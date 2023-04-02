Rise of the philanthropic ‘mega gift’, and how you can join the trend

What sits behind a trend of record-breaking multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns? A new white paper (released 28 March) by Noble Ambition, titled ‘Big Picture Giving‘, says that vision, leadership and collaboration are key pillars for philanthropic success.

The paper continues, ‘The rise in ambition in mega gifts in recent years presents a new era of opportunity for arts and culture organisations to achieve their fundraising goals.’ It is good news, in an era of reduced and competitive funding off the back of the pandemic.

The paper is a culmination of research conducted with arts and cultural leaders who have achieved significant success in fundraising campaigns, presenting a number of case studies to illustrate key strategies – with Melissa Smith, CEO of Noble Ambition describing the sector as ‘hungry’ for examples.

Smith says, ‘We have heard from the sector that board engagement in fundraising is crucial, yet it is often held back by a lack of confidence at the leadership level. What consistently sits behind recording-breaking campaigns and mega gifts is an integrated fundraising leadership model that works across boards, executives and fundraisers to engage philanthropists and to inspire them to give boldly.’

The rise of ambition and the ‘mega gift’

The recent spate of record-breaking mega gifts and campaigns is unlike anything seen before in the fundraising sector, says Smith. The white paper takes a look at 12 campaigns across the visual arts, performing arts and library sectors that have staged record-breaking campaigns.

These range from Sydney Theatre Company’s $15 million gift from the Packer Family and Crown Resorts Foundation to National Gallery Victoria’s $100 million gift from Lindsay Fox AC and Paula Fox AC.

‘Donors want to be part of a cause that is bigger than themselves and create lasting impact. A clear vision helps to attract support and align donors around the future direction of the organisation,’ says Smith.

The paper makes the point that, 10 years ago, this scale of giving was unimagined, raising the question – what is possible in the coming decade? Rossie Ogilvie, Vice President Advancement at University of Sydney – which had success with its $1 billion INSPIRED campaign – says, ‘There is more scope than ever for transformational giving. And it is our task as institutions to share visionary ideas that inspire donors to change the world.’

Other campaign wisdoms are shared from the Art Gallery of NSW’s successful $150 million Sydney Modern campaign with cornerstone donor, the Susan and Isaac Wakil Foundation; Ben Quilty and his success with Ngununggulla; Paula McLean and her leadership in Stella Forever; and The Balnaves Foundation’s contribution to the Australian Museum, among others.

2023: a new era of challenge and opportunity

The white paper acknowledges that philanthropy is already an important income stream for many arts and cultural organisations, ‘with donations and bequests representing as much as a third of total revenue’.

Smith continues: ‘In the broader for-purpose sector, arts and culture compete with close to 60,000 charities that require funding to service the ever-growing need in Australia,’ adding that in recent years, there has been an increased strain, with 80% of service providers receiving requests for support they have been unable to meet.

On the other hand, Australian charities received a record $12.7 billion in donations and bequests in 2020. So how can the arts be better equipped to reap some of that gain?

The report acknowledges ‘the challenge arts organisations face around going after the same philanthropic prospects for major gifts within a competitive and cluttered for-purpose sector.

‘Yet the data shows that there is significant unrealised philanthropic potential in the market – two out of three taxable income earners didn’t report tax deductible donations.’

It adds that 50% of Australia’s highest income earners didn’t report any donations in 2018 – a trend that hasn’t changed. But the paper is optimistic that there is huge potential for giving to be tapped by the arts and culture sector.

How do you articulate a vision?

While there are many factors to a successful campaign, the overarching cornerstone is articulating a compelling vision. The paper demonstrates that it requires more than coming up with a vision statement, however. You must be able to:

understand where your organisation sits within the market

demonstrate its unique value proposition and impact on the community to date

identify the impact the organisation seeks to achieve into the future, and

articulate why philanthropy is so important in enabling this vision.

‘Sharing a vision requires a sustained investment in relationship building through multiple conversations to build trust, foster a connection to the cause and rally donors around a common goal,’ says the paper.

Among the tips the paper proposes:

In building an emotional connection to the cause for donors, it is useful to articulate why the vision is so important to the organisation and to you personally (either as a board member or executive).

Be well prepared and thorough, but avoid talking at donors or overloading them with everything all at once.

At the same time, seek to understand the donor’s philanthropic goals more broadly and how your organisation aligns to their values and prior experiences.

An organisation may secure a one-off mega gift through a clearly articulated vision and engaged leaders, but to build a long-term pipeline of philanthropic support you need to build deep relationships across a community of stakeholders.

Why is leadership so important?

While 89% of respondents, during the paper’s research period, indicated board engagement in fundraising was important or very important, and 95% of respondents indicated CEO engagement in fundraising was important or very important, only 8% collectively rated their organisation’s board, CEO and head of fundraising as strong or very strong performers in this space.

‘High-performing major gifts programs require leadership. Unlike traditional mass fundraising methods that are largely operational and can be driven by fundraising teams alone, major gifts require leadership at the board and executive level to drive strategic and cultural change, and lead in advocacy and personal giving,’ Smith says, explaining the difference.

The paper urges the sector to make that differentiation and arms it with some strategies for taking the next step in asking for philanthropic gifts with confidence.

Noble Ambition is an Australian leader in fundraising strategy and capacity building for boards and CEOs.

To read the full white paper, ‘Big Picture Giving: Growing Arts Philanthropy in Australia‘.