16 unexpected takes on ‘mother and child’

When we consider art’s most famous celebrations of ‘mother and child’, they are undoubtedly caught up in another time. Think Renaissance great, Leonardo Da Vinci’s Madonna Litta (c.1490), which depicts Mary breastfeeding baby Jesus, or Claude Monet’s Madame Monet and Child (1875), a painting of his wife in the idyllic rural setting of Argenteuil. Or perhaps Mary Cassatt’s version, again taking a more everyday tone than one of religiosity.

It is this everyday tone, and a celebration of form, that today sees the traditional genre being rethought through popular culture, such as Margaret Atwood’s novels, #KnowMyName equality advocacy across collections, to IVF and Tinder as vehicles for women to have more empowerment over their bodies and choices.

ArtsHub similarly shifts its gaze towards images that celebrate maternal connections in a contemporary language, moving from painting to sculpture, street art, photography and installation art, and putting Australian artists in a global context of this timeless genre.

16 contemporary takes on mother and child

Marikit Santiago, ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ (2023), Finalist in the 2023 Archibald Prize. Image: Courtesy the Art Gallery of NSW and the artist.

1. Marikit Santiago

Filipina-Australian Marikit Santiago loves painting her children. She won the 2020 Sulman Prize with a painting of them, and is a three-time finalist with her entry in this year’s Archibald with the painting, Hallowed Be Thy Name (2023) – painted with the assistance of her children.

Sam Jinks ‘The Deposition’ 2017, shown in NGV’s ‘Hyper Real’ exhibition. Photo: ArtsHub.

2. Sam Jinks

Australian artist Sam Jinks first worked as an illustrator and only started making sculptural works during a stint in the film industry. His hyperrealistic representations are made using clay casts and poured silicone and latex. He uses a scale of less than 1:1, which reinforces a sense of vulnerability in his figures, and he is particularly interested in the phases of life. His mother makes the clothes for many of his sculptures, while his son has posed for some pieces. In The Deposition, an older woman comforts a younger man, who sits at her feet. While it is unsure whether it is a mother and child, the emotion befits a deep relationship of care.

Banksy, ‘Don’t Forget Your Scarf Dear’. Image: Visit banksy.co.uk.

3. Banksy

The original version of Don’t Forget Your Scarf Dear (2009-05 Spray Paint Bristol, UK) appeared in an exhibition in Bristol, titled Banksy Versus Bristol Museum. It was created as a sepia print in an old-fashioned frame. In it we see a loving mother taking care of her son, no matter what he is doing or what he looks like. This artwork was recreated on the streets; however, it is unclear whether it was done by Banksy, or someone trying to be him. It has also been widely ‘lifted’ and used in merchandise. An exhibition of Banksy’s work is currently on show at QueensPlaza in Brisbane.

Barbara Hepworth, ‘Mother and Child’ 1934, Collection of Wakefield Art Gallery, Wakefield. Image: WikiArt, Fair Use; Barbara Hepworth © Bowness.

4. Barbara Hepworth

The sculptures of British artist Barbara Hepworth were recently shown at Heide Museum of Modern Art in Melbourne. While Mother and Child (1934) was not included in the Australian exhibition, it is typical of her forms with their undulating, biomorphic shape. The work suggests a reclining mother and a child held in her embrace. It was carved from Cumberland alabaster, and was created using a technique called ‘direct carving’, which means the form is dictated by the material rather than a model.

The motif of the mother and child recurs frequently in Hepworth’s work from the late 1920s and early 1930s. The sculptor made this the same year she became the mother of triplets with Ben Nicholson.

Del Kathryn Barton, ‘You are what is most beautiful about me, a self-portrait with Kell and Arella’ (2008). Winning artwork of the 2008 Archibald Prize. Image: Courtesy the artist, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery and the Art Gallery of NSW.

5. Del Kathryn Barton

Del Kathryn Barton won her first Archibald prize in 2008 with this portrait titled, You are what is most beautiful about me, a self-portrait with Kell and Arella. Barton didn’t consider herself maternal but, as she explained, the title is a reference to ‘the profound “in-loveness” all mothers have for their children’.

‘My son Kell, and daughter, Arella, are my eternal joy and love … always inspiring and challenging me in the deepest and most vital way,’ she said at the time.

Patricia Piccinini, installation view of ‘Big Mother’ as seen in her survey exhibition ‘Curious Affection’ at Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art in 2018. Collection of Art Gallery of SA. Photo: ArtsHub.

6. Patricia Piccinini

Inspired by Piccinini’s own experiences of breast-feeding and a story from Sierra Leone, where she was born, Big Mother is foremost about empathy. She speaks of a friend whose baby sister was abducted by a grieving baboon. ‘To me, this story tells us that, in the face of grief, and the pain of losing a child, the differences between different species aren’t that important. We have more in common in the love for children than we differ genetically – and even then the genetic differences are actually pretty tiny.’ Read more about this work.

Piccinini’s oeuvre traverses themes of evolu­tion, ethics and genetics, a world where the relationship between a mother and a transgenic child (or visa versa), is both deep and ambiguous. It is a frequent subject for her. Other works include The Young Family, featurin­g an apparent cross between a pig and a human suckling its young; Eulogy, depicting a man lovingl­y cradling a primordial blob; and Kindred, which features an orangutan-like mother gently holding her two babies.

Dorothea Lange ‘Migrant Mother, Nipomo, California’ March 1936. Collection MoMA. Image: Wikimedia commons.

7. Dorothea Lange

This is perhaps one of the most famous images of the American depression, a portrait of Florence Thompson with her children taken by Dorothea Lange, and known more commonly as ‘Migrant Mother’. The Library of Congress caption reads: ‘Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age thirty-two. Nipomo, California.’

