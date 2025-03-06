Over 150 works from the NGV to be showcased in substantial new exhibition: Floribunda (2025)

Bunjil Place Gallery in Narre Warren will host a new exhibition curated by David Sequeira opening 29 March 2025. The exhibition title, Floribunda, is a combination of the Latin words for ‘abundance’ and ‘flower’. With one of the largest loans in its history, NGV will provide an abundance of flowers to Floribunda with over 150 works to be showcased.

The exhibition will display the entanglement between humans and flowers, how both are connected through life, religious rituals, death, romance and, of course, art. The wealth of florals taking over Bunjil Place Gallery at the end of the month is a prominent display of the NGV’s focus on partnering with Victorian public galleries to share permanent collection treasures with a variety of audiences.

Sequeira has curated a wide array of mediums depicting the persistence of flowers throughout art and history. Floribunda‘s featured works will include paintings, prints, fashion, jewellery and installation art, created and designed by the likes of Akira Isogawa, Arthur Streeton, Jim Dine, Margaret Preston and Yves Saint Laurent.

Yves Saint Laurent, Paris (couture house) and Yves Saint Laurent (designer) ‘Evening dress’, 1995 autumn-winter 1995-96. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne, Gift of Krystyna Campbell-Pretty and the Campbell-Pretty Family through the Australian Government’s Cultural Gifts Program, 2017 © Yves Saint Laurent. Image: Supplied.

In his own artistic practice, Sequeira is no stranger to working across mediums, engaging with colour and exploring history through art. As a curator, he pays attention to the intersections between objects and time, as seen in his dedication to exploring the unbroken marriage between people and flowers throughout history in Floribunda. He is an acclaimed artist with solo exhibitions showcased across galleries in Australia and international residencies to his name.

“My first love as an artist and a curator is being with people as they create a place for art in their lives. It is a joy and an honour to be the link between Bunjil Place’s audience and the collections of the National Gallery of Victoria. I visited the NGV as a seven-year-old and I could not believe that there was an entire building dedicated to art. I never imagined that more than 50 years later that I would be working with that same collection to curate Floribunda,” he says.

‘Floribunda’ features

Studio Peter King has designed the exhibition in Bunjil Place Gallery around the theme of a blooming rose unfolding. At its centre, the showcase will feature work from celebrated Japanese flower artist Azuma Makoto. After a 2023 Australian debut at the NGV Triennial, Makoto’s Block Flowers (2023), from the A Chaotic Garden project (2023) will again be on loan. The art, consisting of 130 plant specimens, will be displayed, suspended in resin.

Azuma Makoto ‘Block flowers’ 2023 from the ‘A Chaotic Garden’ project 2023. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Commissioned by the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Purchased with funds donated by Bagôt Gjergja Foundation, Andrew Penn AO and Kallie Blauhorn, Michael Buxton AM and Janet Buxton, Paul and Samantha Cross, Anthony and Clare Cross, Cameron Oxley and Bronwyn Ross, and Woods5 Foundation, 2024 © Azuma Makoto. Image: Supplied.

A suite of 10 paintings by multidisciplinary visual artist, Wadawurrung woman, Dr Deanne Gilson will also be showcased.

Deanne Gilson ‘Before Joseph Banks Our Baskets and Plants Held Sacred Knowledge 2022. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

Paolo Sebastian, Adelaide (fashion house) and Paul Vasileff (designer) ‘Dress’ 2016 from ‘The Snow Maiden’ collection, autumn–winter 2016. National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Purchased, Victorian Foundation for Living Australian Artists, 2019. Image: Supplied.

Floribunda is at Bunjil Place Gallery between Saturday 29 March 2025 and Sunday 20 July 2025. Read more.