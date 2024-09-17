Invitation for a Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artist to create a permanent commission in new Melbourne urban garden

‘For First People, water is a sacred source of life. The natural flow of water sustains aquatic ecosystems that are central to our spirituality, our social and cultural economy and wellbeing. The rivers are the veins of Country, carrying water to sustain all parts of our sacred landscape.’ 1

In Melbourne this is central to the relationship between Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Peoples and not solely Birrarung/Yarra River, but all the waterways in the region.

Accordingly, an integral part of the emerging new urban garden, Laak Boorndap, will be a waterway. And in that waterway will be a permanently embedded design that honours the importance of the Birrarung to the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people as a lifeblood, a carrier of stories and a place of significance.

Expressions of interest from Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artists to create that landmark commission are now being sought by the Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co).

Laak Boorndap is a central feature of the major transformation currently underway in Melbourne’s arts precinct. Due to open to the public in 2028, the new urban garden will cover 18,000 square metres. Envisioned as a living and ever evolving vibrant natural heart, it will be a place for art, nature, education and performance, and act as a central hub uniting the footprints of such venues as Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and Theatres Building under the Spire, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) International and the brand new The Fox: NGV Contemporary, also scheduled to open in 2028.

The new urban garden’s waterway is intended to reflect the city’s ‘commitment to honouring the history, culture, and artistic expression of First Peoples, and First Peoples’ long tradition of gathering by and caring for Birrarung,’ says MAP Co.

Acknowledging that tradition, it is vital that an authentic artistic voice be instrumental in the creation of the permanent artwork in Laak Boorndap’s waterway and MAP Co is inviting all Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artists to submit their visions for the project.

Key details:

Submission deadline: Thursday 24 October 2024 at 3pm AEST.

Eligibility: Expressions of interest are open to all Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung artists, living

on or off Country (living in Victoria),

Project location: Laak Boorndap, Melbourne Arts Precinct.

For more information and to submit your EOI, please visit Melbourne Arts Precinct.

1. Australia State of the Environment