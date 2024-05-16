Miles Franklin longlist 2024 announcement

Ten books have been selected from an overall submission of 104 titles for the longlist of this year’s Miles Franklin Literary Award. The winner will receive $60,000.

The longlisted nominations are:

Only Sound Remains by Hossein Asgari (Puncher & Wattmann)

Wall by Jen Craig (Puncher & Wattmann)

Strangers at the Port by Lauren Aimee Curtis (Hachette UK)

Anam by André Dao (Hamish Hamilton: Penguin Random House)

The Bell of the World by Gregory Day (Transit Lounge)

Edenglassie by Melissa Lucashenko (University of Queensland Press)

The Sitter by Angela O’Keeffe (University of Queensland Press)

Hospital by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing)

Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Allen & Unwin)

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing)

The judging panel noted, ‘The 2024 longlist engages profoundly with the historical, cultural, philosophical, artistic and environmental concerns of present day Australia, spanning a breadth of narrative forms and literary styles. The list includes powerful stories of the legacies of colonisation and dispossession, and the strength, richness and humour of First Nation responses.



‘Historical novels explore hitherto untold and unexpected stories of First Nations contact with settler-colonials as well as the multinational, multicultural roots of present day Australian society. There are elegiac explorations of the diverse historical, political, economic, environmental and ecological drivers of immigration.

‘Some contemporary novels engage experimentally with ekphrastic responses to international poetry, music, art and artists. Others provide insightful portraits of individual and imaginative responses to mental health and present some highly unusual and thought-provoking vignettes of life during the pandemic.

‘The tyranny of distance often ascribed to Australian literature is challenged by these novels that span generations and geopolitical spaces.’

Read: Small Press Network (SPN) pauses operations

The 2024 judges are Richard Neville (Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair), Associate Professor Jumana Bayeh (literary scholar), Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty (literary scholar and translator) Dr James Ley (book critic) and Professor Hsu-Ming Teo (author and literary scholar).

Last year, the winner was announced in July 2023, with Shankari Chandran taking out the prize for her novel, Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens.

The Miles Franklin Literary Award was established in 1954 and first awarded in 1957 by the estate of My Brilliant Career author Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin to celebrate the Australian character and creativity. It supports the betterment of Australian literature by each year recognising the novel of the highest literary merit that presents Australian Life in any of its phases.