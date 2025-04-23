Sydney Dance Company prepares for its 2025 international tour

Following last year’s international tour, one of Australia’s foremost contemporary dance companies, Sydney Dance Company (SDC), is again about to embark on a journey to some of Europe’s major dance destinations. Performing three significant works: Forever & Ever, Love Lock and Impermanence, the company will share its bold choreographic vision on some of the world’s most notable stages and sites.

As a cultural ambassador, Sydney Dance Company champions Australian contemporary dance and aims to continue forming connections across the globe in the upcoming tour. Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela expresses his gratitude for the opportunity.

“It’s an incredible honour to be invited to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and venues. We are grateful for the opportunity to return to these remarkable stages and to share our work with international audiences,” Bonachela says.

Residency in Italy

Between shows, the international tour will include an Italian creative residency at Orsolina28. The Foundation works to promote performing arts and is known to have hosted many prominent contemporary dance voices. In Orsolina28’s picturesque facilities, Bonachela plans to begin developing new work to premiere in Sydney later this year.

“I am particularly excited about our creative residency at Orsolina28, where we will begin to develop Spell, as part of our upcoming triple bill Continuum,” he says.

Cities and sites

In partnership with Chaillot Théâtre national de la Danse, the company ensemble will return to La Villette in Paris after acclaimed performances in 2018 and 2021.

The repertoire will then be shared at one of the world’s oldest and best-known theatres, Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens. Sydney Dance Company opened the Athens Epidaurus Festival at the open air theatre in 1986 and will be returning to perform for the first time since then.

After returning to perform at Spoleto Festival dei Due Mondi in Italy, one of Europe’s most highly regarded multidisciplinary festivals, the company will travel to Helsinki Festival to debut at Finland’s largest multi-arts celebration.

SDC’s international presence can be linked to its artistic ambition as the company works to share innovative emotional movement and the technical prowess of its ensemble far and wide, believes Bonachela.

“For our dancers, it is especially significant, as they present themselves among the very best dancers in their field,” he says. “These invitations speak to the global recognition of Sydney Dance Company.”

Continuum will be performed from 22 October to 1 November 2025 at Roslyn Packer theatre.