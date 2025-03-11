How my festival inclusion started with coffee and a yarn

The theme for the 10th edition of Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, set to illuminate the red sands of the Central Desert this April, is ‘Timelessness’.

However, ten years is merely a blip in the 60,000-year old culture that lies at the heart of this unique event. The Festival’s curator, Widjabul Wiyebal woman Rhoda Roberts AO, is a passionate advocate for the idea of cultural sharing, emphasising that storytelling is an enduring tradition meant for everyone.

Roberts is passionate about this year’s theme, describing it as one that “echoes the urgent need to honour the legacy of culture and the stories that connect us all across time”. She explains that Parrtjima is more than just an arts festival, calling it a “platform for cultural revival and empowerment”.

This sentiment is shared by Balanggarra and Yolŋu artist Molly Hunt, who first met Roberts at last year’s Gama Festival in the Top End. “It all started with a campfire, a coffee and a yarn,” Hunt tells ArtsHub.

“I happened to bump into Rhoda Roberts; we would be having a coffee by this campfire every morning and then we started yarning. I talked about what I do, and she talked about what she does, and then she invited me to be a part of Parrtjima Festival. That’s what these events are all about – just connecting with people you haven’t met before.”

From animations to projections – what to see at Parrtjima 2025

Installation view, Parrtjima 2024. Image: Supplied.

Parrtjima 2025 will showcase the works of more than 20 First Nations artists across six major installations, alongside over 100 performers and special guests spanning music, comedy, art, workshops, talks and more.

Hunt has been commissioned to create one of four signature light installations, which will be unveiled on 4 April. Reflecting on the theme of ‘Timelessness’, she explains: “I guess timelessness to me – and how I incorporate it into all my artworks – is about intergenerational strength.

“When I think of timelessness, that’s what I think about is the strength and power that’s been passed on, and is always there, even when life seems to swallow us.”

Titled Three Generations of Station Women, Hunt’s illuminated narrative combines animation and comic-book style illustration, offering a cinematic experience enhanced by an original soundtrack composed by Australian actor and fellow Kimberly man, Mark Coles Smith.

The work celebrates the empowerment and strength of three generations of Aboriginal station women from the remote Kimberly region.

“Revered as the backbone of their communities, these women held families together with their wisdom, strength and love,” Hunt explains.

“My grandfather was an Aboriginal stockman, and his stories are incredible. But with this story, I wanted to uplift First Nation women, who are the backbones of station life – to tell their station story.

“We’re in a time, in Australia, where they are shining the light on more women, which is awesome. But, then you think, what about the black women? So, I’m hoping this animation will bring more of a light to the Kimberley tradition,” Hunt adds.

Parrtjima brings new and old storytelling together

As a child, Hunt says she dreamed of seeing characters who looked like her in books, comics, and animations. While her work now fills that gap for Aboriginal youth today, her storytelling journey actually began as a journalist.

With an accomplished career at ABC, 10 News, Junkee Media and Vogue Australia, Hunt’s passion for truth-telling has always been central to her work. “Journalism is just storytelling with a more neutral element, and I love that,” says Hunt, “but it really suppressed my creative side. It can leave you feeling a burnt out and a bit jaded about stories.”

However, it was the pandemic that prompted Hunt to return home to the Kimberley and focus on her career as both an illustrator and mural painter, regularly facilitating murals to engage youth on Country.

“I’m just the tool. This is something that young kids can own. And it’s their artwork. It’s their design. I’m all self-taught so now I’m trying to pass on what I do,” says Hunt.

Hunt’s illustrations have captured the attention of major brands, including The Body Shop, Google, TikTok, Platypus and FIFA. She also made her debut as a comic writer with Dreamwalker, the first-ever Blak female Kimberley superhero story.

However, Hunt describes her inclusion in Parrtjima as a milestone in her career.

Why is cultural learning in new ways important?

Like many of us heading to Alice Springs (Mparntwe) for the festival, this will be Hunt’s first Parrtjima.

“Parrtjima is one of those events where you can really, truly experience historical cultural stories from different people from all over – it’s like a melting pot of connections, and these stories can be told in many different ways, from music and animations to light works,” Hunt says.

“That’s just how First Nations people have been for thousands of years – we’ve always been storytellers, and now we’re in a position to be telling our stories in different formats.”

Alongside Hunt’s animations, still year’s illuminated artworks feature renowned artists Bobby West Tjupurrula (a Papunya Tula artist and winner of the 2011 National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Award), senior wati man Lyall Giles and a collaboration by artists from Alice Springs’ three estate groups – Antulye, Irlpme, and Mparntwe – creating this year’s festival Gateway.

Hunt continues: “To have the opportunity, not only to be an artist at Parrtjima, but also the ability to share what I know and bring some exposure and awareness to East Kimberley and East Arnhem Land, to tell Kimberley stories, is a real honour.

“It’s just so important to have these events, for people from all around to come and look at all this deadly mob, at what everyone’s doing and to listen to us and respect us.”

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light will illuminate Alice Springs (Mparntwe) from 4–13 April 2025.

This is a free event. Registrations to attend Parrtjima 2025 are now open.