Cindy Sherman, ‘Untitled #205’ (1989) from the ‘History Portraits’ series. Image: WikiArt commons, Fair Use. Cindy Sherman.

8. Cindy Sherman

This Cindy Sherman photograph, Untitled 205 is based on Raphael’s La Fornarina, also called Portrait of a Young Woman, and was made when Sherman was living in Rome. It is part of her History Portraits series (1988-1990) where she used anything at hand or from flea markets to recreate art history’s greats. It is said that Sherman, however, never visited churches and museums to see the originals, preferring to work from books and playing off the very idea of ‘reproduction’. Whether revered mistress, sex worker or witch, Sherman is all and one in this portrait of an unmarried pregnant woman.

Isamu Noguchi ‘Mother and Child’, 1944-1947. The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York. Photo: Kevin Noble. Image: WikiArt Commons, Fair Use, © Isamu Noguchi.

9. Isamu Noguchi

One of the 20th century’s most important artists and designers, Isamu Noguchi became famous for his inventive, interlocking sculptures. They can be found in the public collections of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National Museum of Art in Osaka. This Mother and Child sculpture was sold by Christie’s in 2017 for US$5 million and is part of the Collection of The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York.

‘Under a Rock’, Jenny Holzer (1986), Image: Wikipedia, Wikimedia, WikiArt, Amazon, Collection The Broad Museum.

10. Jenny Holzer

Created in response to the horrors of the war in Yugoslavia, Jenny Holzer’s Under a Rock (1986) takes on motherhood in a political context. It consists of three LED electronic display signboards hanging in front of nine engraved granite benches. For Holzer, children are a symbol of hope for the future, and the role of mother is to nurture – not just the children, but mother earth.

Writer Katya Lopatko explains: ‘In Under a Rock, Holzer positions the mother as the symbol of Eros, humanity’s instinct for survival, sex, growth and creation, who is holding out against humanity’s death drive … and despite the bleakness of the scene as a whole, the last lines leave us hopeful – we’re supposed to come out thinking that the kids will be all right.’ The work sold for US$1.6 million (Christie’s, 2022) and is currently held in the collection of The Broad, Los Angeles.

11. Damien Hirst

Mother and Child Divided is a floor-based sculpture comprising four glass-walled tanks, containing the two halves of a cow and calf, each bisected and preserved in formaldehyde solution. There is sufficient space between the tanks to allow a visitor to walk through and view the animals’ insides. The Tate’s Elizabeth Manchester explains, ‘The sculpture was created for the 1993 Venice Biennale and was subsequently the focal point of the 1995 Turner Prize at Tate Britain, the year that Hirst won the prize. It is now in the collection of the Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art, Oslo. Hirst created Tate’s copy for exhibition in the Turner Prize Retrospective in 2007.

Demi Moore, seven months pregnant with daughter Scout, photographed for the ‘Vanity Fair’ August 1991 cover by Annie Leibovitz. Image: Sotheby’s, Lot 35 Auction April 2023.

12. Annie Leibovitz

With one of the most groundbreaking photographs of the time, Annie Leibovitz both shocked and excited with her portrait of seven-month pregnant actress Demi Moore in 1991. Appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine’s August edition that year, it opened the door to how pregnant women could be photographed. Moore was 28 and it was her second child. A version of the image went under the hammer with Sotheby’s (US) last month with a reserve of $US5000.

13. Martin Creed

British artist, musician and Turner prize winner Martin Creed is known for using ordinary objects in his work. His piece MOTHERS was recently seen at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, using neon lights to give his subjects monumental billboard status. The sign spins at varying speeds, and has been presented in many exhibitions since its creation in 2011.

Keith Haring, ‘Untitled (Fertility 1)’, 1983. Silkscreen, 42 x 50 in. Image: WikiArt Commons, Fair Use, © Keith Haring.

14. Keith Haring

Keith Haring’s Untitled (Fertility) follows his iconic style of mark making. Babies often fill his artworks, celebrated and colourful. This piece was created in 1983, as part of his Fertility series celebrating birth and mothers. There were four pieces in the series. Significantly, he created a painted steel sculpture dedicated to a mother and child in 1987, three years before his death.

‘Maman’, by Louise Bourgeois, Le Musée des beaux-arts du Canada, Ottawa, installation view, 2016. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

15. Louise Bourgeois

This nine-metre high steel sculpture of a spider created by French artist Louise Bourgeois is titled Maman, French for “mother”, and it is the artist’s homage to her mother, Josephine. It was made in 1999 from stainless steel and bronze with a sac containing 26 marble eggs, symbolising the spider’s children. It is among her most famed works. Versions of the piece (the original is steel and there are six bronze castings) can be found at several permanent locations, including Tate Modern London, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and Mori Art Museum Tokyo. An exhibition of Louise Bourgeois’ work will be presented by the Art Gallery of NSW in December this year.

Irmina Walczak and Sávio Freire’s photograph ‘Mama’, winner of 2018 Head On Photography Awards. Image: Courtesy the artists and Head On Festival.

16. Irmina Walczak and Sávio Freire

Partners Irmina Walczak and Sávio Freire were awarded the First Prize for Portraiture in the 2018 Head On Photography Awards with the photo Mama, taken in the early days after their son’s arrival. They write of the image: ‘This picture is about being a mother of two and becoming an octopus in order to supply the physical and psychological needs of your offspring. It is also about being a father of two and feeling unable and distant. Finally, it is about being the older child and losing the lap as well as pleading for attention.’