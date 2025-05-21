Mr Squiggle and K-pop megastars heading to Canberra in 2 new exhibitions

An icon of Australian children’s television, Mr Squiggle, will feature in an upcoming exhibition at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

The Museum acquired the collection of Mr Squiggle’s creator, Norman Hetherington, in April last year, when a small selection of the works went on display. The beloved puppet with a pencil as his nose featured in 41 seasons of the ABC series between 1959 to 1999.

From 4 July this year, visitors will be able to have an up-close and personal encounter with Mr Squiggle through the free exhibition, Mr Squiggle and Friends: The Creative World of Norman Hetherington. Fellow characters Blackboard, Bill Steamshovel and Gus the Snail will also be present, showcasing Hetherington’s creative world.

National Museum Director Katherine McMahon says in a media statement, “We can’t wait to share this exhibition with parents and grandparents who grew up with Mr Squiggle and allow them to reconnect with their childhoods, and to bring along the next generation to experience Norman Hetherington’s particular whimsy, humour and magic.

”The show celebrates one of the most original and creative minds our country has produced,” McMahon adds.

The puppets will be touring nationally at the conclusion of the exhibition in Canberra, which ends on 13 October 2025.

K-pop, K-drama and K-fashion: experience the Korean cultural wave

Following Mr Squiggle’s time in the sun, the National Museum of Australia will host Hallyu! The Korean Wave, an exhibition developed by the Vitoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London, shown exclusively in Australia for the first time.

The show features the iconic cultural moments in South Korea that have taken the globe by storm, including the Oscar’s-winning film, Parasite, hit streaming series Squid Game and singer and rapper PSY, creator of the viral dance tune, ‘Gangnam Style’ (2012).

Hit series ‘Squid Game’, 2021. © Netflix. All rights reserved. Photo: Supplied.

Hallyu! will bring 250 objects, costumes and studio props to Canberra, offering context behind the Korean cultural phenomenon. Visitors can also expect a program of Korean music, dance and food.

”The South Korean cultural juggernaut is one of the most influential movements of our time and has been embraced by audiences around the world,” says McMahon.

“Strap yourselves in for a K-Museum takeover this summer, with a season of ‘Korean-cool’ exhibits, music, dance, food, film – and more!”

Hallyu! The Korean Wave runs from 12 December 2025 to 10 May 2026 at the National Museum of Australia.