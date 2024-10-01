Eat your art out at Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024

The cultural smörgåsbord that is the Melbourne Fringe Festival returns for its 42nd year from 1-20 October 2024, celebrating independent, tasty, tangy and provocative art.

From traditional venues such as theatres, studios and galleries to public spaces and private homes, this year’s program features a strikingly flavoured foodie theme. Audiences are encouraged to ‘Eat Your Art Out’, whether attending ticketed performances at The Festival Hub, Trades Hall, or at one of the many venues across the city, or participating in one of the 55 free events happening throughout the Festival’s 20 days.

Melbourne Fringe’s Civic Commission project, COOKED, presents a series of events at Federation Square. Featuring the installation of an architecturally-designed hot plate stage, Fed Square’s amphitheatre will be transformed into a public dining and performance space, where audiences can gather around the barbecue to eat, drink and enjoy live performances.

COOKED begins on 1 October with the free event, Seasoning the Grill, a deadly combination of traditional and contemporary First Nations-led food and performance art. Evenings will transform into COOKED: Hot Nights as artists and chefs take over the COOKED barbecue for performances and dinners.

The foodie theme continues with fan favourite Pony Cam, fresh from a triumphant season at Edinburgh Fringe, presenting its new show FEAST at the Substation. Audiences can expect an intimate dinner party of transgressive delights – a saucy spectacle served up where food and performance art intersect.



Partnerships with two iconic Melbourne institutions, the Queen Victoria Market (QVM) and Melbourne Museum, have resulted in two tasty art events: Fringe Flavours Night Market, where audiences can savour Fringe artists as they take over the popular night time feast at QVM, and Nocturnal: Food for Thought, an amuse-bouche of bite-sized performances paired with talks, tours, music and adults-only access to Melbourne Museum after hours.

Other program highlights include the Pulse program, a boundary-pushing program featuring highlights in circus, dance, theatre, cabaret and experimental while visual art aficionados can check out Design Fringe, a showcase of the striking and unconventional.

Returning is the annual Deadly Fringe program, a selection of works celebrating First Nations creatives.



The Melbourne Fringe menu is not restricted solely to local produce, with the Fringe Focus Taiwan program back in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Republic of China (Taiwan).

For children, the XS program offers contemporary work that taps into a universe of magic, adventure and transformation – and speaking of magic, Free Fairy Floss is a one-off outdoor event where performer Niow dances with this sticky, spun treat while flying high above a public square.

Before audiences devour these delicious events, however, the 2024 Festival serves up a creative entrée in the form of the Opening Night Gala at the historic Capitol Theatre, where guests will mingle with the crème de la crème of the independent arts scene while enjoying a variety showcase of Fringe acts. Acknowledging this year’s theme of ‘Eat Your Art Out,’ the dress code for the Gala is ‘Culinary Couture’. Whether it’s chef’s whites or an inflatable hot dog costume, this is a chance to show off your best food-themed finery.

As well as a range of artistic flavours, this year’s Melbourne Fringe is all about taking time to be together. The shows on offer might be spicy, saucy and unpredictable, but breaking bread – as well as other treats – together exemplifies cultural democracy at its tastiest best.

As Creative Director and CEO Simon Abrahams explains, “Melbourne Fringe has a little of everything, for absolutely everyone. It’s a melting pot of art forms and ideas, sitting right at the heart of our culture and pushing at the boundaries of artistic possibility. You’ll witness things you’ve never seen before alongside familiar names and faces that you’re guaranteed to love.

“In this moment in time, Melbourne Fringe offers both a sanctuary and a provocation – we’ve got mind-blowing, risk-taking art that will entertain your socks off while reflecting our world today, showcasing both seasoned and emerging artists who truly know their craft. Our Festival is Melbourne’s chance to express itself, inviting everyone to see the world differently, hear new perspectives and feel something live, visceral and urgent.”

What are you waiting for? Dinner is served!

The Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024 program is out now.