News

 > Sponsored

Think planning, Think strategy, Think Digital

A new service offered by Creative Australia offers small and medium arts organisations digital appraisal and development.
11 Jun 2024
Thuy On
Think Digital. Image is a computer generated red outline of a heart on a black background.

All Arts

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

‘I think it’s really important for arts organisations to have an understanding of their current digital capabilities, particularly in the post-COVID landscape where digital programming and ways of working are becoming more and more common. 

‘It helped us to realise and articulate what our goals are in terms of digital works and having online programs – particularly with regards to understanding different accessibility options and how to ensure Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Property (ICIP) is protected, for sensitive cultural material and knowledge that is shared online,’ says Miranda Johnson, the Studio and Public Programs Manager at Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA).

Indeed, Creative Australia has just launched Think Digital, specifically for arts organisations to review their digital capabilities and form a digital strategy. This service is free.

‘It’s designed to be completed collectively by different members of a team, and comprises a number of areas, including ICIP and marketing/communications. It also presents a number of case studies as examples to get you thinking, then asks a series of questions, inviting you to consider, assess and reflect on how you use digital in your organisation,’ explains Johnson. 

But how exactly does it work for the average small or medium arts company looking to maximise its digital capacity?

‘The different modules are completed by different members of the team, although it was helpful to have one person (which was me) overseeing all the modules for continuity,’ says Johnson. ‘We worked on the tool over a week and each module took around 30 minutes to complete. This means it is not too much of a time commitment, but everyone gets a chance to contribute.’

She runs through some of the modules of this digital tool. ‘The accessibility options took us through everything, from websites to the building itself and the physical spaces we use. Questions included those about web content accessibility guidelines, accessibility tools for common programs such as Microsoft Suite, disability action plans and accessibility services like captioned recordings, Auslan interpretation and image descriptions. It invited us to consider what obstacles may have prevented us from implementing accessibility measures and put together some next steps for increasing them.’

The First Nations module also asks users to reflect on how their organisation considers, works with and respects First Nations communities and protocols. 

‘This included questions about using First Nations Cultural and Intellectual Property in the arts and our level of confidence in applying these protocols to digital programs,’ says Johnson. ‘We were invited to consider next steps for understanding ICIP, Reconciliation Action Plans and the Race Discrimination Act, as well as content agreements that ensure cultural materials and knowledge are protected for artists and communities.’

After all the modules have been completed, a final report is generated at the end – a comprehensive overview of digital engagement across all areas of the company, a blueprint of sorts, ‘which can be used to prompt a discussion within the team about what everyone is doing and why, and how we could be more ambitious or work more collaboratively. The report can provide a really good starting point for the development of a digital strategy for your organisation,’ Johnson tells ArtsHub.  PICA was invited to use the prototype as part of the Digital Specialist in Residence program. ‘It gave our Digital Specialist a good understanding and base from which to work, having seen how we currently handle digital and to plan for a future direction,’ says Johnson.

As to the actual aesthetic appeal of the website, she enthusiastically attests to the fact it is user-friendly, simple to navigate and visually appealing. ‘The design helped break down each element to make it less overwhelming and easy to delegate.

‘It’s really exciting that it’s now becoming more widely available, and I would encourage all small/medium organisations to use it, particularly for those that want to develop a digital strategy or understand how they could be using digital tools more effectively.’

Think Digital was launched by Creative Australia on 11 June 2024.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
detail of eye on money.
Opinions & Analysis

Questions raised over ‘Simpler. Fairer. Faster.’ arts funding model

Create NSW has announced a new approach to its arts funding model, but first reactions say it favours competitiveness over…

Gina Fairley
Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 Icon Award winner, Reuben Kaye in Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre. Photo: Claudio Raschella. Kaye is in a black suit set with a low neckline, wearing heavy makeup and his hair sleeked back. He is sitting down with a big smile and gesturing with his hands.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for photographic and writer's awards, new commissions, First Nations recording grants, and more!

Celina Lei
King's Honours Medals.
News

Appalling lack of King's Birthday Honours for the arts

Where are the artists? ArtsHub takes a look at this year's King's List Honours to gauge how the arts were…

Gina Fairley
Close-up of a person's feet as they exercise on stairs at night by jumping into their air.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of Australian arts sector appoints from across the country.

Richard Watts
Photo: SHVETS production, Pexels.
Career Advice

Many arts organisations are seeking communications coordinators – what skills do you actually need?

More than what the job title may suggest, communications coordinators require a vast array of responsibilities and skills, and those…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login