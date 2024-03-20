Exhibition review: BBC Earth Experience, Melbourne Convention Centre

The BBC Earth Experience is a one-of-a-kind global journey that beckons visitors to delve into the marvels of our natural world, all within the captivating confines of the Melbourne Convention Centre. Led by the iconic David Attenborough, who delivers a captivating narration, this exhibition seamlessly merges audiovisual technology with BBC’s Seven Worlds One Planet footage, offering a mind-blowing 360-degree sensory adventure across the seven continents.

Before exploring the exhibition, guests can indulge in the delightful Habitat Café, a testament to sustainability. The café not only tantalises the tastebuds with sustainable treats, including Circle Harvest snacks (crafted from insect protein), but also champions environmental consciousness by using recycled materials for all packaging. The commitment to sustainability is further underscored by using edible coffee cups made from locally sourced oats and grains.

After premiering in London in March 2023, the BBC Earth Experience has finally reached Melbourne. It offers a unique and privileged opportunity to be steeped in Attenborough’s insights on preserving the planet and its diverse fauna. The exhibition boasts 142 individually programmed speakers, ensuring a genuinely immersive audiovisual experience that transports viewers to every corner of the globe.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is the Earth Room, a mesmerising space illuminated by 1100 lights. It features a breathtaking projection of our planet. As the globe elegantly spins, a powerful message resonates about our responsibility in caring for our home.

A vibrant and interactive journey, the BBC Earth Experience transcends its visual grandeur. Engaging games and photo opportunities beckon you to delve deeper into the planet’s ecosystems. Visitors can assist a school of fish in gathering, fostering a stronger bond with the environment. Striking photographs and footage accompany the voyage, leaving visitors with a profound appreciation for nature. There are also smaller zones where you can explore Water World, admire sweeping landscapes on the Vista mezzanine stage and get close to creepy crawlies on screen.

This exhibition is not merely a visual feast, but is also an educational and inspirational experience. Attenborough’s narration and footage create an ambient and calm atmosphere that sets the perfect tone for a night out. It allows fellow nature lovers to learn, reflect and leave with a renewed commitment to preserving our planet, inspired to take action.

Collaborating with partners such as Intrepid Travel and BBC Studios and using recycled materials for packaging further exemplify the attention and commitment to fostering a sustainable and responsible approach to appreciating our planet.

Overall, the BBC Earth Experience is a breathtaking journey that not only enriches an understanding of the world, but also sparks a sense of responsibility and inspiration to contribute to the wellbeing of our planet.

This exhibition is a testament to the power of collaboration, education and immersive storytelling in fostering a deeper connection between humanity and the natural world.

BBC Earth Experience will be presented at the Melbourne Convention Centre until 28 April 2024.

Tickets: $24.90-$39.90