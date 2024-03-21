Theatre review: Teeth and Tonic, La Mama Courthouse

‘If they’re laughing, they’re listening’ says the conventional wisdom about using comedy to draw attention to difficult subjects.

Teeth and Tonic gets its audience laughing quickly – and a lot – and in doing that draws (still so necessary) attention to the prevalence of custom and privilege protected misogyny in our contemporary world. Sweetly, it also draws attention to the twin balms of love and friendship.

Written and co-produced by Megan Scolyer-Gray, it was first staged in Melbourne at last year’s Fringe.

The La Mama Courthouse reprise again has Scolyer-Gray in the leading role as bestie housemate Frankie paired with Isabella Patane as co-lead bestie housemate Bec. Supporting actors are Joey Phyland as Matt (Bec’s boyfriend aka “Idiot Man”), Bugs Baschera as O J Person and John Mondelo as (lovesick) Liam.

We begin with the audience immersively invited into Frankie and Bec’s house while the cast are playing a boardgame and the TV is on. It’s a cool house. Sex and queer and weight positive icons abound. Are there some redhead comic icons on the wall too? There’s definitely a window seat.

The action starts slowly, but the plot hints are heavy as Frankie, in cannabis leaf socks and bright lime crocs, lazily reads Clem Ford’s Fight Like A Girl to herself while Bec is anxious about her relationship with narcissistic, abusive Matt. Frankie always know what to do and her advice to Bec is clear – dump him.

There is more than a hint of classic Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Vance in Frankie and Bec’s repartee and it’s a joy to watch. And the foil character pair of O J Person and Liam could even be a sentimental nod to Ricky and Fred. It is not just a body that is folded in this play; the folding of scenes and dialogue backwards and forwards between these two pairs is inspired and effective writing and directing.

Matt, the villain of the piece, is written with less depth. His traits are horrible but single dimensional. Phyland does a fine job with what he has been given for this character.

When Bec does dump Matt, he is not pleased and his stalking and threatening rise to new heights, which ultimately demands multiple responses from all of Bec’s friends.

Both Scolyer-Gray’s script and Maya Britbart Ellazam’s direction now rise to their full power and what ensues is by turn terrifying and madcap, keeping the audience totally engaged.

The police arrival on the scene, anticipated but not eventuating, would have been another opportunity for more hilarity as well as a deeper dig into the still prevalent misogyny in the law enforcement system.

In the final scene we are reminded how easily relationships with misogynists start for women and how much time can pass before reality sets in. The piece does a lovely job though of reminding us that the love of true friends goes a long way to having scales fall from the eyes.

Acting performances are very strong. Megan Scolyer-Gray is a delightful comic actor as well as playwright and I’d love to see more of her work. Bugs Baschera is a thrilling [Miriam] Margolyes-like performer using physicality, voice and pace to great effect. Patane and Mondelo, the object of unwanted “love” and the holder of unrequited love respectively, also occupy their roles with energy and deep intention. This is a great ensemble who hopefully will collaborate again.

Read: Exhibition review: BBC Earth Experience, Melbourne Convention Centre

This play deserves acclaim for both cast and crew. It’s a great fun show, a tonic in these challenging times and a delightful contemporary manifestation of some classic comedy styles. It also packs a teethy, punchy, serious message. May this be the first of many such shows for this enthusiastic and energetic ensemble.

Teeth and Tonic by Megan Scolyer-Gray

La Mama Courthouse

Director: Maya Britbart Ellazam

Movement and Intimacy Director: Eliza Grundy

Equity and Wellbeing Officer: Akansha Hungenahally

Cast: Isabella Patane, Bugs Baschera, Joey Phyland, John Mondelo

Content warnings: Violence, Domestic Abuse, Sexual Violence and Blood/Gore

Tickets: $35

Teeth and Tonic will be performed until 28 March 2024.