Darlinghurst Theatre Company placed into voluntary administration

The company made the surprise announcement online.
18 Jun 2024
David Burton
The Eternity Playhouse has been home to Darlinghurst Theatre Company, now in voluntary administration.

The Eternity Playhouse has officially closed its doors. Photo: J Bar, Wikimedia.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company has announced via social media and its website that its directors have resolved to place the company into voluntary administration as of 17 June 2024.

The company was formed in 1993 by Glenn Terry. Housed in The Eternity Playhouse since 2013 and supported through Arts NSW, the “Darlo” has been a mainstay of Australian theatre for three decades. However, its artistic output has grown smaller in recent years. In January, it hosted Overflow as part of the Sydney Festival, having premiered the piece two years earlier.

Jonathon Keenan and Peter Krejci of BRI Ferrier have been appointed Joint and Several Administrators of the Company.

‘Given the Company’s financial position, all trading has been suspended and no events will go forward until further notice,’ reads the statement published on the company’s website.

‘Administrators are exploring all options to save or restructure the business,’ the statement continues. ‘If any parties are interested in assisting with that recapitalisation and restructuring process, they should contact the Administrator’s office urgently. Ticketholders should explore options to recover their funds via a “chargeback” through their credit card provider.’

The arts community is expressing its disappointment online. Administrators have said they’ll be contacting creditors and stakeholders with more information in the coming days.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

