A one-stop career toolkit for 2025

Whether you're an emerging arts professional, freelancer, maker or arts manager, this one-stop toolkit of tips is the perfect career refresher for 2025.
13 Jan 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Woman with white top holding a green medical kit. Career toolkit.

Career toolkit. Photo: Artempodrez, Pexels.

Haven’t got time to do a booster course, or go hunting for those notes taken at the last course you did? And yet you need a refresher to ensure 2025 is smooth sailing?

ArtsHub aims to make your professional life much simpler with this one-stop career toolkit for a quick grab of expert advice, tips and hacks to make your job easier in 2025.

For emerging arts professional

Early career needs are often different to those for others settled on their career path. We take a look at some of the advice stories that help arm emerging professionals with both the skills and confidence to succeed.

For freelancers

Regardless of how long you have been acing it in the freelance world, there are always struggles with work flow, cash flow and self-doubt. We take a look at some of the tips and hacks to streamline the gig economy lifestyle.

Read: 32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025

For arts managers

Arts managers are the glue that keeps our sector together. They also hold some of the most dynamic, complex and overworked roles in the contemporary workspace. We take a look at some of the advice stories from like-minded professionals to help streamline the demands, and shore up the successes.

Read: What we learned: top career lessons from 2024

For creatives and makers

Having a creative studio practice means you are all these roles – freelancer, marketer, manager, accountant and maker – all rolled in to one, so juggling is a skill that is king in your wheelhouse. But, doing it alone can also mean burnout, doubt and uneven workflows. We have collated tips from peers, and basic advice to ease the burdens.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

