Free exhibitions in Australian Capital Territory August 2025

Free exhibitions are a great way to encounter art, whether it is at your local gallery or a big institution.

Here is a hand-picked list of free exhibitions in SA this August.

Material Transformations and holy arm gauntlet at Craft + Design Canberra (7 August to 20 September)

Material Transformations draws together the work of three practitioners: Emma Bingham, Svenja Kratz and Sarah Stubbs, who explore through the act of making how the body holds and sheds material memories. holy arm gauntlet presents recent work by Kamberri/Boorloo based artist Tom Campbell positioning embroidery as a location for disagreement.

Opening night 7 August 6pm; exhibition open Wednesday to Saturday 12-4pm.

Patternmakers and Hank Reynolds: Remedies at Tuggeranong Arts Centre (15 August to 11 October)

In Patternmakers, Vivienne Binns, Richard Blackwell, Ham Darroch and Al Munro investigate pattern as a fascinating, compelling visual phenomena. Meanwhile, Canberra-based artist Hank Reynolds showcases his creative process as a tool for catharsis and emotional expression in Remedies.

Opening night 15 August 6pm; exhibition open Tuesday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Hank Reynolds. Photo: Christian Sirois.

M16 x CAB | 40th Anniversary Satellite Exhibition at Civic Art Bureau (until 17 August)

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of M16 Artspace, the M16 x CAB 40th Anniversary Satellite Show commemorates M16’s legacy of high-calibre studio artists and the thousands of artworks that have been produced and exhibited at M16 over the past 40 years. This show brings together the work of three accomplished M16 Studio artists: Lynne Flemons, Nick Offer, and Madeline Cardone, and Studio alumni Savanhdary Vongpoothorn.

Open Wednesday to Sunday 12-5pm.

Bronte Cormican-Jones and Will Lynes at Canberra Glassworks (21 August to 26 October)

Emerging artist Bronte Cormican-Jones responds to the architectural space of the Smokestack Gallery in this solo exhibition that explores the interplay between materials, space and infrastructure. Meanwhile, artist and designer Will Lynes presents Oily Water, a solo exhibition exploring the historical and artistic relationship between glass and painted lettering, rooted in traditional signwriting techniques such as reverse glass painting and gilding, blending art and advertising.

Open Wednesday to Sunday 10am-4pm.

Light Source at Drill Hall Gallery, Australian National University (22 August to 19 October)

Phenomenological experience of expanded cinema meets the immersive possibilities of light projection in this exhibition, showcasing works by artists including Len Lye, Dirk de Bruyn, Mike Leggett, Joan Brassil, Taree Mackenzie, Ross Manning, Deirdre Feeney, Ellis D Fogg, Pia Van Gelder, Hannah Gason, Nicci Haynes and Teaching and Learning Cinema.

Opening night 21 August 6pm; exhibition open Wednesday to Sunday 10am-5pm.

