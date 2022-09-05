Building an arts-specific peer coaching system

The arts community has long relied on mentors.

In formal and informal situations, in corporate boardrooms to local bars, arts sector wisdom is traditionally transmitted from the ‘senior’, ‘experienced’ and ‘successful’ to the ‘emerging’, the ‘inexperienced’ and the ‘newcomer’.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, says University of Queensland’s Dr Kate Power.

‘Mentoring has been around for a long time and there’s nothing wrong with it,’ says Power. ‘But it’s essentially hierarchical, there are only so many mentors to go around and usually they want to be paid. The opportunity to be mentored just isn’t available to a lot of people.’

Power is a researcher and lecturer at the University of Queensland Business School and the maker of Creating Out Loud, a new and free-to-use peer coaching program tailored to the needs of the Australian arts industry.

A specialist in the evaluation of the ways in which organisations communicate their ideas and value externally, Power worked in the UK for nearly 20 years before returning to Australia in 2018. She was immediately struck by the predicament the arts sector had fallen into during her absence.

‘Obviously, I had a lot to catch up on with the defunding of the arts sector in 2014-15 and then the Senate Inquiry into arts funding,’ Power tells ArtsHub. ‘And that was before the pandemic, when the wheels fell off the sector completely.’

Power took a deep dive into the sector, initially with an eye to examining ideas of sustainability within it. She waded through a decade’s-worth of annual reports and the 2000+ submissions to the Senate Inquiry. She also interviewed more than 40 arts industry leaders and workers.

‘One of the people I interviewed was Dilshani Weerasinghe [Executive Director of the Queensland Ballet] and she asked me if I had ever heard of a program called Working Out Loud,’ Power says.

‘I knew something about peer coaching and that it had worked successfully in education, but as far as I knew, nothing like it had been tested in the arts here. That conversation kicked off the project.’

Speaking our language

Peer coaching is not a new concept, Power explains. The corporate world has widely adopted programs in which small groups meet weekly to work through a series of exercises and discussions with an aim to solve problems while building a sense of community.

‘But those corporate peer coaching programs don’t always speak to those in the arts. They tend to be a little generic, focused on networking or building your brand.’

Funded by a $90,000 Advance Queensland Industry Research Fellowship (‘the sort of thing that usually goes to mining and engineering’), Power began work on what is now Creating Out Loud, an arts-specific peer coaching program developed with input from companies including La Boite Theatre Company, Queensland Ballet, Theatre Network Australia, the National Association for the Visual Arts, Blakdance and Arts Nexus.

Power also conducted surveys to understand what the most pressing issues facing artists and arts companies were. The communication of the value of artists’ work and that of the sector generally loomed large, as did issues of sustainability, equity, diversity and mental health.

From those, Power created a series of discussion guides that can be freely downloaded for use by independent artists and small-to-medium companies as well as large organisations and industry peak bodies.

You don’t always need experts

Theatre Network Australia’s involvement with the project spanned two years, says Nicole Beyer, TNA’s Executive Director. ‘It’s an area we’re very interested in. Talking with your peers and learning from each other is something we’ve always valued,’ Beyer tells ArtsHub.

‘You don’t always need experts and a lot of the time your peers can help you articulate your own thoughts much better.’ Nicole Beyer, TNA Executive Director

Create Out Loud’s guides have been rigorously assessed for accessibility and their incorporation of First Nations perspectives and don’t have to be followed to the letter, Beyer adds. ‘They are a great way to formalise a process, a way to structure conversations that people are already having. Organisations will use them, but it will be really interesting so see how they’re adopted by independent artists, people who pick them up off their own bat and self-facilitate.’

The informal, collaborative nature of Creating Out Loud process will suit many in the arts sector, Power believes. ‘Peer coaching is accessible and democratised. Anyone can use it to come together and share their experience – the struggles as well as the successes. And you don’t have the hierarchical aspect of mentoring and it gives people the opportunity to be more open when it comes to talking about issues.’

There’s also the potential in arts organisations using Creating Out Loud to bring people together from different disciplines and from around the country, Power adds. ‘An actor can be in a group with a manager, a company CEO, a lighting designer and a musician and still work through problems they all face. Erasing geographic and disciplinary divides helps foster diversity and the exchange of ideas.’

For more information, visit the Creating Out Loud Discussion Guide Library