STC), he was recently seen in The Visitors (2023) and The Tempest (2022), as well as the Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) production Jacky (2023). Most recently, Simon performed in this year’s production of Holding The Man for Belvoir.

In 2022, he performed in Whitefella Yella Tree for Griffin Theatre Company and The Return for Malthouse Theatre and was cast in Belvoir’s production of My Brilliant Career, directed by Kate Champion, in 2021. In 2019, Simon performed in First Love is the Revolution for Griffin Theatre company and Cloudstreet for Malthouse Theatre.

In 2016, he was cast in the MTC’s Jasper Jones, directed by Sam Strong, for which he was awarded the Helpmann Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Play; Simon subsequently performed the same role for Belvoir Theatre as well as a tour of NSW.

He was in the STC’s The Harp in the South in 2018, Blaque Showgirls for Malthouse Theatre in 2016 and The Battle of Waterloo in 2015. Other theatre credits include Strangers in Between (Cameron Lukey Presents), Black Diggers (Queensland Theatre Company), This Fella, My Memory (Moogahlin Performing Arts Inc), I Am Man (Brown’s Mart Theatre), Junction (Bakehouse Theatre) and Lucky (IPAN Productions).

In 2013, Simon featured in the film Around the Block starring Christina Ricci and directed by Sarah Spillane; he was also cast in the 2018 thriller Undertow, written and directed by Miranda Nation. His recent television credits include the 2022 Network 10 thriller series The Secrets She Keeps season two, the ABC series Wakefield and The Wrong Girl for Network 10. He also featured in A Chance Affair, Redfern Now and Occupation: Native, as well as the series Top End Bub due for release later this year.

Guy Simon has now taken a new step in his career, and is the Assistant Director on Belvoir’s current production, August: Osage County, which runs until 15 December 2024 before transferring to Perth with Black Swan State Theatre from 27 February to 16 March 2025.

You’re best known as an actor – when did you decide to make the move into directing, and why?

I guess the catalyst for me was when I got to a point where I had worked on three projects in a row that were Indigenous stories, directed by non-Indigenous directors. I kept thinking to myself how different the shows would be had the project been led by someone with the same lens as how I see the world. However, that would have been impossible during those times, because there just wasn’t anyone available to do so. And that’s where the thought really started for me.

What exactly does an assistant director’s role entail?

With every show I’ve worked on up until now, the assistant director role has always varied. But essentially, it’s what the title entails. You assist the director with whatever is needed. Being my first time in the role, I have found that I need to be an extra set of eyes, ears, an extra artistic brain and extra set of limbs for the director. It’s kind of like a sport where your role is to be on the wing, ready to receive the ball at any given time.

Is there ever any risk of conflict or clashes between you and the production’s director; for example, because you want to offer actors different notes? And how would you/do you resolve such conflicts if and when they arise?

I think the biggest conflict for me is always with myself. I’ve worked for 14 years as an actor and have always had somewhat of a creative control over my characters and how they tell the story. But in this role, I’m not the one telling the story or steering the actors, so I always have to remind myself, ‘It’s not my story, calm down,’ haha!

What’s an average day or week like for you as an assistant director?

The average day or week for me as an assistant director looks like being there before the actors arrive and being there after they leave. While in the room, it’s constant eyes on the piece and constant note taking of movements, choices and blocking for the actors.

What’s the most common misconception about being an assistant director?

The most common misconception about being an assistant director is that you’re the actual director! You’re an important piece to the puzzle, but the vision really comes from the actual director of the show.

If you were interviewing someone to take over this particular job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

I would look for someone’s artist experience in theatre. As an actor, I think it’s really helped knowing my way around a theatre and knowing how to communicate with directors, actors, designers and stage managers. Without this, I would really struggle, I feel.

What is the most memorable thing that’s ever happened in your career to date, whether acting or directing?

There are so many memorable moments that have happened in my career, but so far it has been this leap with the Balnaves Fellowship. I haven’t pivoted like this since I started acting and it’s a new journey for me, which is really exciting. I guess this whole journey with Belvoir really. I’ve spent most of my year here and will continue into next year with a show I did last year, Jacky, and after that with Big Girls Don’t Cry. I’m definitely in my Belvoir era!

Does being an actor make you a better director, given you have direct insights into the actor’s craft and, if so, how?

Being an actor definitely helps for being a good director, I’ve found. You have a better insight into the actor’s process and what they need to get a solid performance.

August: Osage County has been described as one of the great plays of the 21st century to date – what’s the play’s appeal for you?

The appeal for me doing this play is that it’s a real actors’ piece. It’s almost a gym for an actor, because it requires an athleticism in all aspects of your craft. And there isn’t any downtime as an actor in this play. Once you step on, you have to commit in full to the world. Sometimes I wish, watching the actors on stage, that I could be up there playing with them.

