Bridging the arts/science divide with stories for kids with autism

‘There needs to be a better understanding between the arts world and the science world,’ says Dr Rina Fu. ‘We need to stop siloing the arts and the sciences in schools and put the ‘A’ back in STEM and make it STEAM.’

Fu is doing her best to bridge that gap. She’s speaking to ArtsHub on the phone from Red Bird Creative, the little Perth animation studio where she’s been putting in overtime, drawing a character with a team of neurodivergent artists, together with Red Bird’s creative director Aaron Welch. They’re making Scab, their second MicroToons animated short film, explaining microbial processes via fun, dialogue-free graphics. Scab is the hotly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Pimple.

‘Dr Rina’, as she is affectionately known, wears many hats. Her biggest is as unit co-ordinator of Applied Microbiology and Introduction to Haematology at Edith Cowan’s School of Medical and Health Sciences. Fu is also an artist, songwriter, children’s book author and a talented science communicator, which makes her a popular guest at school incursions and science outreach programs.

She is also a mum of two and won’t mind being described that way because ‘scientist_mum’ is what she calls herself on Instagram and Twitter and the books she writes and illustrates are called My Mad Scientist Mummy and its upcoming sequel, My Mummy’s Pet Parasites.

Fu is also the carer of a brother with autism, and says the experience of growing up with him and caring for him inspired her to find new ways to communicate.

‘As a sister and carer of my brother with nonverbal autism I saw that growing up he never did science in his schools because it’s understandably never a priority: the focus is usually on social skills and self-care skills,’ she said.

‘People with autism can struggle to engage with science, technology and art but, when they manage to, it can really empower them. For a lot of neurodiverse people, the stimulus that makes something enjoyable for the wider population can actually be stressful, overstimulating and a trigger point for anxiety and behavioural changes.’

Read: Creatives with ADHD. How a coach can help

Fu says this awareness transferred into a careful colour scheme for both Pimple and Scab. ‘We didn’t use fluoro or bright yellow on the screen, which research has shown can prove challenging for people with autism. There’s also no dialogue, to make it accessible without the language barrier and also translatable to other languages.

‘Using cinematic sound effects and simple labels makes the complexity easily understandable for a wide audience. So, whatever your background, you can get something from the MicroToons stories.’

Scab was produced with the project’s second federal National Science Week grant, with the first in 2021 used to make Pimple. Pimple went on to win awards around the world with its dialogue-free personification of the microbial processes around the formation and popping of a pimple. You can see it below. (Don’t worry, the pus is more of a sad story for the cells involved than a total gross-out – though we do get to see a splat on the mirror.)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What is a scab?

How do you create a plot out of the science of scabs? Fu has no trouble.

‘A scab, like a pimple, is something we are all familiar with, but how does a scab actually form? There’s actually a very complex blood clotting process that happens to protect us from basically bleeding to death.

‘Imagine if you are just making a sandwich, and you nick your finger, and blood’s coming out, but if it doesn’t stop, eventually you’re not going to have enough red cells to supply the oxygen you need. Some diseases actually have this situation where we are lacking in some of these blood clotting proteins. Our story introduces the family of blood clotting factors and the complexity that is involved in helping us make a scab.’

Fu says that even though some of her scientific colleagues advised her to simplify the process for the story, she refuses to dumb it down. ‘The real complexity is part of the story.’

An oxygen cell in a Cel from Pimple.

A gasp-worthy timeline

Anyone involved in film and television, and especially animation, would gasp at the timeline and budget involved in making Scab, which is due to be unveiled in National Science Week on 25 August at an event that will feature hands-on science activities inclusive of people with disabilities. Fu has organised it all.

It was only in late May that she knew she had won the $18,000 Inspiring Australia National Science Week Grant to help people with autism engage with science, technology and art through an animation created by, and made inclusive for, people with neurodiversity and disabilities.

The project, a collaboration between Edith Cowan University (ECU), Fu, Redbird Creative and Perth disability services provider 4lifeskills is a good news story. It even caught the attention of Dr Anne Aly, the Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth, who requested a meeting with Fu. But the production itself could use some practical angels right now to get it completed in time.

‘At the moment [making the film] I feel like I’m bridging two very different fields,’ Fu says. ‘It’s wonderful that I can use art to help explain science, and I can help artists understand the science through this special project, but I do wish scientists understood how long it takes to make art, and how long it takes to make an animated film!’

Not to mention the special talents involved and the need to not put too much stress or pressure on anyone. Autistic and neurodiverse artists are involved throughout the creative process, from storyboarding, to the evolution of characters from pencil sketches to computer graphics and moving animations.

‘It’s very much a labour of love, with many in the team working second jobs as dishwashers,’ says Fu.

Some of the MicroToons production team at the Red Bird Creative studio. L-R: Aaron Welch, Red Bird Creative Director; Tyla Harle-Winston, Storyboard Artist; Joe Gardam, Storyboard Artist; Dr Rina Fu; Kai Jones, Work Experience (animatics for intro storyboard);

Dafa Khairunnisa (on laptop screen) Lead Artist. Photo: Supplied.

Not pictured in the photo above is Lead Animator Sam Goldney, an artist with autism who connected to Red Bird Creative through 4lifeskills. Fu says the coordinator called around Perth, but Aaron Welch was the only one who would take on the task of offering work experience.

Scientists and artists have more in common than you think

Fu spent her early childhood in Hong Kong and always loved art. She topped in art in Year 10, but was persuaded to go into science. She says it’s the same in both Hong Kong and Australia in that you’re usually forced to make a choice between art subjects and science subjects.

‘One of my other challenges was being Asian as well,’ she laughs. ‘It’s very hard to make a living as an artist, which is fair from a parent’s point of view. But artists and scientists are in some ways the same, because you have to apply for your own job with your grants every year or two, depending on how long the grant is. So we share this special struggle in our society in that way.

‘I am really happy to see that there is some move towards merging science and creativity – using storytelling together with, “how do you solve this engineering problem? Use drama, design some props and write a script.” I love this. This is how the real world actually works. I can understand the efficiency of separating science and arts, because it’s hard to find people who are skilled broadly to design a course or unit content that is integrated. But there’s a trend towards that, which is really nice to see.’

National Science Week runs 12-20 August 2023 and is Australia’s annual celebration of science and technology. It features more than 1000 events around Australia, including those delivered by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums and science centres.



