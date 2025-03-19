Fremantle International Street Arts Festival announces a fiery line-up for 2025

After humble beginnings in 1999, Fremantle International Street Arts Festival (FISAF) has made a name for itself over the years. Stamped onto the Western Australia calendar the Festival arrives annually each Easter long weekend to create a spectacle in the city of Fremantle. This year, to celebrate its 25th anniversary, FISAF has a hefty line-up of over 70 artists, bringing together international performers and Australian acts, in a showcase of global creativity.

As always, the Festival is free and family-friendly, but the recently released program has something new in store for this year. At FISAF 2025, France’s Compagnie Bilbobasso’s Amor will premiere in Western Australia as the headlining act, bringing fire and tango to the long weekend. The FISAF team are delighted that Amor’s pyrotechnics, passion and Argentinian tango will join its After Dark program as the Festival grows its program into the night.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amor by Compagnie Bilbobasso to this year’s Festival line-up, where audiences can entangle themselves in a captivating love story and argument, featuring explosions and dances with fire right here in Fremantle,” says Festival Creative Producer Brendan Coleman. “This year’s line-up truly captures the essence of FISAF’s transformative street arts experience, which we have proudly delivered to the public for the past 25 years.”

‘Living Sculptures: How the Birds Got Their Colours’ will be performed at FISAF 2025. Photo: Lexi Spooner.

More from the program

Kicking off the Festival at noon on Good Friday, FISAF performances will take over eight of Fremantle’s iconic venues and roam the city’s streets throughout the day and into the evening.

If you do visit the Festival to see who is roaming, you may spot some colourful puppets on stilts that stand over two metres tall. These puppets, made by Canadian Street Theatre Company, Imagicario, are said to be inspired by fictional biodiversity.



The Dreamtime story, Living Sculptures: How the Birds Got Their Colours, created by Queensland’s Arc Circus Co, will return to WA for an acrobatic display in Fremantle’s Esplanade Park. The Indigenous-led acrobatic group promises performances full of movement and storytelling.

And making their Australian debut, Japanese Double-Dutch group, Haribow, are known for their energy, skill and viral audition on Britain’s Got Talent in 2024, which earned them the famed Golden Buzzer. Haribow is heading over to Fremantle in April to put their skills on show.

The full program is now available on FISAF’s website.