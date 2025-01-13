A one-stop career toolkit for 2025

Haven’t got time to do a booster course, or go hunting for those notes taken at the last course you did? And yet you need a refresher to ensure 2025 is smooth sailing?
ArtsHub aims to make your professional life much simpler with this one-stop career toolkit for a quick grab of expert advice, tips and hacks to make your job easier in 2025.
Jump to tips:
For emerging arts professional
Early career needs are often different to those for others settled on their career path. We take a look at some of the advice stories that help arm emerging professionals with both the skills and confidence to succeed.
- 5 tips when applying for an arts grant
- 6 questions you should be ready to answer to smash that job interview
- 5 ways to deal with a bad review
- Top 3 tips for emerging directors
- How to succeed when negotiating pay rise
- How I manage my portfolio career in the arts
- 5 tips for debut authors
- 5 tips for finding a literary agent
- 10 tips for combining work and study in the arts
- Now is the time to talk to your manager
- 5 AI creative writing tools
- How to leave a job in the arts without burning bridges
For freelancers
Regardless of how long you have been acing it in the freelance world, there are always struggles with work flow, cash flow and self-doubt. We take a look at some of the tips and hacks to streamline the gig economy lifestyle.
- Back yourself: an honest guide on how to be a creative freelancer
- Negotiating higher rates for creative freelancers: unlock your worth
- Lesser known tax deductions for creative freelancers
- 5 pitching tips for freelance writers
- I’m a freelance creative: should I be getting paid super?
- Top 5 mistakes self-employed creatives make at tax time
- Self-publishing in Australia: everything you wanted to know but were afraid to ask
- Balancing act: six tips for managing multiple creative projects without burnout
Read: 32 jobs to consider for a career change in 2025
For arts managers
Arts managers are the glue that keeps our sector together. They also hold some of the most dynamic, complex and overworked roles in the contemporary workspace. We take a look at some of the advice stories from like-minded professionals to help streamline the demands, and shore up the successes.
- Toolkit for hiring staff
- Good project proposals: 5 dos and don’ts
- 11 tips on how to master cut-through content
- 5 ways to reject a writer if you are the bearer of bad news
- Confidentiality clauses in arts contracts: are we getting the balance right?
- To leave, or not to leave – this is the question
- We need to talk about money in the arts (salaries)
- Fundamentals of arts fundraising
- Is a four-day work week viable in the arts?
- 10 ways to improve the situation for arts marketer
Read: What we learned: top career lessons from 2024
For creatives and makers
Having a creative studio practice means you are all these roles – freelancer, marketer, manager, accountant and maker – all rolled in to one, so juggling is a skill that is king in your wheelhouse. But, doing it alone can also mean burnout, doubt and uneven workflows. We have collated tips from peers, and basic advice to ease the burdens.
- Tips from peers: how to have a more sustainable practice
- 8 steps to build profitable creative courses
- Checklist: 43 things to tick off for your exhibition
- Photo competitions: 7 expert tips to stand out
- 9 questions to ask before you sign with a gallery
- Tips on how to run a creative workshop
- What should I do to prepare for a monologue performance?
- 6 tips for entering an art prize
- 9 ways to help you deal with creative rejection
- Setting boundaries: 3 essential strategies
- The other work
- How do artists work with global brands
- When can artists afford to retire
- Competition entry fees: are they worth the costs?