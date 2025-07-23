News

Raising red flags for change: Kait James exhibition

Fearless exhibition opens by Wadawurrung artist Kait James.
23 Jul 2025 14:57
Monique Grbec
Kait James, 'Kait James: Red Flags' 2024. Installation view, Warrnambool Art Gallery. Courtesy of the artist and Neon Parc. Image: Christian Capurro.

Cutting through the winds of winter, Kait James: Red Flags will show at Ararat Gallery TAMA from 2 August to 16 November 2025, curated by Aaron Bradbrook.

A celebration and a confrontation, the exhibition will delight, ignite curiosity and inspire. In conversation, in the gallery on 2 August, 2-4pm, you can hear how James’ iconoclastic arts career evolved from weaving, embroidery and punch needling vintage tea towels to the much-loved and critically acclaimed multidisciplinary practice it is today.

Part of a national tour with NETS Victoria, launched from Warrnambool Art Gallery, Red Flags is the most ambitious solo exhibition to date by Wadawurrung contemporary artist James, whose works combine autobiography, incisive analysis and wry humour.

Supersizing her textile and fibre art practice through new materials and design tools, James creates vivid, provocative works in which the interplay of fabric, yarn, text and colours, in James’ words, ‘reflects the complexity of our shared histories and identities’.

At the heart of the exhibition is a series of pennant flags that carry the local word for Country from each First Nations language group that the touring exhibition visits. For Ararat, the flag reads Tjaa, the Djabwurrung/Djap wurrung word for Country, and the same word used in James’ Wadawurrung language.

Materialising local language through flag-making becomes both a symbol of sovereignty and a signal for cultural change. Building on the importance of visibility and place, these flags disrupt historical narratives that preference a settler perspective and stereotype First Nations culture.

Kait James, 'Kait James: Red Flags' 2024. Installation view, Warrnambool Art Gallery. Courtesy of the artist and Neon Parc. Image: Christian Capurro.
Described by James as a ‘tribute to Traditional Owners’ the flags invite audiences ‘to question what they think they know about the places they live in or visit; and to take the time to learn about those places from the perspective of First Nations people’.

At the other end of the language spectrum, James playfully explores the impact of ‘truth-telling, cultural erasure and the ways history is remembered or forgotten in this country’ through popular internet acronyms. A large white circle occupied by youthful black ceramic activists carry flags blazoned with LOL, FOMO, VIP etc.

James recasts the acronyms through a Blak lens. Following an initial LOL moment, the short-term superficial and the absurdity of language as construct is clear.

Red Flags is a positive and uplifting exhibition exploring how identity is shaped through culture, language and Country. Through bold colours, pop-culture iconography and humour to heal, James is rewriting toxic narratives, and calling for reflection, and respectful cultural dialogue.

This project has been supported by the Australian Government through Creative Australia and the Visions of Australia program as well as receiving development assistance from NETS Victoria’s Exhibition Development Fund, supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria.

Ultimately, as James’ artistic journey unfolds, she hopes ‘that the “red flags” raised through the work will no longer need to be waved’.

Everyone is welcome. Let the winds of spring carry you in.

Kait James: Red Flags is on at Ararat Gallery TAMA from 2 August to 16 November 2025. Kait James will be in conversation with Ararat Gallery TAMA Visual Arts Coordinator Katy Mitchell in the Gallery on Saturday 2 August 2-4pm. Bec Cole, Chair of the Board at NETS Victoria, will deliver an opening address as part of the celebration.

Kait James: Red Flags is a Warrnambool Art Gallery exhibition, curated by Aaron Bradbrook and touring nationally with NETS Victoria. 


Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

