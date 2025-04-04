Darwin Symphony Orchestra prepares for its first regional NT tour in a decade

For the first time in a decade, Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) is taking the whole Orchestra on the road for an NT Tour.



From 8-13 April, the Orchestra is performing in Katherine (located at the convergence of the traditional lands of the Jawoyn, Dagoman and Wardaman Peoples), Jurnkkurakurr/Tennant Creek and Mparntwe/Alice Springs, each concert featuring both new and longstanding collaborations with local musicians in a large-scale celebration of Territory talent.



DSO will perform alongside special guest and local musician Gypsy Schmidt in Katherine (where the Orchestra will help celebrate the grand opening of the Balang T E Lewis Amphitheatre at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre) and in Tennant Creek with multi award-winning musician Dr Shellie Morris AO, in a debut performance of new songs from a collaboration with Warumungu women Rosemary Plummer, Marlene Plummer and Miriam Frank, with new arrangements by DSO Composer in Residence Netanela Mizrahi.

A local children’s choir will also take the stage in Tennant Creek to perform a celebration of the Warumungu language, bringing to life the deep connection between people and Country through music.

Alice Springs residents and visitors can enjoy two distinct shows, from the Saturday performance under the night sky at Parrtjima to performances of familiar classical favourites in small ensembles for DSO Deconstructed with the Alice Springs World Chamber Orchestra at Araluen Arts Centre on Sunday afternoon.



Performances will include Gurrulwa Guligi (‘Big Wind’) by Larrakia Elder Dr Bilawara Lee OAM and Mizrahi: new music reflecting on the impact of Cyclone Tracy 50 years after the devastating event on Christmas Day 1974, alongside a suite of orchestral favourites, from canonical classics by Brahms and Prokofiev to a range of popular and dramatic film score extracts.

“We’re so excited to be going on tour for the first time in 10 years – it will be magical!” says DSO Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Jonathan Tooby, who is leaving the Orchestra in late 2025 (but not before he conducts their final concert of the year, Symphony of the Soul on Saturday 6 December).

The last time DSO hit the road was in 2015, when the Orchestra decamped from its base of operations at Charles Darwin University (DCU) on Larrakia Country to Miwatj/East Arnhem Land.

Taking 63 musicians, 15 staff and production crew and all the necessary instruments and staging equipment over 1000 kilometres across the Territory is a mammoth – and costly – undertaking, which makes the DSO’s upcoming regional tour all the more impressive.

As Tooby told ArtsHub late last year, “I just did a single flight, a one-way flight [between Darwin and Alice], which was $800 because Qantas has a monopoly on that route. Even if you bought six months in advance, it’s crazy. So yeah, if you multiply that by 70 or 80 players, and it suddenly gets frighteningly expensive, not to mention hotel accommodation and all the rest of it.”

That said, he agreed, in unused excerpts from an earlier interview for our coverage of the DSO’s then-newly announced 2025 season, that the DSO – despite having Darwin in its name – is the Orchestra of the entire Northern Territory.

“Absolutely,” he said, adding that touring the NT had been on his wish list – and on that of Kate Stephens, DSO’s General Manager – since he started at the Orchestra in 2018.

Returning to this month’s Territory tour, Tooby says the repertoire the DSO will be playing at its four regional performances will be exciting for both the Orchestra and local artists and audiences.

“One of the things we’re so excited to be doing on this tour is collaborating with local artists from each community. Alongside this, we’re bringing some terrific orchestral classics from Brahms to Prokofiev, but also some wonderful favourites like Star Wars and the music from Frozen and The Lord of the Rings,” he says.

“We are also very, very excited to be sharing a commission by the Orchestra in 2024, which is Gurrulwa Guligi (‘Big Wind’), a collaboration between Larrakia Elder, Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee and composed by Netanela Mizrahi – a really insightful depiction of the events of Christmas Eve in 1974,” Tooby concludes.

