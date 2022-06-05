On the move: Latest sector appointments

Perth International Jazz Festival appoints General Manager

Perth International Jazz Festival (PIJF) has appointed Richard Evans to the new role of General Manager.

Evans, who is highly experienced in creating and managing music and cultural events, has been based in New York City for the past 20 years, working as the Strategic Development, Events and Media Director for one of the world’s leading contemporary art advisory firms, Kim Heirston Art Advisory.

He started his career as an entertainment lawyer with Barron Entertainment and later worked at Clayton Utz in the 1990s. He went on to become the co-founder and proprietor of the Greenwich Jazz Club and International Players Clubs in Perth, publisher of Revelation Magazine, and founder and organiser of the Indian Summer Music Festival & Conference.

After returning from New York, Evans co-founded the Cottesloe Film Festival and created Manhattan Nights Jazz and Music Events, Painting Picnics, Cott Radio, Destination Cottesloe, and XO Active Activewear. He has also been involved with numerous local charities and causes such as the Be Kids Charity, Special Olympics, Black Cockatoo Crisis, and Save the Old Freo Bridge Project.

At a corporate level Evans is the founding investor and advisor for PopViewers App in New York, co-founder and creative director of Running Unlimited/VO2 Media Fitness Co in the UK, and a former non-executive board member of the ASX listed Structural Monitoring Systems.

Perth International Jazz Festival Chair Jamie Waters said Evans’ business skills, strategic thinking, and enthusiasm for jazz made him a fantastic addition to the team as the festival prepares for its 10th anniversary in 2022.

‘Richard has strong relationships with musicians, sponsors, government agencies, venues, and agents in Australia and throughout the world, and we look forward to him bringing his connections, skills and years of experience to PIJF,’ Waters said.

Evans said he is looking forward to working with the PIJF team to continue growing the festival that Professor Graham Wood started 10 years ago.

‘Working alongside the board, Artistic Director Mace Francis, and the rest of the team, we will be working to attract the world’s best jazz performers to the Perth International Jazz Festival,’ he said.

‘My role will be focused on increasing corporate and philanthropic sponsorship, industry collaborations and bringing in more Festival attendees from interstate and overseas.

‘My personal goals align with the PIJF – that is, to create iconic events around Perth and Western Australia that will be talked about for years to come,’ Evans concluded.

Regional Arts WA to farewell CEO

After 18 years of association with Regional Arts WA, CEO Paul MacPhail will be pursuing a new opportunity with A New Approach, Australia’s leading arts and culture think tank.

MacPhail has worn many hats at Regional Arts WA, first as a member of its Board of Directors, then as General Manager, and most recently as CEO.

As CEO of Regional Arts WA for six years, MacPhail’s leadership has transformed and positioned the not-for-profit to achieve its vision of connected and creative regional communities across Western Australia.

Regional Arts WA Chair Oliver Bazzani expressed his heartfelt thanks to MacPhail for his dedication in leading the organisation.

‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paul for his leadership and commitment to Regional Arts WA. For almost two decades, Paul has advocated, supported, and worked tirelessly for artists and arts workers, regional communities, and the overall wellbeing of the sector. We wish him the best in continuing this work on a national platform, with A New Approach,’ Bazzani said.

‘During his time as CEO of Regional Arts WA, Paul has successfully overseen a governance transition to a new skills-based Board of Directors; revitalised its programming and team structure to best serve the sector; effectively led the peak body through the pandemic; and led the development of a new strategic direction and 10-year vision for regional arts in Western Australia.

‘This has created strong foundations for the next chapter of growth and impact to come,’ said Bazzani.

MacPhail said he was immensely proud to have been part of the Regional Arts WA journey for so long.

‘This organisation has been part of my life since 2004 when I became a Board Director then later jumped the fence to join the staff. It will always hold a place in my heart. My thanks to Board members and the family of staff past and present who have walked alongside me during my time at Regional Arts WA,’ he said.

MacPhail will be CEO of Regional Arts WA until the end of August. The organisation will begin the recruitment process for a new CEO soon.

ANAM appoints new Board Member

The Board of the Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) has announced the appointment of Caroline Sharpen as its newest member, effective immediately.

Announcing the appointment, John Daley, ANAM Chairman, said: ‘We’re delighted that Caroline has agreed to join the ANAM board. She brings a wealth of experience in orchestral management, as CEO of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra since 2019, five years as a senior executive of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and 10 years with Musica Viva.

