New urban garden, Laak Boorndap, revealed for Melbourne Arts Precinct

Melbourne’s arts precinct will soon have a new green heart following the construction of Laak Boorndap (pronounced Lark-Born-Darp and meaning “Heaven’s Beauty”), an urban garden designed by the Melbourne studio of international design practice Hassell, together with New York’s SO-IL.

Working with internationally renowned horticulturalists Nigel Dunnett and James Hitchmough, together with plant expert Jac Semmler from Melbourne company, Super Bloom, Hassell and SO-IL’s plans for Laak Boorndap were revealed on Monday (2 September 2024).

Laak Boorndap, which will be planted entirely on an elevated deck, will be the centrepiece of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project, plans for which were first announced in June 2018.

Other major elements of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation include the construction of a new gallery, The Fox: NGV Contemporary (named after philanthropists Lindsay Fox AC and Paula Fox AO, following their $100 million donation towards the project) and the $241 million redevelopment of Arts Centre Melbourne.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries and Minister for Development Victoria, Colin Brooks, said in a statement on Monday: ‘Laak Boorndap will reshape the precinct and bring together nature, culture, art and design – creating a new destination for our city that will attract millions of visitors a year.’

The garden’s name was bestowed by Traditional Owner, Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Language Elder Aunty Gail Smith, to honour the place that the garden will create for all. The naming of the garden is seen as a key step in grounding visitors on Wurundjeri Country and growing representation of First Peoples cultures across the Arts Precinct.

As Smith explained: ‘It’s not just a placename, it brings Sky Country, the heavens and everyone back together on sacred ground.’

Designed to support community wellbeing and connection, the new parklands will wrap around and connect the new The Fox: NGV Contemporary, NGV International, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and Theatres Building, and the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre.

Taking advantage of Melbourne’s relatively mild winters, Laak Boorndap’s gardens have been designed to flourish year-round, ensuring it is ever-changing and continually fostering biodiversity.

The new park will showcase a dynamic and multilayered planting design using a mix of native and introduced species, including carefully selected trees, perennials, grasses and flora. Visitors will be able to enjoy six different areas of thematic planting within the garden that intersect and celebrate the natural composition of Australian landscape, as well as a relaxing waterway and a range of artworks, including new commissions by First Peoples.

A render of Laak Boorndap, soon to be built as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation. Image: MAP Co.

Laak Boorndap will also be home to significant contemporary sculptures from the collections of Arts Centre Melbourne and the NGV (several such sculptures are currently on loan to Heide Museum of Modern Art and McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery until Laak Boorndap is completed) and open to the public both day and night.

Katrina Sedgwick, Director and CEO of Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation, said: ‘We’ve reached two extraordinary milestones with the final design and naming of the garden – Laak Boorndap. This space will be more than a garden – it is really a creative act that delivers biodiversity, beauty and social connection in a way that is diverse and ever-changing.

‘Planted for year-round beauty, but designed for climate change resilience and biodiversity, this new garden will become a destination in and of itself, building connectivity and wellbeing for visitors, workers and residents alike,’ she said.

Once open, Laak Boorndap will also form a new pedestrian pathway that will change how the Melbourne Arts Precinct – and Southbank as a whole – is accessed by visitors, residents, students and workers.

Built over Sturt Street between City Road and Southbank Boulevard, the garden provides a quick, accessible and safe connection from the city directly from Princes Bridge through to Southbank Boulevard and the Arts Precinct.

The transformation of Melbourne Arts Precinct has been a long time coming, with Victoria’s former Baillieu Government originally flagging plans for the precinct’s future in 2011, with the Melbourne Arts Precinct Blueprint subsequently launched in 2014.

Construction of Laak Boorndap is due to commence in 2026, with the gardens expected to open in 2028.