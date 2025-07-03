Theatre review: Primary Trust, Ensemble Theatre

Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust is little play with a big scope. It’s little in the sense that it’s modest and relatable. This is not a showy play. It has a homespun feel. It’s set in everyday spaces: a bookstore, a bar and a bank.

But it’s big, too. It tackles big topics all of us grapple with at times: self-confidence, connection with others, finding one’s place in the world and having the courage to break old patterns and make positive changes.

It’s also big in reputation. Booth won last year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Primary Trust.

The play revolves around Kenneth (Albert Mwangi), a 38-year-old Black man who’s spent most of his adult life working in the same modest bookstore in the fictional town of Cranberry, New York.

But now the owner of the store, Sam (Peter Kowitz) is moving to Arizona and closing the shop. Kenneth needs to find a new job. It’s not an easy task for him because he lacks confidence and has trouble relating to others.

Luckily, he has a good friend, Bert (Charles Allen). Kenneth regularly goes to a local tiki bar, Wally’s, where he meets Bert for Mai Tais, their favourite drink.

Only Bert is not your usual friend. He’s imaginary.

While it sounds like this might be a play about mental illness, it’s not. It’s more about coping mechanisms. Kenneth has had a very difficult childhood. Bert is one of his many coping mechanisms.

Primary Trust, warmly and sensitively directed here by Darren Yap, is also about kindness. Kindness permeates the play. While Kenneth gets a lot of support from his imaginary friend, he’s shown incredible kindness by two more tangible characters: Corinna (Angela Mahlajie), a waitress at Wally’s, as well as Clay (Peter Kowitz again), a local bank manager.

The transformational power of kindness – of accepting people and supporting people – is the backbone of this story. And far from being hokey or cringeworthy, it’s uplifting.

The four actors bring the four main characters of this inspiring story to life in a realistic and satisfying way. Three of them (Kowitz, Allen and Mahlajie) also play several small but important side roles. They have the talent to do this credibly, aided by costume designer James Browne, who crafts distinct looks for each character.

At no point does the story become confusing, as it so often does in the theatre when actors play multiple roles.

The other elements of this play are also acquitted well. The set (also by James Browne) is minimalistic but effective, focusing attention on the characters.

Verity Hampson’s lighting and the work of composers/sound designers Max Lambert and Roger Lock enhance the production, subtly mirroring and enhancing the story arc.

Dialect coach Linda Nicholls-Gidley and the cast have done stellar work, phonetically; each character’s accent is flawless.

In all aspects, the Ensemble Theatre’s production of Primary Trust is a successful one.

And at a time when there’s so much cruelty in the world, this story about the importance of kindness is a wonderful tonic.

Primary Trust, by Eboni Booth

Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli NSW

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc

Director: Darren Yap

Set and Costume Designer: James Browne

Lighting Designer: Verity Hampson

Composers and Sound Designers: Max Lambert, Roger Lock

Video Designer: Cameron Smith

Dialect Coach: Linda Nicholls-Gidley

Movement Coach: Tim Dashwood

Stage Manager: Krystelle Quartermain

Assistant Stage Manager: Bernadett Lőrincz

Costume Supervisor: Lily Mateljan

Cast: Charles Allen, Peter Kowitz, Angela Mahlatjie, Albert Mwangi

Tickets: $25 to $90

Primary Trust will be performed at the Ensemble Theatre until 12 July 2025.