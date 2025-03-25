International artwork spotlights a council’s disregard of own public art policy

When it comes to iconic public art in Australia, there is already quite an impressive list on hand.

Judy Watson’s bara sculpture above Bennelong Point/Dubbagullee in Sydney is one significant example. Or Lindy Lee’s ‘giant egg’ – The Life of Stars on permanent display outside the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in Adelaide (a work that could now be seen as a precursor to Lee’s recently unveiled Ouroboros commission for the National Gallery of Australia).

But this year, one of Western Australia’s largest local government councils is hoping its 2024 acquisition of The Boonji Spaceman sculpture by US artist Brendan Murphy, will command similar levels of admiration.

Last year, the City of Perth Council accepted The Boonji Spaceman work as a gift from the artist, who is an internationally recognised self-taught painter and sculptor currently based in Florida in the US.

As his website states, Murphy’s work blends “abstract and figurative forms to reveal meaning with deeper contemplations through his sculpture and painting pieces” – a style that has allowed him to build a large international following with high-profile collectors including Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Larry Page and Warren Buffet.

However, the City of Perth’s decision to accept one of Murphy’s Boonji Spaceman sculptures has drawn the ire of some in the Perth arts community, who cannot understand the rationale behind the Council’s decision in relation to the values and objectives set out in its own public art policy.

Questions to answer on Council’s commitment to local artists

While no images of the City of Perth’s own Boonji Spaceman sculpture have been released, upon its announcement of the work’s acquisition in June last year, the Council promoted it as a seven-metre tall, 1365-kilogram chrome metallic sculpture of an astronaut figure.

It was also framed as a fitting tribute to Perth as ‘The City of Light’ – in reference to the description made by US astronaut John Glenn in 1962 when he flew over WA in the Friendship 7 spacecraft and witnessed the beams of light from Perth residents who had turned on their houselights especially for his flyover.

In celebrating the decision of the artist to gift his astronaut figure artwork to the City of Perth – which is estimated to be worth $1 million – Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas commented on what he felt was a natural alignment between Murphy’s sculpture and City of Perth’s vision.

“It is such a great fit for Perth, our City of Light origin story and astronaut John Glenn. I’m not surprised Brendan Murphy thought of us instantly,” Zempilas said at the time.

But for Perth-based arts worker and former City of Perth Arts and Cultural Development Coordinator Helen Curtis, this rationale is nowhere near sufficient justification for the Council choosing what she describes as an unoriginal work by an international artist that has no proper connection to the place on which it will stand.

Curtis is currently leading the Save the Kebab (a nickname given to the Ore Obelisk) advocacy group, a campaign to call for the restoration of this City of Perth public artwork, which is currently in storage awaiting repair. She says the local community deserves better transparency from the City of Perth, which must properly explain the process behind the acquisition of Murphy’s work, including how its choice aligns with its Public Art and Cultural Collections policies.

As Curtis tells ArtsHub, “There are many things about this process that have concerned me, but one of the biggest is the fact that the work [The Boonji Spaceman] does not reflect the objectives of the City’s public art policy.”

Curtis first points to City of Perth’s Council Policy 4.8 on Public Art (2023), which outlines its public art policy statement, principles, roles, responsibilities and criteria.

“Literally the first point in that Policy Statement says the City’s public art acquisitions must provide an opportunity to showcase Perth’s unique identity and diverse community.

“But how exactly does The Boonji Spaceman do that, when there are already four other similar Spaceman sculptures in London, Oslo and Dubai? How can it showcase the unique identity of Perth when it is part of a series of works that can already be seen in these other international cities?” Curtis adds.

The arts worker is also worried about the lack of due process adopted by the Council in accepting the gifted work from the artist last year.

“In clause five of the Policy it states that the “management and delivery of public art [must be] guided and assisted by the expert advice of professionals who are members of the [City’s] Culture and Arts Advisory Group and Elders Advisory Group”.

“To my knowledge, neither of those advisory groups were consulted about this acquisition,” Curtis says.

A Council Meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (25 March). Curtis has requested the opportunity to attend the meeting with a list of pre-submitted questions to be read aloud during Public Question Time on behalf of the Save the Kebab advocacy group and other members of the community. The questions range from queries about the removal of the Ore Obelisk and the installation of The Boonji Spaceman to general ones about public artwork decommissioning, and policy and strategy alignment.

Council’s budget allocations for artwork’s installation also unclear

Another big question surrounding the acquisition of this soon-to-be unveiled public artwork relates to the Council’s budget allocation for The Boonji Spaceman’s installation costs – for work that is scheduled to happen in coming months.

According to City of Perth’s June 2024 Ordinary Meeting Minutes, it was decided that $250,000 would be allocated to the cost of transporting and installing The Boonji Spaceman as a public artwork – an amount based on a quote of $171,580 supplied by Brendan Murphy’s Perth gallerist, Gullotti Galleries.

The Meeting Minutes state, “The [$171,580] quote [from Gullotti Galleries] includes international air freight, artists’ engineer costs (sculpture preparation, travel and accommodation), installation costs, insurance and an unveiling event for an official handover to City of Perth, requested by the artist.”

It adds, “The quote … does not include legal costs associated with the Deed of Transfer/Donation, site preparation and foundation works, traffic/pedestrian management, sculpture cleaning on arrival, lighting and small-scale signage. These costs will be additional to the quote and be incurred by City of Perth.”

When contacted for comment, however, a City of Perth spokesperson clarified in a statement that the $250,000 budget allocation for the work’s installation would instead be used for: “crating, international freight and transport, associated port fees, taxes and duties, transportation of the work within Western Australia, assembly of the work, including creation of armatures to ensure structural compliance and safety, installation of the artwork, Traffic Management Plan, Pedestrian Management Plan, Noise Management Plan, cleaning of the artwork and insurances”.

No mention of costs incurred as a result of an “unveiling event for an official handover to City of Perth, requested by the artist” or “travel and accommodation” fees were included in this statement.

ArtsHub will continue to follow this story as further details of its acquisition process, budget allocations and the outcome of the 25 March Council Meeting come to light.