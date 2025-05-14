News

5 reasons why running your own performing arts school might be your best career move yet

Channel your love for the performing arts in a new direction, and nurture the creative dreams of the next generation of young artists, by becoming a Stagecoach Australian franchisee.
14 May 2025 9:12
David Burton
Help young people flourish and thrive as artists, while taking your own passion for the performing arts in a new direction as a Stagecoach Performing Arts Australian franchisee.

Performing Arts

Photo: Stagecoach Performing Arts.

If you’re an artist or performer looking to take the reins of your creative future, running a performing arts school has many benefits. Starting from ground zero can be incredibly overwhelming, but Stagecoach Performing Arts – a professional, part-time performing arts school for young people aged four to 18 – has developed ingenious solutions that help artists.

Operating as a franchise model, artists can become part of the Stagecoach network, joining over 3000 schools across eight countries around the world (including seven in Australia to date and receive support from professional, reputable resources).

Transforming from a freelancing sole trader to a director of a performing arts school results in a career that combines creative expression, community impact and professional growth. Here are five reasons why becoming a Stagecoach franchisee may be the next arts move you’re looking for.

1. Creative fulfilment through teaching and mentorship

At the heart of every Stagecoach school is a creative who wants to give back. School directors lead from the front, helping students discover their voice, confidence, and individuality. Whether your background is in theatre, music, dance or design, running your own Stagecoach franchise allows you to pass on your skills and foster young talent – all while staying active in your artform. That kind of legacy doesn’t come with most 9-5 jobs. 

2. Community and contribution

Performing arts schools aren’t a soulless business: they become pillars of local community life, spaces where children thrive, families connect and the arts are made accessible. Teaching artists create spaces where children thrive, families connect and the arts are made accessible. For working artists, that means a growth in professional and personal networks that allow for a reciprocal relationship between you and your community, coupled with personal fulfillment and an engaging and stimulating new career.

3. Work-life balance with personal alignment

Arts professionals often find themselves juggling multiple gigs, odd hours and financial uncertainty. Stagecoach offers something different: the ability to create your schedule, run your own show and align your work with your lifestyle. Many franchisees are parents, mid-career professionals, or creatives rethinking what sustainability looks like – and they’ve found a better rhythm in their new role.

4. Creative independence with a safety net

Starting a business can be intimidating, but artists working with Stagecoach aren’t doing it alone. The school’s established brand, proven systems and ongoing training give you a strong foundation – all the while letting you still lead creatively. You hire your own team, shape your school’s atmosphere and bring your flair to the forefront, all while backed by a network that understands and nurtures the arts.

5. Professional growth and long-term stability

For many artists, ‘longevity’ and ‘security’ can feel like a fantasy. But Stagecoach has a track record of helping franchisees grow – not just artistically, but financially. Some grow into multi-school operators. Others use the Stagecoach opportunity as a springboard to grow into broader creative entrepreneurship. With support in operations, marketing and curriculum, becoming Stagecoach franchisee is a genuine career pathway – not just a side hustle.

Learn more about becoming a Stagecoach Performing Arts franchisee.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

