Beyond the exhibit: How Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is reimagining what a museum can be

The CEO of MoPOP is heading to REMIX Summit Sydney to share her insights into ways cultural institutions can stay relevant through innovation, inclusion and immersive storytelling.
20 May 2025 16:26
David Burton
The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit, Sydney. Pictured are the main buildings of MoPOP: the architecture is inspired by the energy, movement and fluidity of the arts; a visually impactful image showing a series of interconnected buildings adorned in aluminum shingles in white, red and blue, which have a flowing, fabric-like quality to them.

The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit Sydney. Image: MoPOP.

When Michele Y. Smith arrives in Australia this June, she’ll bring the bold ethos of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle’s immersive temple to music, film, fashion, gaming and more, with her.

As CEO of MoPOP – founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen – Smith leads one of the most dynamic cultural institutions in the world. Designed by architect Frank Gehry, the Museum’s distinctive building and forward-thinking exhibitions have redefined what a museum experience can be.

“MoPOP is more than a museum – it’s a cultural catalyst,” says Smith, who will deliver a keynote at REMIX Summit Sydney 2025. “Unlike traditional museums that focus on fine arts or historical artefacts, we embrace the full breadth of pop culture. Our audience is passionate and multigenerational. They want to see themselves reflected in the stories we tell.”

That idea of storytelling – accessible, interactive and always evolving – is central to MoPOP’s approach. Smith will speak at REMIX on Beyond the Exhibit: Harnessing Innovation for Global Impact in Cultural Institutions, exploring how MoPOP uses brand partnerships, travelling exhibitions, micro-philanthropy and technology to reach wider audiences  and stay relevant.

One example is their new exhibition, Never Turn Back: Echoes of African American Music, which uses soundscapes, interactive installations and archival footage to immerse visitors in the cultural legacy of gospel, blues, jazz and soul.

“We’re not just putting objects in a room – we’re creating spaces where people can feel, listen, and connect,” Smith says. “We want to make history unforgettable and culture participatory.”

At REMIX, Smith is looking forward to exchanging ideas with leaders across Australia’s cultural sector. “From funding shifts to questions of inclusion, we’re all navigating similar terrain,” she says. “I’m excited to share our journey at MoPOP, but just as keen to learn from others tackling these big questions.”

About REMIX Summit Sydney

REMIX Summit Sydney brings together leaders at the intersection of culture, technology and entrepreneurship. Held 12–13 June 2025 at the Australian National Maritime Museum and Luna Park Sydney, this year’s event features speakers from MoPOP, ACMI, Musée d’Orsay, BBC Studios, Australian War Memorial, Creative Australia and more.

Both in-person and on-demand digital tickets are available.

ArtsHub readers receive 25% off with the code AH25. Learn more at REMIX Summit Sydney.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

