News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: O, Ophelia, Bulmba-ja Arts Centre, Cairns

Shakespeare's Ophelia is the protagonist in this timeless tale about coercive control.
25 Mar 2025 17:16
Doug Robins
A forest setting. A man and woman are at the bottom right hand corner.

Performing Arts

Photo: Colin Pett.

Share Icon

Healthy relationships should have a natural ebb and flow, built on mutual respect and equality, but power dynamics can be easily skewed. Then if you add in the confusion of coming of age, among teenage hormones, peer pressure and a recent tragedy, this is where we meet our protagonist, Ophelia.

Charlotte Davies performs in the titular role. A naïve young woman in her formative years, already laden down with the teenage pressures modern life brings, Ophelia is thrown all out of whack by the sudden death of a parent. The play begins shortly after the funeral. Matt Domingo plays the enigmatic bad boy Hamish, clad in a grungy black leather jacket with a rebel-without-a-cause attitude reminiscent of the 1950s toxic masculine culture. The audience has a sickly-sweet intoxicating view of him, as his slithers his way through the story until a single act causes a shift in perception. 

Ophelia’s brother is played by Harrison Everingham. Leo is a complex character in his mid-20s, who, through circumstances, returns to the regional city he grew up in – thrust into a father-like responsible role, all the while navigating the foibles of maturing into a man. His right to grieve is repressed by duty and the masculine norms of society.

The Chorus of Grace Meyers, Lillian White, Maya Hassall and Tess Wilson provide moments of light, dark and every shade between. The exuberance of youth is shown during a night out at a club featuring numerous Gen Z laden emoji slang text message conversations. 

Costume design by Simona Cosentini is effective as it highlights each character’s personality. Ophelia’s clothing shows the pressures put on teenagers, especially young women, and reveals how their worth depends on outward appearance. Fittingly, Hamish is styled in a versatile all-black outfit, while Leo’s clothing shows his confusion about what his life is now to be. The chorus is dressed in distressed natural green tone dresses.

Set designer Simone Tesorieri has designed an elaborate set that apparently all fits into a single suitcase. Two segmented blind-like drapes are used to section off different areas of the play’s world. Paper-thin, but solid enough a canvas for the projection artist to visually augment the audience’s experience. In the centre of the stage is a black Perspex circle that has upon it a couch and ottomans that are used in versatile ways.

Bernie Tan-Hayes’ lighting design is naturalistic for the most part, dimming in stages to augur foreboding tension during female spirit interludes, while Will Hughes’ sound design includes effective acoustics of pattering rain, a flowing creek in a rainforest backdrop, as well as night club noise.

Read: Theatre review: Fighting, New Theatre

The final words from Ophelia sink deep into our gut and we are left with lots of questions, yet one definite answer is clear: violence is never acceptable.

O, Ophelia
Co-presented by JUTE Theatre Company and Overall Arts
Bulmba-ja Arts Centre, Cairns

Playwright and Director: Amber Grossmann
Dramaturg: Kathryn Ash
Directorial Intern: Claudia Harms
Stage Manager: Aaron Jeffery
Set Designer Simone Tesorieri
Costume Design: Simona Cosentini
Lighting Designer: Bernie Tan-Hayes
Lighting Design Mentee: Cate Harbert
Sound Designer: Will Hughes
Sound Design Mentee: Jordan Locke
Projection Design: Russell Milledge
Cast: Charlotte Davies, Matt Domingo, Harrison Everingham
Chorus: Grace Meyers, Lillian White, Maya Hassall, Tess Wilson

O, Ophelia was performed from 7-15 March 2025 at Balumba-ja Arts Centre, Ipswich from 20-21 March and Toowoomba on 24 March. It will tour to Bundaberg from 27 March and Yeppon from 29 March.

Doug Robins

Douglas Robins is an Arts worker in far north Queensland, is fanatical about theatre and believes theatre should always be inclusive to all. He completed a B.A. in Theatre and English at James Cook University, Cairns in 2011. An author of short plays and theatre reviews, an actor, director and president of community theatre company Tropical Arts Inc.

Related News

Five dancers wearing black undergarments are holding onto each other in formation.
Reviews

Performance review: The Wet, Alexander Theatre, Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

A stunning physical and aural celebration of the Wet and how it affects all beings living on Country in Far…

Beth Child
The 'Save Our Arts' campaign is targeting marginal seats ahead of the election, fighting for more support for Australian music. Image: Etienne Girardet on Unsplash.
News

Advocacy body warns Australian music in crisis, targets marginal seats

With rising national concerns over streaming services and a troubled live music industry, the national 'Save Our Arts' campaign is…

David Burton
Hugh Jackman has joined British theatre royalty to launch a new theatre company. Image: supplied.
News

Hugh Jackman launches new theatre company

In a joint statement, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor has announced a new theatrical partnership with high-profile producer Sonia…

David Burton
After a rush of pre-sale tickets, Teddy Swims has announced new dates for his Australian tour. Image: supplied.
News

Teddy Swims announces new Australia tour dates

Teddy Swims has experienced a meteoric rise since 2023, and he is visiting Australia in October on his first stadium…

David Burton
Performing arts festivals: A four cornered open stage set piece that looks like a room with no walls, on a stage with three female performers seated on lounge chairs within this set piece. They are sitting beneath a large video projector screen which is showing the face of a young woman. Three videographers are surrounding the stage filming this work as it is performed.
Features

10-year look back at major performing arts festivals shows some things haven’t changed

As some prominent performing arts festivals wrap up their programs for another year, we take a reflective look back on…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login