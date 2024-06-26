What killed Darlinghurst Theatre Company?

Darlinghurst Theatre Company (DTC) announced last week that it was entering into voluntary administration.

The Sydney staple, affectionately nicknamed the “Darlo”, has been housed in The Eternity Playhouse since 2013.

Jonathon Keenan and Peter Krejci of BRI Ferrier have been appointed Joint and Several Administrators of the Company and have halted all trading and events.

In talking with key staff from the Company’s recent history, ArtsHub can reveal a complex set of circumstances leading up to last week’s announcement. There is no single smoking gun or cackling anti-arts villain, but a predictable set of events: a lack of substantial funding, staff burnout and changeover, and pivots in programming to fulfil commercial and artistic ambitions.

As such, the narrative of the Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s downfall is disturbingly familiar to countless small to medium arts organisations across Australia and sounds a desperate warning about unsustainable aspects of the industry.

Despite immense pressure, the Darlo’s achievements in recent years are commendable. Operating with six staff, the Company committed to access, equity and inclusion policies, progressive programming, and nationally touring commercial musicals. Moreover, from a financial perspective, their hard work paid off. Up until Darlo’s pause on programming late last year, box office income and the audience were growing. In 2022, more than half of the Company’s audience had never seen one of their shows before, and 82% of their audience reported their experience exceeded their expectations. In 2023, the Company sold more tickets than at any other point in its history.

The Company did not receive any significant government funding. In 2023, Darlinghurst Theatre Company made a rigorous attempt to apply for four-year organisational funding from Creative Australia.

‘Despite submitting a detailed expression of interest in the latest round … we were not invited to apply,’ former Artistic Director Amylia Harris tells ArtsHub.

The eventual announcement of the four-year funding was a mixed bag, with other small performing arts staples such as Brisbane’s Metro Arts and Melbourne’s La Mama also missing out.

The lack of government investment meant the Darlo depended on box office and operated on a week-by-week basis to keep the Company moving. The six full-time staff were prone to burnout. Harris says the ‘model created a high-risk environment and often strained our sector’s dedicated creative and operational staff’.

Nevertheless, the Company remained committed to an artistic vision that saw thousands of audience members enjoying their projects and paid all artists fairly. In this, they were identified as leaders in the industry.

‘DTC is a necessary and important part of Sydney’s theatre industry,’ Julieanne Campbell, Executive Director of Griffin Theatre Company, stated in 2022. In the same year, the Executive Team at Sydney Festival described the Company as ‘leading the way with its desire to deeply connect the work they are presenting with the communities that their work represents’.

‘It’s fucking heartbreaking,’ Kaleigh DWS Giles tells ArtsHub. Giles worked as Senior Producer at DTC across 2022 and 2023. ‘There was a great team of people who worked 90-hour weeks to deliver amazing outcomes. Just at a commercial level – if you take Once, for example, this huge commercial musical on a sell-out national tour. A team of six people put that together. That’s amazing.’

Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s future unsustainable

2023 was a decisive year for Darlinghurst Theatre Company. Creative Australia rejected the organisation’s expression of interest in applying for multi-year funding. Later, Artistic Director Amylia Harris, largely credited with the Company’s artistic success in recent years, took paid parental leave. Her position was not re-filled by the Board. The programming staff member did not have their contract renewed. Suzanne Perreira stepped down as Executive Director in December.

In a widely distributed e-mail to the artistic community, ‘Team Darlo’ announced they would pause DTC-produced work for 2024.

‘We’ve always operated on a financial knife’s edge – that’s the reality of the arts in Australia,’ the e-mail stated. ‘Without the safety net of multi-year government funding, our survival has depended on box office income to sustain our operations, which hit an all-time high in 2023. We acknowledge the inherent unsustainability of this approach as escalating cost pressures bite our operations and audiences alike.’

The e-mail went on to state that the Darlo planned for Harris to return in mid-2024 to resume a 2025 season. In the meantime, the e-mail stated, ‘we’ll partner with our industry peers, independent artists and commercial clients to ensure our space remains bursting at the seams with experiences for everyone’.

A short burst of philanthropic funding to keep the Company afloat ultimately only slightly delayed the decision to hand it over to administrators.

Outside of Federal funding, box office and asking for donations, DTC searched for different funding pathways. Requests to the City of Sydney for rental relief on the Eternity Playhouse were repeatedly denied, although it is apparently considering a request now. Create NSW has not supported DTC and says it will not do so in the future.

Cessalee Stovall delivers a ‘Stage A Change’ workshop at Darlinghurst Theatre Company. Photo: Amylia Harris.

Without any other option, the Company fell into a cycle that tortures many small to medium organisations in Australia. Underfunded and overworked, minimal staff strain to deliver outcomes that can keep the company afloat. The model is unsustainable, so staff turnover is high, and arts administrators run to corporate jobs that are better paid and more humane. Younger staff step in, and the process begins anew.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company leaders in access and inclusion

In 2020, DTC was in production week for A Chorus Line. The production was a huge economic risk and one of the first major commercial musical works that the Company would attempt. Tickets had already sold incredibly well, and the balance sheets were waiting for opening night and a busy production season. With no organisational funding and cash reserves, the Company relied heavily on box office funding.

A day before opening night, COVID-19 lockdowns fell into place. A hard new chapter began for the Darlo. In retrospect, a simplistic view might ‘blame’ COVID-19 for the Company’s woes in 2024, but that doesn’t represent the full picture, as Harris and the team managed to have two successful years of programming across 2022 and 2023.

Nevertheless, the Company took time to pause in 2020. The rise of the Black Lives Matter movement triggered sincere reflection for Harris and co-Artistic Director and founder Glenn Terry. Reflection led to meaningful changes and the publishing of a public pledge to commit to diversity in hiring and programming. To this day, no other performing arts company in Sydney has committed to a similar pledge.

Behind the scenes, the Company also consulted and developed an access, equity, and inclusion policy. DTC also hosted industry professional network events to help other companies, including Sydney Opera House, Sydney Theatre Company, and Belvoir Street, realise their own policies.

Former staff are eager to press back against some reporting that has erroneously stated the commitment to diversity translated to poor box office and financial ruin. Across 2022 and 2023, the company managed to please diverse audiences. This included mainstream audiences attending musicals as well as queer, disabled, Indigenous, Black or Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities attending shows such as Overflow, Stay Woke and Benched.

‘Our 30-year legacy will be one of innovation and radical inclusion,’ Harris told ArtsHub, ‘the results of which can still be felt by many long after the doors are closed.’

Giles says: ‘Out of everything, that’s where the legacy of the Darlo is. We worked with amazing artists and people to create opportunities. And we did it with no money. What’s everyone else’s excuse?’