So you want my arts job: Publishing Managing Editor

Kevin O’Brien is an editor with 25 years of professional experience, at companies including LexisNexis (London), Mainstream Publishing (Edinburgh), Penguin Random House (Sydney) and Scribe Publications (Melbourne), where he was the managing editor from 2018 to 2021. He is currently managing editor at Affirm Press (Melbourne). As well as ensuring the smooth running of Affirm’s editorial department, he teaches on-screen editing, PDF markup and proofreading skills for a range of organisations, including IPEd, the University of Sydney, RMIT and trade publishing houses across Australia.

ArtsHub asks him about his very busy daily schedule of managing both words and people.

How would you explain what you do to your parents/non arts person?

I manage a team of five editors, including me, who get 50 new Australian books to print each year, on time, to the highest standards, and to the mutual joy of their authors and everyone at Affirm. These books are all “trade” titles, meaning books that people read because they want to rather than because they have to (which excludes academic textbooks, user manuals and court reports, for example). They can be on any subject, fiction or non-fiction, and they all come under Affirm’s rubric of “influencing by delight”.

The sort of managing that I do falls under two main categories: title management and people management. The title management part includes generating schedules for each of our books in compliance with our sales and production deadlines, running the weekly work-in-progress meetings, finding solutions when editorial stages are running late, and doing final quality checks on everything that we send to print.

People management includes allocating new titles to project editors and helping them with their workloads (either directly or by managing freelancers), letting publishers know when the team is at capacity, implementing new systems where workflow improvements can be made, running or booking training sessions for the editors’ professional development, celebrating their many successes and constantly plying them with chocolates. (Only joking; I mainly scrounge theirs.)

I also oversee our online project management system and directly manage some of our titles myself, from manuscript delivery through to print stage.

What does your day to day workload look like?

I start my day by going through my emails, which mainly consist of questions from other departments and external stakeholders about my or other editors’ titles, requests from the editors to help them troubleshoot problems, and velvet-gloved enquiries from our ruthless production department as to when I might finish the print checks that they’ve sent me.

Then, in case production are reading this, I always do their print checks next. By this, I mean I check the final PDFs of covers, internals and picture sections for errors such as missing page numbers or running heads, incorrect entries on the contents page, wrong dimensions, elements missing or misaligned on the cover, typos in cover blurbs and picture-section captions, incorrect details on the imprint page, and so on.

We have an unpaid internship program that runs all year round, with a changeover of our two interns taking place every 12 weeks. They start at 10am so, at that time, on their assigned days, I check in with them to ensure they have enough tasks for the day and the tools and guidance they need to complete them. Then I supervise them for the rest of the day.

As I’ve said above, I have my own books to project manage, so I’ll make sure they’re running to schedule and I’ll see to any of the stages where they’ve come back from an author or a proofreader and need some sort of action from me. This may be reviewing an author’s responses to a copyedit, taking a proofreader’s corrections into InDesign, or editing an afterword or acknowledgements section, to give a few examples.

And then there are all the other editorial tasks, which are too numerous to list in full here. These include booking freelancers, writing and editing blurbs and other metadata, managing the cover design and approvals process, running and attending meetings of various shapes and sizes, reading and assessing new submissions, and getting into arguments about commas. (Not joking this time!)

What are some of the misconceptions of your job?

Some people think that working as an editor is a leisurely activity that involves sitting around and reading books all day. It’s actually a very hectic activity that involves sitting around and reading books all day.

Some authors expect editors to be stern and disapproving of their errors, and can even be disappointed when they find out that we’re lovely and diplomatic!

Some people expect editors and managing editors to be in charge of their own publishing lists or whole imprints. That’s what “editor” can mean in the US (and in US movies). In Australia and the UK, those people are called commissioning editors, publishers or publishing directors. And editors mainly edit. Saying that, at Affirm it’s a bit different, as any editor, or indeed anyone from any department, can pitch a book and convince the company to publish it. They’re not in charge of their own publishing list as a consequence, but they have just performed a role that’s the typical reserve of the publisher.

One thing to note is that it varies from company to company whether the managing editor manages only titles and schedules, or the team of editors as well, and also whether the managing editor edits books, or only manages the editors who edit the books. This means that preconceptions can’t always be applied. At Affirm, the managing editor manages titles, schedules and the editorial team (as in they report to the managing editor), and also edits books, but not as many as the editors.

What are the qualifications you need?

I would say that experience of having worked as an editor is the most important qualification for being a managing editor – preferably for at least three or four years in-house, and preferably in the same publishing sector as the managing role that’s being applied for.

To be an editor, experience also counts the most. Most people work their way up to editor from an in-house entry-level role such as editorial assistant or publishing assistant. To get that role, some publishing companies may require you to have an arts degree, but not all, and many value a degree or postgraduate qualification in publishing or professional writing and editing, but again this isn’t always essential.

Formal qualifications for editorial positions can be substituted or significantly boosted with experience of having worked in publishing or related fields, and also of having carried out proofreads or edits. If you’re looking to get that first in-house job, cast your net far and wide, work in a bookshop, offer to edit people’s academic papers or creative writing pieces, take any freelance editorial work you can find and jump on any opportunities for in-house internships. And also pursue academic qualifications, if you’re able to.

If you were hiring someone for your job, what qualities would you look for?

experience of being an in-house editor, up to the level of senior editor

good references, attesting to the applicant’s editorial skills and knowledge, effective communication style and ability to motivate and support a busy team

being a good fit for the company – meaning they demonstrate a good understanding of the types of books that Affirm publishes and that their values are aligned with ours, and

unflappability, good sense of humour and – not essential but nice to have – panache.

What are some of the current issues/worries about your publishing industry?

The publishing industry is constantly evolving and has been beset by many challenges in the two and a half decades that I’ve been in it. These include the collapse of REDGroup [former parent company of Borders] and numerous independent bookstores, digital disruption with the rise of ebooks and self-publishing, the sharp rise of printing costs in Australia, the COVID lockdowns and their impact on bookshop traffic, author tours and the distribution of printed books (among other things), and various monopoly issues, including Amazon’s dominance and mergers among the Big Six, or Five, or potentially Four global trade publishers. So far, it has weathered all of these storms. People love reading books, and publishing is full of passionate, talented and committed staff and authors.

One issue that hasn’t been overcome, though, is the lack of diversity and inclusion in both authors and the publishing workforce. There are many reasons for this, and a major one is economics. Marginalised voices often don’t have the financial support required to pursue writing as a career, or to work in an industry with low entry-level salaries that typically increase slowly over time.

A groundswell is building to counteract this, including a push for salary transparency, intentional publishing of diverse authors and “own voices”, mentorship programs, inclusivity training and individual initiatives from publishing houses. An example is Affirm’s partnership with the literacy movement Sweatshop to mentor Western Sydney writers from culturally diverse backgrounds to develop their debut novels. This has already been fantastically rewarding and fruitful, but it’s just one initiative and there is still a lot of progress to be made.