‘A core part of ANAM’s mission is to prepare Australia’s best musicians to play in Australia’s leading symphony orchestras, so Caroline’s perspective into what they need will be extremely valuable for ANAM. She also brings a deep knowledge of the direction and development of Australia’s musical life, and her advice is regularly sought by many of Australia’s leading arts organisations. Her Tasmanian base also widens the national representation on the board, vital to ANAM’s mission as Australia’s peak national organisation for classical music performance training,’ Daley said.

Sharpen has worked as a senior executive in Australian and US cultural organisations for two decades, and in 2019 became Chief Executive Officer of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra. She also serves on the boards of Symphony Services Australia and Creative Partnerships Australia. Sharpen remains Principal of her own business, Sharpen Creative Industries Consulting. She was a Fellow at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, holds a Master of Business Administration from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management and achieved her Bachelor of Music (Honours I) and Graduate Diploma in Music at the University of Tasmania.

Responding to her appointment Sharpen said: ‘I feel honoured to be joining the Board of ANAM and contributing to this organisation at the leading edge of classical music performance training in Australia. The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra is a proud partner of ANAM, and as CEO, I have loved witnessing the concerts and concerto competitions we have undertaken together. I can’t wait to get to know ANAM better, to offer the lens of a professional orchestra and help the careers of ANAM’s outstanding musicians unfold.’

The Art House Central Coast appoints Creative Producer

The Art House Central Coast has announced the appointment of Craig Bary in the new role of Creative Producer.

Bary has been an active member of the dance community in Australia and New Zealand for over 22 years, performing, choreographing, educating, and producing. He has worked throughout Australia, performing with many of the country’s leading companies, and was a founding member of key organisations such as The New Zealand Dance Company, Australian Dance Theatre and Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub’s professional company. As an educator he has taught at institutions such as the New Zealand School of Dance and Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional Year, and was the Training Delivery Coordinator at NAISDA Dance College on the Central Coast.

Bary is excited to be taking his knowledge and experiences in the arts into the role of Creative Producer for The Art House, where he will be an asset to the development of new programs and initiatives.

The next five years will see The Art House shift its focus from not only presenting work but creating and developing works with artists and creatives of the Central Coast. Projects will include commission, creative developments, play readings, networking events, masterclass, mentorships, residencies, and professional development programs that reflect the diversity of the Central Coast community.

New members join Gertrude Board

Following its 2022 AGM, Gertrude Contemporary has announced the appointment of Su Baker, Kim Brockett and Osman Faruqi to the Gertrude Board of Directors, with Darcey Bella Arnold and Matthew Harris joining as Studio Artist Representatives.

The Board also farewelled Australian artist Jon Campbell and thanked him for six years of service including undertaking the role of Chair over the last 12 months. Su Baker and Bianca Robinson have stepped into the role of Co-Chair as of May 2022.

Performing Lines announces new Senior Producer VIC

Performing Lines has appointed Samantha Butterworth as its new Senior Producer (Victoria) leading the company’s Melbourne/Naarm office.

‘Sam’s unwavering advocacy for artists and her passion for the industry make her an invaluable addition to the Performing Lines team, building on our important efforts in Victoria. She has nurtured a host of artists, toured works nationally and internationally and invested considerably in the local Victorian sector,’ said Performing Lines Executive Producer Marion Potts.

Butterworth joins Jeremy Smith (Senior Producer WA) and Annette Downs (Senior Producer TAS) as part of Performing Lines’ national producing network across Western Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales, working across Australia and internationally.

On joining the organisation, Butterworth said: ‘I am thrilled to work with extraordinary artists like Fat Fruit (soon to premiere their newest work, Fart Fabulous at RISING), The Rabble (we are about to take the critically acclaimed show, YES! to Vitalstastix), Amrita Hepi and Samara Hersch (who is part of the innovative new initiative, HYPERLOCAL, which reimagines the way that metropolitan venues support local artists to commission new work). I feel very passionately about supporting new Australian work and ensuring that that work represents the diversity of the world we live and supports First Nations artists first.’

Performing Lines is a national company with offices in NSW, Tasmania, Western Australia and Victoria. It was recently awarded Creative Victoria funding through its Unlocking Capacity Program to support its Victorian activities, enabling Performing Lines to increase its activity in Victoria, support and employ more Victorian artists, operate more sustainably, and deliver more creative products and services.

New Chair for TNA

Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has announced the appointment of Erica McCalman as the organisation’s new Chair.

Outgoing Chair, Jill Smith AM, has been awarded a Life Membership in recognition of her 10 years of service to the organisation.

Robyn Gawenda has been appointed Deputy Chair and Lou Oppenheim stays on as Treasurer.

